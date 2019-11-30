De Formule 1-coureurs strijden zaterdag op het Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi om poleposition. De kwalificatie is om 14.00 uur begonnen. Mis niets van de laatste Grand Prix van het seizoen via dit liveblog.
- Verstappen op P3 in kwalificatie
- Gridstraf Bottas (tweede)
- Verstappen start race als tweede
- Hamilton pakt pole
Starting from P2 after we tried what we could today. Mercedes is quick here, but we’ll do everything to make it an interesting race #KeepPushing #AbuDhabiGP 🦁
- Max Verstappen
Must see: Kvyat doet zijn beste imitatie van Grosjean 😂😂😂 #AbuDhabiGP #ZiggoSportF1
- Ziggo Sport F1
CLASSIFICATION: END OF QUALIFYING Lewis Hamilton takes his first pole position since the German Grand Prix ⏱️ #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
- Lewis Hamilton 1.34,779
- Valtteri Bottas +0,194
- Max Verstappen +0,360
- Charles Leclerc +0,440
- Sebastian Vettel +0,560
- Alex Albon +0,903
- Lando Norris +1,657
- Daniel Ricciardo +1,677
- Carlos Sainz +1,680
- Nico Hülkenberg +1,931
Hamilton ver weg, maar daarachter zit het dicht bij elkaar. Ferrari is wel erg traag in de derde sector. Alsof ze daar een extra chicane nemen. #F1
- Joost Nederpelt
- Hamilton 1.34,828
- Verstappen +0,311
- Bottas +0,360
- Leclerc +0,391
- Vettel +0,511
- Albon +0,854
- Sainz +1,651
- Norris +2,339
- Hülkenberg +2,687
- Ricciardo ----
The sun is about to set on the final qualifying session of 2019 👋 Who ya got for pole? #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
CLASSIFICATION: END OF Q2 Lelcerc just snatches top spot from Hamilton with a rapid final flying lap 🚀 The top ten is set for Q3 ⏱️ #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
The Bulls make it through to Q3 on medium tyres 👊 Max is P5 with a 1:36.275 while Alex is P7 with a 1:36.718 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
11. Sergio Pérez
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Lance Stroll
14. Daniil Kvyat
15. Kevin Magnussen
10. Hülkenberg
11. Kvyat
12. Norris
13. Stroll
14. Gasly
15. Magnussen
- Hamilton (M) 1.35,634
- Leclerc (S) +0,063
- Vettel (S) +0,152
- Verstappen (M) +0,641
- Sainz (S) +0,995
- Albon (M) +1,084
CLASSIFICATION: END OF Q1 Hamilton top of the pile as the field is cut down to 15 for Q2 ⏱️ #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
16. Romain Grosjean
17. Antonio Giovinazzi
18. Kimi Räikkönen
19. George Russell
20. Robert Kubica
- Hamilton 1.35,851
- Bottas +0,349
- Verstappen +0,539
- Leclerc +0,627
- Vettel +1,112
- Albon +1,479
15. Magnussen
16. Räikkönen
17. Grosjean
18. Russell
19. Giovinazzi
20. Kubica
- Hamilton 1.36,231
- Verstappen +0,159
- Bottas +0,237
- Leclerc +0,247
- Vettel +0,732
- Albon +1,099
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Leclerc
- Sainz
- Norris
- Albon
People of the world, we declare this qualifying session open. Our last with the Hulk. Let’s make it a good one. #RSspirit #AbuDhabiGP
- Renault F1 Team
Perfect conditions in the desert as the sun goes down 🌇 Qualifying is minutes away - and it should be a classic ⏱️ #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
Wie verovert vanmiddag de poleposition in Abu Dhabi?
Pole Position battle before the #AbuDhabiGP. Leclerc will finish the season as the best driver on Saturday. Meanwhile, Hamilton doesn't start a race from P1 since Germany GP. #F1
- F1 Live24
Ondertussen wordt hier op fraaie wijze nog wat stikstof verspreid. #abudabiGP
- Joost Nederpelt
- Verstappen 1.35,566
- Hamilton +0,074
- Bottas +0,089
- Albon +0,361
- Vettel +0,409
- Leclerc +0,444