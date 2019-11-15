Op het circuit van Interlagos staat vrijdag vanaf 19.00 uur de tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Brazilië op het programma. Volg alles in ons liveblog.
- Vettel 1.09,217
- Leclerc +0,021
- Verstappen +0,134
- Bottas +0,156
- Hamilton +0,223
A few spits and spots of rain about... Fingers crossed those clouds are moving away 🤞 #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1
- Vettel 1.09,570
- Leclerc +0,250
- Hamilton +0,368
- Verstappen +0,481
- Albon +0,842
- Hamilton 1.09,938
- Verstappen +0,113
- Leclerc +0,359
- Albon +0,566
- Bottas +0,771
I am on: 🔘 Slick tyres ⚪️ Intermediates ⚪️ Wet tyres I am looking for: 🔘 Grip 🔘 The dry line ⚪️ Standing water #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1
No llueve ahora en Interlagos. Pista seca. Nublado y con viento It's not raining now in Interlagos. Dry track. Cloudy and windy.
- Albert Fabrega
FP1 CLASSIFICATION Mixed conditions, and a mixed morning for Alex Albon, as he ends up at the top of the page, but in the barrier #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1
