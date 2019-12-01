In de Formule 1 staat zondag vanaf 14.10 uur de laatste Grand Prix van het seizoen op het programma. Max Verstappen begint de slotrace in Abu Dhabi van de tweede plek en hoopt de derde positie in de WK-stand veilig te stellen. Volg alles in ons liveblog.

Goedemiddag en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. Veel plezier!

  • GP Abu Dhabi
  • Verstappen start als tweede
  • Pole voor Hamilton
  • Race begint om 14.10 uur
GP Abu Dhabi · een paar seconden geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 2 minuten geleden
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt! De auto's rollen van hun plek.
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 minuten geleden
Nog 2 min tot de opwarmronde - De startopstelling inclusief de bandencompound:

  1. Hamilton (M)
  2. Verstappen (M)
  3. Leclerc (M)
  4. Vettel (S)
  5. Albon (M)
  6. Norris (S)
  7. Ricciardo (S)
  8. Sainz (S)
  9. Hülkenberg (S)
  10. Pérez (M)
GP Abu Dhabi · 7 minuten geleden
Nog 5 min tot de start - Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner verwacht dat Charles Leclerc gediskwalificeerd gaat worden na afloop van de race. "Hij heeft een technische regel overtreden", zegt Horner tegen Sky Sports. "Ik kan geen manier verzinnen waarop hij zijn plek mag behouden." Als Leclerc daadwerkelijk wordt gediskwalificeerd, dan is Max Verstappen zeker van de derde plaats in de WK-stand.
GP Abu Dhabi · 11 minuten geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 12 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min tot de start - De coureurs klimmen hun auto's in en bereiden zich voor op de race.
GP Abu Dhabi · 17 minuten geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 21 minuten geleden
Max Verstappen begint met een goed gevoel aan de laatste race van het seizoen. "Het is altijd leuk om te racen, maar het is ook wel goed om een pauze te hebben", zegt hij bij Ziggo Sport. "Ik denk dat iedereen vandaag zo'n beetje op dezelfde tactiek zit. Ik kijk niet alleen naar Hamilton, maar houd rekening met iedereen die om me heen staat."
GP Abu Dhabi · 30 minuten geleden
Leclerc mag race starten, brandstof later onderzocht
Charles Leclerc mag de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi gewoon starten, maar loopt mogelijk na de race alsnog tegen een straf aan. De FIA komt na de wedstrijd pas met een uitspraak rond de brandstof van de Monegask. Ferrari heeft een grotere hoeveelheid brandstof doorgegeven dan er volgens de FIA daadwerkelijk in de motor zat.
GP Abu Dhabi · 35 minuten geleden
De startopstelling voor de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi (mits Leclerc gewoon mag starten):
GP Abu Dhabi · 40 minuten geleden
Leclerc mogelijk in problemen door brandstofregel
Charles Leclerc moet vrezen voor zijn deelname aan de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. Volgens de FIA heeft Ferrari een verkeerde hoeveelheid brandstof doorgegeven dan er daadwerkelijk in de auto zat. Het voorval wordt op dit moment onderzocht door de stewards.
GP Abu Dhabi · 42 minuten geleden
Nog 40 min tot de start - De pitstraat is geopend. De coureurs begeven zich voor de laatste keer dit jaar naar de grid.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · één uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · één uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 5 uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 5 uur geleden
