Max Verstappen heeft zaterdag poleposition veroverd bij de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Brazilië. Lees alle reacties en het liveblog hieronder terug.

  • Verstappen verovert poleposition
GP Brazilië · 18 minuten geleden
Hamilton verrast door snelheid Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton kon het bijna niet geloven dat Max Verstappen zo snel was tijdens de kwalificatie in Brazilië: "Natuurlijk ben ik ook verrast. Volgens mij hadden ze de laatste keer geen voorsprong op ons qua topsnelheid, nu wel. Tegelijkertijd hebben ze niet ingeleverd qua downforce, want in het bochtige middengedeelte was Max nog steeds het snelst. Misschien komt het doordat São Paulo op hoogte ligt, geen idee."
GP Brazilië · 27 minuten geleden
GP Brazilië · 44 minuten geleden
"De auto voelde in de hele kwalificatie al heel goed aan", zegt Max Verstappen bij Ziggo Sport. "In Q3 werd de baan iets warmer en hadden we iets meer last van overstuur. Uiteindelijk zat het helemaal goed. We hebben een goede stap gemaakt met de balans van de auto. In de derde vrije training konden er kleine dingen beter en dat hebben we goed opgepakt. In de eerste run van Q3 maakte ik een klein foutje, maar alsnog stonden we eerste. Toen  wist ik dat we het zouden gaan rijden. Ik denk dat we gezien de snelheid van de longruns ons morgen geen zorgen hoeven te maken. Het sparen van de banden zal cruciaal worden."
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Horner is ook erg tevreden over de progressie van de auto. "We hebben een snelle bolide, die in de afgelopen drie races heeft gestreden voor pole. De credits gaan dan ook naar Honda, dat geweldig werk heeft geleverd."
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Red Bull Racing-teambaas Christian Horner is verheugd met de poleposition van Max Verstappen. "Hij was vandaag één met de auto", zegt de jarige Horner bij Sky Sports. "Het hele pakket werkte vandaag fantastisch. Het circuit werd in het laatste gedeelte van de kwalificatie minder snel, dus het was lastig om de tijd nog flink te verbeteren. Maar hij kreeg het toch voor elkaar."
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Sebastian Vettel is enigszins teleurgesteld met zijn tweede plek in de kwalificatie. "Ik had bij het opkomen van het rechte stuk een klein momentje en dat heeft met wat tijd gekost", aldus Vettel tegenover F1 TV. "Max verbeterde daarna nog zijn tijd en dat heeft hij goed gedaan. Niettemin ben ik tevreden met een plek op de eerste startrij. Het wordt een interessante race morgen."
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
"De auto voelde direct vanaf Q1 al goed aan", zegt Max Verstappen in gesprek met F1 TV. "We vlogen over het circuit en het voelde heerlijk om met deze auto te rijden. We zijn ontzettend blij met deze pole en nu is het aan mij om de klus morgen af te maken."
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
"Dit was het beste verjaardagscadeau dat je me kon geven", zegt de jarige Christian Horner tegen polesitter Max Verstappen over de boordradio.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Max Verstappen vertrekt morgen voor de tweede keer in zijn loopbaan van poleposition. De uitslag van de kwalificatie:

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Sebastian Vettel
  3. Lewis Hamilton
  4. Charles Leclerc
  5. Valtteri Bottas
  6. Alexander Albon
  7. Pierre Gasly
  8. Romain Grosjean
  9. Kimi Räikkönen
  10. Kevin Magnussen
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
FINISH Q3 - Max Verstappen verovert poleposition voor de Braziliaanse Grand Prix!
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
FINISH Q3 - Verstappen haalt nog een tiende van zijn tijd af! Maar de rest is nog onderweg...
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen noteert een paarse tijd in sector 2..
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen zit even vast achter Räikkönen, maar laat een gat vallen en begint op een vrije baan aan zijn laatste ronde.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q3) - De coureurs gaan op pad voor de laatste run in deze kwalificatie.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q3) - De herhaling laat zien dat Verstappen een foutje heeft gemaakt in sector 2. Niettemin is de Nederlander dus nu al het snelst.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 6 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede run de snelste tijd! De Nederlander is met 1.07,623 acht duizendsten sneller dan Sebastian Vettel. De stand na de eerste runs: 

