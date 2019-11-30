De Formule 1-coureurs strijden zaterdag op het Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi om poleposition. De kwalificatie is om 14.00 uur begonnen. Mis niets van de laatste Grand Prix van het seizoen via dit liveblog.

  • GP Abu Dhabi
  • Verstappen op P3 in kwalificatie
  • Gridstraf Bottas (tweede)
  • Verstappen start race als tweede 
  • Hamilton pakt pole
GP Abu Dhabi · één uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 2 uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 2 uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 2 uur geleden
"Ze is een heel speciale auto", zegt Lewis Hamilton over de W09, de wagen die hem zijn zesde wereldtitel heeft opgeleverd. "Vandaag is de laatste dat ik met haar mocht rijden, dus ik ben ontzettend blij met deze poleposition."
GP Abu Dhabi · 2 uur geleden
Verstappen: 'Mogen redelijk tevreden zijn'
"Meer zat er vandaag niet in", zegt Max Verstappen in gesprek met F1 TV. "We mogen redelijk tevreden zijn. Natuurlijk had ik graag dichterbij willen staan, maar het is niet anders. Er zijn morgen nog genoeg kansen en er kan nog van alles gebeuren. Aan de ander kant is Mercedes ook snel in de langere run, dus we zullen het af moeten wachten."
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
FINISH Q3 - Voor Lewis Hamilton is het zijn eerste poleposition sinds de Duitse Grand Prix van eerder dit jaar. De uitslag van de kwalificatie:

  1. Lewis Hamilton 1.34,779
  2. Valtteri Bottas +0,194
  3. Max Verstappen +0,360
  4. Charles Leclerc +0,440
  5. Sebastian Vettel +0,560
  6. Alex Albon +0,903
  7. Lando Norris +1,657
  8. Daniel Ricciardo +1,677
  9. Carlos Sainz +1,680
  10. Nico Hülkenberg +1,931
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Max Verstappen eindigt als derde in de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi, maar start door een gridstraf van Valtteri Botttas als tweede. Lewis Hamilton verovert de poleposition!
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Wat een blunder bij Ferrari! Charles Leclerc is te laat over start-finish en kan zijn tijd niet meer verbeteren..
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q3) - De coureurs rijden naar buiten in een ultieme poging om hun tijd te verbeteren.
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 4 min (Q3) - "De balans is iets beter, maar in bocht 8 en 9 nog niet fantastisch", zegt de Nederlander die verder aangeeft dat de afstelling van de auto niet hoeft te worden veranderd.
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de tweede tijd! Lewis Hamilton is drie tienden sneller dan de Nederlander. Dat gat lijkt te groot te zijn om nog te overbruggen. De stand na de eerste run in Q3:

  1. Hamilton 1.34,828
  2. Verstappen +0,311
  3. Bottas +0,360
  4. Leclerc +0,391
  5. Vettel +0,511
  6. Albon +0,854
  7. Sainz +1,651
  8. Norris +2,339
  9. Hülkenberg +2,687
  10. Ricciardo ----
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Leclerc noteert een paarse tijd in sector 1, Verstappen is derde in diezelfde sector..
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q3) - De coureurs rijden naar buiten voor een eerste poging in de jacht op poleposition.
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Verstappen is niet blij met de balans van zijn auto. "Aan de achterkant heb ik totaal geen grip meer", zegt hij onderweg naar de pits via de boordradio.
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Verstappen gaat vlak voor de finish van zijn gas omdat hij op dat moment al veilig is voor Q3. De Nederlander, als vijfde door naar de derde sessie, kan daarom op de mediumband de race starten. De afvallers: 

11. Sergio Pérez
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Lance Stroll
14. Daniil Kvyat
15. Kevin Magnussen
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Leclerc gaat op de mediumband zijn tijd nog proberen te verbeteren.
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Verstappen rijdt op de zachte band naar buiten. Alleen als hij buiten de top tien valt, zal hij zijn tijd gaan verbeteren, want zijn eerste tijd klokte hij op mediums.
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q2) - De snelste tien coureurs gaan door naar de derde kwalificatiesessie. In de gevarenzone: 

10. Hülkenberg

11. Kvyat
12. Norris
13. Stroll
14. Gasly
15. Magnussen
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 8 min (Q2) - De stand na de eerste getimede rondes: 

  1. Hamilton (M) 1.35,634
  2. Leclerc (S) +0,063
  3. Vettel (S) +0,152
  4. Verstappen (M) +0,641
  5. Sainz (S) +0,995
  6. Albon (M) +1,084
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 8 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt op de mediumband de tweede tijd. De Nederlander geeft zes tienden toe op de tijd van Hamilton, die net als Verstappen op de mediumband rijdt.
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Ferrari-coureurs Leclerc en Vettel rijden anders dan de Red Bulls en Mercedessen op de zachte band.
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - De tweede kwalificatiesessiegaat van start. Hamilton, Albon, Verstappen en Magnussen gaan op de mediumband naar buiten. Als zij erin slagen om op die band Q3 te halen, dan mogen ze de race eveneens op medium starten.
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Voor de 21e keer dit seizoen is George Russell sneller dan Robert Kubica in de kwalificatie. De 34-jarige Pool is dit seizoen dus in alle kwalificaties langzamer geweest dan zijn teamgenoot.
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
FINISH Q1 - Max Verstappen gaat als derde door naar de tweede kwalificatiesessie. Naast beide Williams-auto's vallen ook beide Alfa Romeo's af. 

