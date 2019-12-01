In de Formule 1 staat zondag vanaf 14.10 uur de laatste Grand Prix van het seizoen op het programma. Max Verstappen begint de slotrace in Abu Dhabi van de tweede plek en hoopt de derde positie in de WK-stand veilig te stellen. Volg alles in ons liveblog.





GP Abu Dhabi

Verstappen start als tweede

Pole voor Hamilton

Race begint om 14.10 uur Goedemiddag en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. Veel plezier! Klik hier voor de live stand of scroll omlaag voor het liveblog GP Abu Dhabi · GP Abu Dhabi · Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt! De auto's rollen van hun plek. GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 2 min tot de opwarmronde - De startopstelling inclusief de bandencompound:



Hamilton (M) Verstappen (M) Leclerc (M) Vettel (S) Albon (M) Norris (S) Ricciardo (S) Sainz (S) Hülkenberg (S) Pérez (M) - De startopstelling inclusief de bandencompound: GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 5 min tot de start - Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner verwacht dat Charles Leclerc gediskwalificeerd gaat worden na afloop van de race. "Hij heeft een technische regel overtreden", zegt Horner tegen Sky Sports. "Ik kan geen manier verzinnen waarop hij zijn plek mag behouden." Als Leclerc daadwerkelijk wordt gediskwalificeerd, dan is Max Verstappen zeker van de derde plaats in de WK-stand. GP Abu Dhabi · GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 10 min tot de start - De coureurs klimmen hun auto's in en bereiden zich voor op de race. GP Abu Dhabi · GP Abu Dhabi · Max Verstappen begint met een goed gevoel aan de laatste race van het seizoen. "Het is altijd leuk om te racen, maar het is ook wel goed om een pauze te hebben", zegt hij bij Ziggo Sport. "Ik denk dat iedereen vandaag zo'n beetje op dezelfde tactiek zit. Ik kijk niet alleen naar Hamilton, maar houd rekening met iedereen die om me heen staat." GP Abu Dhabi · Leclerc mag race starten, brandstof later onderzocht

Charles Leclerc mag de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi gewoon starten, maar loopt mogelijk na de race alsnog tegen een straf aan. De FIA komt na de wedstrijd pas met een uitspraak rond de brandstof van de Monegask. Ferrari heeft een grotere hoeveelheid brandstof doorgegeven dan er volgens de FIA daadwerkelijk in de motor zat. GP Abu Dhabi · De startopstelling voor de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi (mits Leclerc gewoon mag starten): GP Abu Dhabi · Leclerc mogelijk in problemen door brandstofregel

Charles Leclerc moet vrezen voor zijn deelname aan de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. Volgens de FIA heeft Ferrari een verkeerde hoeveelheid brandstof doorgegeven dan er daadwerkelijk in de auto zat. Het voorval wordt op dit moment onderzocht door de stewards. GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 40 min tot de start - De pitstraat is geopend. De coureurs begeven zich voor de laatste keer dit jaar naar de grid. Formule 1 · GP Abu Dhabi · F1-vooruitblik: 'Alles of niks' in laatste race 2019 GP Abu Dhabi · GP Abu Dhabi · Max Verstappen start straks vanaf P2. Onze verslaggever Joost Nederpelt legt uit waar voor hem de kansen liggen om te winnen. GP Abu Dhabi ·