  1. Verstappen 1.07,623
  2. Vettel +0,008 
  3. Leclerc +0,105
  4. Hamilton +0,238
  5. Bottas +0,251
  6. Albon +0,312
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen is in sector 1 vier duizendsten langzamer dan Leclerc.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Verstappen begint aan zijn eerste getimede ronde.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Not 9 min (Q3) - Bijna alle rijders gaan op pad. Alleen Kevin Magnussen staat nog in de pits.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Alle coureurs staan nog in de pits.. Wie gaat als eerste naar buiten?
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - De beslissende kwalificatie gaat van start. Max Verstappen jaagt op zijn tweede (of eigenlijk dus derde) poleposition uit zijn loopbaan.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
FINISH Q2 - Max Verstappen is net als in Q1 de snelste in Q2. Met 1.07,503 is hij drie tienden rapper dan Charles Leclerc. De afvallers:

11. Norris
12. Ricciardo
13. Giovinazzi
14. Hülkenberg
15. Pérez
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Verstappen, Albon en Vettel blijven binnen. Alle overige coureurs zijn wél buiten.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Verstappen veroverde eerder dit jaar in Hongarije en Mexico ook al de poleposition. In Mexico raakte hij die pole kwijt omdat hij te hard had gereden tijdens een gele vlag.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q2) - De beste tien coureurs gaan door naar Q3. In de gevarenzone: 

10. Räikkönen

11. Norris
12. Ricciardo
13. Giovinazzi
14. Pérez
15. Hülkenberg
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q2) - De stand na de eerste runs in Q2:

  1. Verstappen 1.07,503
  2. Leclerc +0,385
  3. Vettel +0,547 
  4. Hamilton +0,585
  5. Albon +0,614
  6. Bottas +0,729
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 8 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd! Met 1.07,888 is de Nederlander bijna vier tienden (!) sneller dan Leclerc. Verreweg de snelste tijd van het weekend.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 9 min (Q2) - Verstappen noteert een paarse tijd in sector 1..
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q2) - En ook Max Verstappen rijdt naar buiten. De Nederlander heeft zacht rubber meegekregen.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 12 min (Q2) - Bottas en Hamilton doorbreken op de zachte band de stilte en gaan op pad.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 12 min (Q2) - Het lijkt erop dat geen van de coureurs als eerste naar buiten wil gaan. Alle auto's staan nog in de pits.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Het licht gaat weer op groen op Autódromo José Carlos Pace. Q2 is begonnen.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Max Verstappen gaat als snelste door naar Q2. De Nederlander is met 1.08,242 twee tienden sneller dan Leclerc. De afvallers: 

16. Daniil Kvyat
17. Lance Stroll
18. George Russell
19. Robert Kubica
20. Carlos Sainz
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Carlos Sainz staat nog altijd in de pits met technische problemen en strandt dus al in Q1. Een verrassende uitvaller in het eerste gedeelte van deze kwalificatie.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Charles Leclerc klokt de tweede tijd. De Monegask hoorde eerder deze week al dat hij vanwege een motorwissel tien plaatsen wordt teruggezet op de grid.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - Problemen voor Carlos Sainz, die over de boordradio meldt dat hij een motorprobleem heeft. In de gevarenzone: 

15. Pérez

16. Hülkenberg
17. Stroll
18. Russell
19. Kubica
-- Sainz
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Max Verstappen is na zijn ene ronde naar binnen gegaan. De stand: 

  1. Verstappen 1.08,242
  2. Albon +0,261
  3. Leclerc +0,268
  4. Vettel +0,314
  5. Hamilton +0,372
  6. Bottas +0,487
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 8 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd in zijn eerste getimede ronde. Met 1.08,242 is de Nederlander twee tienden sneller dan teamgenoot Albon. Red Bull heeft de zaken goed voor elkaar.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 9 min (Q1) - Verstappen noteert paarse tijden in sector 1 en sector 2..
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Albon pakt de snelst tijd van Vettel af met een halve tiende. Max Verstappen begint op dit moment aan zijn eerste getimede ronde.