16. Romain Grosjean 
17. Antonio Giovinazzi
18. Kimi Räikkönen
19. George Russell
20. Robert Kubica
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Verstappen heeft zijn auto na één getimede ronde de pits in gestuurd. Bottas blijft wel buiten en verwijst Verstappen terug naar de derde plek.

  1. Hamilton 1.35,851
  2. Bottas +0,349
  3. Verstappen +0,539
  4. Leclerc +0,627
  5. Vettel +1,112
  6. Albon +1,479
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 4 min (Q1) - De beste vijftien coureurs gaan door naar Q2. In de gevarenzone:

15. Magnussen

16. Räikkönen
17. Grosjean
18. Russell
19. Giovinazzi
20. Kubica
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - Een opmerkelijk bericht van Lewis Hamilton. "Mijn stoeltje zit niet goed vast en wiebelt ergens tegenaan", zegt hij over de boordradio. De Brit staat niettemin bovenaan de tijdenlijst.
GP Abu Dhabi · 3 uur geleden
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Vettel klimt in zijn eerste getimede ronde naar de vijfde plek. De stand: 
 
  1. Hamilton 1.36,231
  2. Verstappen +0,159
  3. Bottas +0,237
  4. Leclerc +0,247
  5. Vettel +0,732
  6. Albon +1,099
GP Abu Dhabi · 4 uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Vettel spint bij het opkomen van het rechte stuk. Terwijl er nog een gele vlag hangt, klokt Lewis Hamilton de snelste tijd. Mogelijk krijgt dat nog een staartje. De Duitser kan zijn weg overigens zonder schade vervolgen. De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Leclerc
  4. Sainz
  5. Norris
  6. Albon
GP Abu Dhabi · 4 uur geleden
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Het is meteen erg druk op de baan. Onder anderen Verstappen, Albon, Hamilton en Bottas rijden direct naar buiten.
GP Abu Dhabi · 4 uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 4 uur geleden
Nog 18 min (Q1) - De laatste kwalificatie van Formule 1-seizoen 2019 gaat van start.
GP Abu Dhabi · 4 uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 4 uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 4 uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 4 uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 4 uur geleden
Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner denkt dat Mercedes, ondanks de snelste tijd van Max Verstappen in de derde training, nog steeds de favoriet is voor poleposition in Abu Dhabi. "Mercedes heeft iets de overhand ten opzichte van ons, maar het zal een spannende strijd worden. Ook Ferrari lijkt heel snel te zijn", aldus Horner in gesprek met Sky Sports.
GP Abu Dhabi · 4 uur geleden
Mercedes heerst in de laatste jaren op het Yas Marina Circuit. De laatste keer dat een niet-Mercedes-coureur op poleposition stond in Abu Dhabi, was in 2013: Mark Webber. De afgelopen polepositions:

  • 2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
  • 2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2015 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
  • 2014 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
  • 2013 - Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing) 📸
GP Abu Dhabi · 4 uur geleden
Max Verstappen kwalificeerde in Abu Dhabi nooit beter dan een zesde plaats. Zijn kwalificatieresultaten op het Yas Marina Circuit:

  • 2018 - Zesde
  • 2017 - Zesde
  • 2016 - Zesde
  • 2015 - Elfde 📸
GP Abu Dhabi · 5 uur geleden
GP Abu Dhabi · 6 uur geleden
Verstappen klokt snelste tijd in laatste training van seizoen in Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen kent een goede generale in aanloop naar de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. De Nederlander is in de laatste training van het jaar een kleine tiende sneller dan Lewis Hamilton (tweede) en Valtteri Bottas (derde). Alexander Albon eindigt als vierde, voor de Ferrari's van Sebastian Vettel (vijfde) en Charles Leclerc (zesde). De kwalificatie gaat vanmiddag om 14.00 uur van start.
GP Abu Dhabi · 6 uur geleden
Nog 4 min - Max Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd! Met 1.35,566 is de Nederlander 74 duizendsten rapper dan Hamilton. De stand:

  1. Verstappen 1.35,566
  2. Hamilton +0,074
  3. Bottas +0,089
  4. Albon +0,361
  5. Vettel +0,409
  6. Leclerc +0,444
