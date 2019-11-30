De Formule 1-coureurs strijden zaterdag op het Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi om poleposition. De kwalificatie begint om 14.00 uur. Mis niets van de laatste Grand Prix van het seizoen via dit liveblog.

Goedemorgen en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. Veel plezier!

Nog 18 min (Q1) - De laatste kwalificatie van Formule 1-seizoen 2019 gaat van start.
De lezers op NU.nl verwachten dat de kwalificatie een tweestrijd gaat worden tussen Max Verstappen en Lewis Hamilton.

Wie verovert vanmiddag de poleposition in Abu Dhabi?
Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner denkt dat Mercedes, ondanks de snelste tijd van Max Verstappen in de derde training, nog steeds de favoriet is voor poleposition in Abu Dhabi. "Mercedes heeft iets de overhand ten opzichte van ons, maar het zal een spannende strijd worden. Ook Ferrari lijkt heel snel te zijn", aldus Horner in gesprek met Sky Sports.
Mercedes heerst in de laatste jaren op het Yas Marina Circuit. De laatste keer dat een niet-Mercedes-coureur op poleposition stond in Abu Dhabi, was in 2013: Mark Webber. De afgelopen polepositions:

  • 2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
  • 2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2015 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
  • 2014 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
  • 2013 - Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing) 📸
Max Verstappen kwalificeerde in Abu Dhabi nooit beter dan een zesde plaats. Zijn kwalificatieresultaten op het Yas Marina Circuit:

  • 2018 - Zesde
  • 2017 - Zesde
  • 2016 - Zesde
  • 2015 - Elfde 📸
Verstappen klokt snelste tijd in laatste training van seizoen in Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen kent een goede generale in aanloop naar de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. De Nederlander is in de laatste training van het jaar een kleine tiende sneller dan Lewis Hamilton (tweede) en Valtteri Bottas (derde). Alexander Albon eindigt als vierde, voor de Ferrari's van Sebastian Vettel (vijfde) en Charles Leclerc (zesde). De kwalificatie gaat vanmiddag om 14.00 uur van start.
Nog 4 min - Max Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd! Met 1.35,566 is de Nederlander 74 duizendsten rapper dan Hamilton. De stand:

  1. Verstappen 1.35,566
  2. Hamilton +0,074
  3. Bottas +0,089
  4. Albon +0,361
  5. Vettel +0,409
  6. Leclerc +0,444
Nog 5 min - Verstappen noteert een paarse (snelste) tijd in sector 2..
Nog 7 min - Albon verbetert zich en klimt naar de vierde tijd. De Britse Thai geeft twee tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Hamilton.
Nog 11 min - Verstappen nadert de snelste tijd van Hamilton tot op negen honderdsten. Mercedes pakt de winst vooral in derde sector. De stand: 

  1. Hamilton (S) 1.36,640
  2. Bottas (S) +0,015 
  3. Verstappen (S) +0,089
  4. Vettel (M) +0,335
  5. Leclerc (M) +0,370
Nog 13 min - Verstappen rijdt naar buiten op de zachte band en gaat een kwalificatiesimulatie afwerken.
Nog 19 min - Vettel en Leclerc scherpen hun snelste tijden van de dag aan en verwijzen Verstappen terug naar de vijfde plek. Opvallend genoeg rijden beide Ferrari-coureurs op de langzamere mediumband. De stand:

  1. Hamilton (S) 1.36,640
  2. Vettel (M) +0,335
  3. Leclerc (M) +0,370
  4. Bottas (S) +0,549
  5. Verstappen (S) +0,562
Nog 22 min - Er wordt flink gesleuteld aan de auto van Max Verstappen, maar de Nederlander zit nog wel gewoon in zijn auto. Mocht hij een probleem hebben, dan zal dat in ieder geval niet ernstig zijn.
Nog 26 min - Na een stint van acht rondes duikt Max Verstappen de pits weer in. De stand: 

  1. Hamilton 1.36,640
  2. Bottas +0,549
  3. Verstappen +0,562
  4. Vettel +1,530
  5. Ricciardo +1,631
  6. Gasly +1,939
  7. Grosjean +1,993
  8. Kvyat +2,029
  9. Magnussen +2,139 
  10. Albon +2,176
Nog 29 min - Verstappen heeft een probleem met zijn dashboard. "Het scherm op mijn stuur is helemaal zwart", zegt de Nederlander, die op de derde plek op de tijdenlijst staat.
Nog 31 min - De baan wordt sneller en sneller. Zowel Hamilton als Bottas gaat onder de tijd van Bottas door. De stand:

  1. Hamilton 1.36,877
  2. Bottas +0,312
  3. Verstappen +0,325
  4. Vettel +1,293
  5. Ricciardo +1,394
  6. Grosjean +1,849
  7. Albon +1,939
Nog 33 min - Verstappen rijdt net als de andere coureurs van Mercedes en Ferrari op de zachte band. De stand:

  1. Verstappen 1.37,202
  2. Hamilton +0,497
  3. Bottas +0,709
  4. Vettel +0,968
  5. Ricciardo +1,069
  6. Albon +1,614
Nog 35 min - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede run meteen de snelste tijd. Met 1.37,202 is de Red Bull-coureur een halve seconde rapper dan Hamilton.
Nog 38 min - Terwijl Max Verstappen voor het eerst vandaag naar buiten rijdt, klokt Lewis Hamilton de snelste tijd. De stand:

  1. Hamilton 1.37,699
  2. Bottas +0,212
  3. Vettel +0,471
  4. Ricciardo +0,572
  5. Albon +1,117
Nog 40 min - Bottas klokt de eerste serieuze tijd van de dag: 1.37,911. De Fin zal vanwege een gridstraf morgen achteraan moeten starten.
Nog 45 min - Er staat zowaar een tijd op de tijdenlijst. Lando Norris gaat het Yas Marina Circuit rond in 1.38,987.
Nog 51 min - Omdat zowel de kwalificatie als de race in totaal andere omstandigheden verloopt, zijn de data die de teams in deze sessie verzamelen waardeloos. Het zou daarom weleens een erg saaie laatste training van dit Formule 1-seizoen kunnen worden.
Nog 55 min - Het is een rustig begin van deze training. Er zijn nog geen tijden genoteerd en Max Verstappen is zelfs helemaal nog niet op het asfalt verschenen.
Nog 60 min - Groen! De laatste vrije training van dit Formule 1-seizoen is onderweg.
'Tien of meer races winnen in 2020 onmogelijk'
Mercedes-teambaas Toto Wolff denkt dat het volgend seizoen onmogelijk is voor één team om tien of meer Grands Prix te winnen. Het team van Wolff won in 2019 veertien van de twintig tot nu toe verreden races, maar dat gaat in 2020 niet gebeuren. "Wij gaan uiteraard ons best doen, maar we gaan denk ik niet zien dat één renstal er zo veel gaat winnen. Er komt een veel spannender seizoen aan", zegt hij. "We hebben met Mercedes, Red Bull en Ferrari nu al drie teams die races kunnen winnen."
Dit is de planning voor vandaag en morgen in de Formule 1 bij de laatste Grand Prix van het seizoen:

Zaterdag:
11.00 uur-12.00 uur | Derde vrije training
14.00 uur-15.00 uur | Kwalificatie

Zondag:
14.10 uur | Race
