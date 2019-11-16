Max Verstappen heeft zaterdag poleposition veroverd bij de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Brazilië. Lees alle reacties en het liveblog hieronder terug.
- GP Brazilië
- Verstappen verovert poleposition
YES boys! 💪 I’m very happy with pole position! A big thanks to @redbullracing and @HondaRacingF1, the car was really good and a joy to drive 👌 Let’s finish it off tomorrow #KeepPushing #BrazilGP 🇧🇷
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Max Verstappen
- Moment van plaatsen
Zo’n snelle Red Bull trekt dan toch weer de aandacht van bepaalde omstanders. #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Joost Nederpelt
- Moment van plaatsen
QUALIFYING CLASSIFICIATION Confirmation of @Max33Verstappen's second career pole! #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Max Verstappen
- Sebastian Vettel
- Lewis Hamilton
- Charles Leclerc
- Valtteri Bottas
- Alexander Albon
- Pierre Gasly
- Romain Grosjean
- Kimi Räikkönen
- Kevin Magnussen
Provisional pole goes to Max 👊 A quick de-brief, fresh tyres and we'll be back for a second run ✌️ #PoweredByHonda
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Honda Racing F1
- Moment van plaatsen
Verstappen moves ahead of the Ferraris and Mercedes into provisional pole! Less than 6⃣ minutes remain... #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Verstappen 1.07,623
- Vettel +0,008
- Leclerc +0,105
- Hamilton +0,238
- Bottas +0,251
- Albon +0,312
Tijd voor een razendsnelle poll. Verovert Max Verstappen op Interlagos de poleposition?
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Max tops the time sheet once again this time with a 1:07.503 💪 Alex is P5 with a 1:08.117 🇧🇷 #BrazilGP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
- Moment van plaatsen
11. Norris
12. Ricciardo
13. Giovinazzi
14. Hülkenberg
15. Pérez
10. Räikkönen
11. Norris
12. Ricciardo
13. Giovinazzi
14. Pérez
15. Hülkenberg
- Verstappen 1.07,503
- Leclerc +0,385
- Vettel +0,547
- Hamilton +0,585
- Albon +0,614
- Bottas +0,729
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Both Bulls are comfortably through Q1 💪 Max topped the time sheet with a 1:08.242 while Alex is P3 with a 1:08.503 🇧🇷 #BrazilGP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
- Moment van plaatsen
16. Daniil Kvyat
17. Lance Stroll
18. George Russell
19. Robert Kubica
20. Carlos Sainz
15. Pérez
16. Hülkenberg
17. Stroll
18. Russell
19. Kubica
-- Sainz
- Verstappen 1.08,242
- Albon +0,261
- Leclerc +0,268
- Vettel +0,314
- Hamilton +0,372
- Bottas +0,487