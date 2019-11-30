De Formule 1-coureurs strijden zaterdag op het Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi om poleposition. De kwalificatie is om 14.00 uur begonnen. Mis niets van de laatste Grand Prix van het seizoen via dit liveblog.





GP Abu Dhabi

Verstappen op P3 in kwalificatie

Gridstraf Bottas (tweede)

Verstappen start race als tweede

Hamilton pakt pole Goedemorgen en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. Veel plezier! Klik hier voor de live stand of scroll omlaag voor het liveblog. GP Abu Dhabi · GP Abu Dhabi · GP Abu Dhabi · GP Abu Dhabi · "Ze is een heel speciale auto", zegt Lewis Hamilton over de W09, de wagen die hem zijn zesde wereldtitel heeft opgeleverd. "Vandaag is de laatste dat ik met haar mocht rijden, dus ik ben ontzettend blij met deze poleposition." GP Abu Dhabi · Verstappen: 'Mogen redelijk tevreden zijn'

"Meer zat er vandaag niet in", zegt Max Verstappen in gesprek met F1 TV. "We mogen redelijk tevreden zijn. Natuurlijk had ik graag dichterbij willen staan, maar het is niet anders. Er zijn morgen nog genoeg kansen en er kan nog van alles gebeuren. Aan de ander kant is Mercedes ook snel in de langere run, dus we zullen het af moeten wachten." GP Abu Dhabi · FINISH Q3 - Voor Lewis Hamilton is het zijn eerste poleposition sinds de Duitse Grand Prix van eerder dit jaar. De uitslag van de kwalificatie:



FINISH Q3 - Voor Lewis Hamilton is het zijn eerste poleposition sinds de Duitse Grand Prix van eerder dit jaar. De uitslag van de kwalificatie:

Lewis Hamilton 1.34,779 Valtteri Bottas +0,194 Max Verstappen +0,360 Charles Leclerc +0,440 Sebastian Vettel +0,560 Alex Albon +0,903 Lando Norris +1,657 Daniel Ricciardo +1,677 Carlos Sainz +1,680 Nico Hülkenberg +1,931

FINISH (Q3) - Max Verstappen eindigt als derde in de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi, maar start door een gridstraf van Valtteri Botttas als tweede. Lewis Hamilton verovert de poleposition! GP Abu Dhabi · FINISH (Q3) - Wat een blunder bij Ferrari! Charles Leclerc is te laat over start-finish en kan zijn tijd niet meer verbeteren.. GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 2 min (Q3) - De coureurs rijden naar buiten in een ultieme poging om hun tijd te verbeteren. GP Abu Dhabi · GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 4 min (Q3) - "De balans is iets beter, maar in bocht 8 en 9 nog niet fantastisch", zegt de Nederlander die verder aangeeft dat de afstelling van de auto niet hoeft te worden veranderd. GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de tweede tijd! Lewis Hamilton is drie tienden sneller dan de Nederlander. Dat gat lijkt te groot te zijn om nog te overbruggen. De stand na de eerste run in Q3:

Hamilton 1.34,828 Verstappen +0,311 Bottas +0,360 Leclerc +0,391 Vettel +0,511 Albon +0,854 Sainz +1,651 Norris +2,339 Hülkenberg +2,687 Ricciardo ----

Nog 7 min (Q3) - Leclerc noteert een paarse tijd in sector 1, Verstappen is derde in diezelfde sector.. GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 10 min (Q3) - De coureurs rijden naar buiten voor een eerste poging in de jacht op poleposition.



GP Abu Dhabi · GP Abu Dhabi · GP Abu Dhabi · Verstappen is niet blij met de balans van zijn auto. "Aan de achterkant heb ik totaal geen grip meer", zegt hij onderweg naar de pits via de boordradio. GP Abu Dhabi · Heb jij naar aanleiding van de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi vragen voor onze Formule 1-verslaggevers? Stel ze via mail (podcast@nu.nl) of Twitter (@boordradio) en je hoort ze maandag terug in onze podcast De Boordradio. GP Abu Dhabi · FINISH (Q2) - Verstappen gaat vlak voor de finish van zijn gas omdat hij op dat moment al veilig is voor Q3. De Nederlander, als vijfde door naar de derde sessie, kan daarom op de mediumband de race starten. De afvallers:



11. Sergio Pérez

12. Pierre Gasly

13. Lance Stroll

14. Daniil Kvyat

15. Kevin Magnussen GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 1 min (Q2) - Leclerc gaat op de mediumband zijn tijd nog proberen te verbeteren. GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 3 min (Q2) - Verstappen rijdt op de zachte band naar buiten. Alleen als hij buiten de top tien valt, zal hij zijn tijd gaan verbeteren, want zijn eerste tijd klokte hij op mediums. GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 5 min (Q2) - De snelste tien coureurs gaan door naar de derde kwalificatiesessie. In de gevarenzone:



10. Hülkenberg



11. Kvyat

12. Norris

13. Stroll

14. Gasly

15. Magnussen GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 8 min (Q2) - De stand na de eerste getimede rondes:



Hamilton (M) 1.35,634 Leclerc (S) +0,063 Vettel (S) +0,152 Verstappen (M) +0,641 Sainz (S) +0,995 Albon (M) +1,084

Nog 8 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt op de mediumband de tweede tijd. De Nederlander geeft zes tienden toe op de tijd van Hamilton, die net als Verstappen op de mediumband rijdt. GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 10 min (Q2) - Ferrari-coureurs Leclerc en Vettel rijden anders dan de Red Bulls en Mercedessen op de zachte band. GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 15 min (Q2) - De tweede kwalificatiesessiegaat van start. Hamilton, Albon, Verstappen en Magnussen gaan op de mediumband naar buiten. Als zij erin slagen om op die band Q3 te halen, dan mogen ze de race eveneens op medium starten.



16. Romain Grosjean

17. Antonio Giovinazzi

18. Kimi Räikkönen

19. George Russell

20. Robert Kubica GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 2 min (Q1) - Verstappen heeft zijn auto na één getimede ronde de pits in gestuurd. Bottas blijft wel buiten en verwijst Verstappen terug naar de derde plek.



Hamilton 1.35,851 Bottas +0,349 Verstappen +0,539 Leclerc +0,627 Vettel +1,112 Albon +1,479

Nog 4 min (Q1) - De beste vijftien coureurs gaan door naar Q2. In de gevarenzone:



15. Magnussen



16. Räikkönen

17. Grosjean

18. Russell

19. Giovinazzi

20. Kubica GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 5 min (Q1) - Een opmerkelijk bericht van Lewis Hamilton. "Mijn stoeltje zit niet goed vast en wiebelt ergens tegenaan", zegt hij over de boordradio. De Brit staat niettemin bovenaan de tijdenlijst. GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 6 min (Q1) - Vettel klimt in zijn eerste getimede ronde naar de vijfde plek. De stand:



Hamilton 1.36,231 Verstappen +0,159 Bottas +0,237 Leclerc +0,247 Vettel +0,732 Albon +1,099

Nog 10 min (Q1) - Vettel spint bij het opkomen van het rechte stuk. Terwijl er nog een gele vlag hangt, klokt Lewis Hamilton de snelste tijd. Mogelijk krijgt dat nog een staartje. De Duitser kan zijn weg overigens zonder schade vervolgen. De stand:



Hamilton Verstappen Leclerc Sainz Norris Albon

Nog 14 min (Q1) - Het is meteen erg druk op de baan. Onder anderen Verstappen, Albon, Hamilton en Bottas rijden direct naar buiten.



Wie verovert vanmiddag de poleposition in Abu Dhabi? Max Verstappen 50%

Lewis Hamilton 40%

Alexander Albon 2%

Sebastian Vettel 1%

Charles Leclerc 4%

Iemand anders 3% GP Abu Dhabi · GP Abu Dhabi · GP Abu Dhabi · Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner denkt dat Mercedes, ondanks de snelste tijd van Max Verstappen in de derde training, nog steeds de favoriet is voor poleposition in Abu Dhabi. "Mercedes heeft iets de overhand ten opzichte van ons, maar het zal een spannende strijd worden. Ook Ferrari lijkt heel snel te zijn", aldus Horner in gesprek met Sky Sports. GP Abu Dhabi · Mercedes heerst in de laatste jaren op het Yas Marina Circuit. De laatste keer dat een niet-Mercedes-coureur op poleposition stond in Abu Dhabi, was in 2013: Mark Webber. De afgelopen polepositions:



2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2014 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2013 - Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing) 📸 GP Abu Dhabi · Max Verstappen kwalificeerde in Abu Dhabi nooit beter dan een zesde plaats. Zijn kwalificatieresultaten op het Yas Marina Circuit:



2018 - Zesde

2017 - Zesde

2016 - Zesde

2015 - Elfde 📸 GP Abu Dhabi · F1 vooruitblik: Er wordt 'alles of niks' gespeeld in laatste race 2019 GP Abu Dhabi · Verstappen klokt snelste tijd in laatste training van seizoen in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen kent een goede generale in aanloop naar de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. De Nederlander is in de laatste training van het jaar een kleine tiende sneller dan Lewis Hamilton (tweede) en Valtteri Bottas (derde). Alexander Albon eindigt als vierde, voor de Ferrari's van Sebastian Vettel (vijfde) en Charles Leclerc (zesde). De kwalificatie gaat vanmiddag om 14.00 uur van start. GP Abu Dhabi · Nog 4 min - Max Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd! Met 1.35,566 is de Nederlander 74 duizendsten rapper dan Hamilton. De stand:



Verstappen 1.35,566 Hamilton +0,074 Bottas +0,089 Albon +0,361 Vettel +0,409 Leclerc +0,444