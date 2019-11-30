De Formule 1-coureurs strijden zaterdag op het Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi om poleposition. De kwalificatie begint om 14.00 uur. Mis niets van de laatste Grand Prix van het seizoen via dit liveblog.
- GP Abu Dhabi
- LIVE:
- Kwalificatie
Perfect conditions in the desert as the sun goes down 🌇 Qualifying is minutes away - and it should be a classic ⏱️ #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
Wie verovert vanmiddag de poleposition in Abu Dhabi?
Pole Position battle before the #AbuDhabiGP. Leclerc will finish the season as the best driver on Saturday. Meanwhile, Hamilton doesn't start a race from P1 since Germany GP. #F1
Ondertussen wordt hier op fraaie wijze nog wat stikstof verspreid. #abudabiGP
- Verstappen 1.35,566
- Hamilton +0,074
- Bottas +0,089
- Albon +0,361
- Vettel +0,409
- Leclerc +0,444
- Hamilton (S) 1.36,640
- Bottas (S) +0,015
- Verstappen (S) +0,089
- Vettel (M) +0,335
- Leclerc (M) +0,370
- Hamilton (S) 1.36,640
- Vettel (M) +0,335
- Leclerc (M) +0,370
- Bottas (S) +0,549
- Verstappen (S) +0,562
- Hamilton 1.36,640
- Bottas +0,549
- Verstappen +0,562
- Vettel +1,530
- Ricciardo +1,631
- Gasly +1,939
- Grosjean +1,993
- Kvyat +2,029
- Magnussen +2,139
- Albon +2,176
- Hamilton 1.36,877
- Bottas +0,312
- Verstappen +0,325
- Vettel +1,293
- Ricciardo +1,394
- Grosjean +1,849
- Albon +1,939
- Verstappen 1.37,202
- Hamilton +0,497
- Bottas +0,709
- Vettel +0,968
- Ricciardo +1,069
- Albon +1,614
- Hamilton 1.37,699
- Bottas +0,212
- Vettel +0,471
- Ricciardo +0,572
- Albon +1,117
62 Practice sessions completed in 2019 ⏱️ One more to come FP3 in Abu Dhabi is minutes away ⏰ #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
