In de Formule 1 staat zondag vanaf 14.10 uur de laatste Grand Prix van het seizoen op het programma. Max Verstappen begint de slotrace in Abu Dhabi van de tweede plek en hoopt de derde positie in de WK-stand veilig te stellen. Volg alles in ons liveblog.
- GP Abu Dhabi
- Verstappen start als tweede
- Pole voor Hamilton
- Race begint om 14.10 uur
FORMATION LAP It's almost time for the final race of 2019! Follow live text commentary and timings here >> https://t.co/MddmLh2Nm7 #AbuDhabi2019 🇦🇪 #F1
- Hamilton (M)
- Verstappen (M)
- Leclerc (M)
- Vettel (S)
- Albon (M)
- Norris (S)
- Ricciardo (S)
- Sainz (S)
- Hülkenberg (S)
- Pérez (M)
It's a beautiful day to go racing... For the final time this year 😢 #AbuDhabi2019 🇦🇪 #F1
One last national anthem for 2019 🎶 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪
One last race for the class of 2019... #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
For one last time in 2019 🙌 It's race day! 🏁 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
