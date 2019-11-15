Op het circuit van Interlagos staat vrijdag vanaf 19.00 uur de tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Brazilië op het programma. Volg alles in ons liveblog.

Goedenavond en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen rond de Braziiaanse Grand Prix. Veel plezier!

  • GP Brazilië
  • LIVE:
  • Tweede vrije training
GP Brazilië · 6 minuten geleden
Max Verstappen kan zijn frustratie na de touché met Esteban Ocon in 2018 tijdens de Grand Prix van Brazilië omzetten in een zege. Hoe groot zijn kansen zijn, zie je in deze vooruitblik.
F1: Verstappen kan frustratie uit 2018 omzetten in zege
F1: Verstappen kan frustratie uit 2018 omzetten in zege
GP Brazilië · 26 minuten geleden
Verstappen klokt derde tijd in tweede training GP Brazilië, Vettel snelste
Max Verstappen klokt de derde tijd in de tweede vrije training voor de Braziliaanse Grand Prix. Alleen Sebastian Vettel en Charles Leclerc zijn sneller dan de Nederlander. Valtteri Bottas eindigt als vierde, Lewis Hamilton wordt vijfde. De sessie wordt twee keer stilgelegd. Aan het begin van de training vanwege een crash van Robert Kobica en aan het eind van de sessie door een schuiver van Daniil Kvyat.
GP Brazilië · 29 minuten geleden
Nog 4 min - Op dezelfde plek als Albon schuift Kvyat de bandenstapel in. En daarmee lijkt deze training ten einde te komen.
GP Brazilië · 30 minuten geleden
Nog 5 min - Code rood! Daniil Kvyat staat in de bandenstapel. Na Gasly valt de tweede Toro Rosso dus ook uit.
GP Brazilië · 35 minuten geleden
GP Brazilië · 37 minuten geleden
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 20 min - Slechts nieuws voor Pierre Gasly! De Fransman moet zijn rokende auto aan de kant zetten. Mogelijk heeft de Honda-motor de geest gegeven.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 22 min - Max Verstappen vertelt hij een probleem heeft met de engine braking. "Zouden jullie er op zijn minst even naar kunnen kijken? Het voelt niet goed."
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 26 min - Ook Max Verstappen meldt zich weer op het circuit.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 28 min - De coureurs die op dit moment aan het rijden zijn werken racesimulaties af. Tijden worden daarom voorlopig niet meer verbeterd.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 35 min - Na die ene getimede ronde komt Verstappen weer de pits in.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 37 min - Verstappen verliest op het rechte stuk te veel tijd om de Ferrari's te verschalken. De Nederlander verbetert zich wel en klimt naar de derde plek.

  1. Vettel 1.09,217
  2. Leclerc +0,021
  3. Verstappen +0,134
  4. Bottas +0,156
  5. Hamilton +0,223
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 38 min - Verstappen noteert een paarse (snelste) tijd in sector 2..
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 39 min - Max Verstappen gaat voor het eerst in deze training op de zachte band op pad.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 41 min - Het antwoord van Vettel laat niet lang op zich wachten. De Duitser verbetert zich en snoept 21 duizendsten van de tijd van Leclerc af.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 42 min - Op de zachte band klokt Charles Leclerc de snelste tijd. Met 1.09,238 is hij een tiende rapper dan Bottas op dezelfde band. Verstappen staat alweer een tijdje in de pits en heeft nog niet op zacht gereden.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 43 min - Hamilton wordt flink gehinderd door teamgenoot Bottas en moet zijn ronde afbreken. "Het leek wel alsof hij stilstond", klaagt de Brit.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 44 min - Daniil Kvyat spint in de eerste bocht, maar kan zijn weg zonder schade vervolgen.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 52 min - Na een stint van zeven rondes op de mediumband komt Verstappen weer de pits in.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 55 min - Max Verstappen is nog altijd de enige coureur op het circuit. De stand met nog een klein uur trainen te gaan: 

  1. Vettel 1.09,570
  2. Leclerc +0,250
  3. Hamilton +0,368
  4. Verstappen +0,481
  5. Albon +0,842
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 58 min - Ondanks de eerdere berichten van Renault begint het toch weer steviger te regenen. Alleen Max Verstappen is nog aan het rijden.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 60 min - Verstappen rijdt op een oude set van de mediumband het asfalt weer op.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 62 min - Toch geen probleem aan de auto van Verstappen. De Limburger zit weer in zijn auto en lijkt zich op te maken voor een tweede run.
GP Brazilië · één uur geleden
Nog 64 min - Er lijkt een probleem aan de auto van Verstappen te zijn. De Nederlander is uit zijn auto gestapt, terwijl er flink gesleuteld wordt aan de RB15.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 65 min - "Het is mogelijk dat je wat druppels op je vizier ziet, maar het lijkt er niet op dat de regen doorzet", vertelt Renault aan Nico Hülkenberg.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 69 min - Vettel is 0,250 seconden sneller dan teamgenoot Leclerc en voert de tijdenlijst aan. Max Verstappen komt na een run van zeven rondes naar binnen. De stand: 

  1. Vettel 1.09,570
  2. Leclerc +0,250
  3. Hamilton +0,368
  4. Verstappen +0,481
  5. Albon +0,901
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 70 min - Leclerc schroeft het tempo op en duikt op zijn beurt een tiende onder de tijd van Hamilton.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 73 min - Hamilton (1.09,938) is een tiende rapper dan Verstappen en topt de tijdenlijst. Alle coureurs uit de top vijf rijden op medium. De stand: 

  1. Hamilton 1.09,938
  2. Verstappen +0,113
  3. Leclerc +0,359
  4. Albon +0,566
  5. Bottas +0,771
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 75 min - Verstappen klokt op de mediumband in zijn eerste getimede ronde de snelste tijd. Met 1.10,051 is de Nederlander zeven tienden sneller dan Bottas.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 82 min -  Het geplaagde Williams kampt met een tekort aan reserveonderdelen, dus mogelijk krijgt deze stevige klap van Kubica nog een vervelend staartje.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 83 min - Een behoorlijke klap voor Kubica, die de controle over zijn auto verliest en vooruit tegen de vangrail schuift. Gelukkig kan de Pool ongedeerd uitstappen.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 84 min - Rode vlag! Robert Kubica is stevig gecrasht.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 86 min - Valtteri Bottas klokt als eerste een tijd: 1.10,812.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 87 min - Een aantal coureurs gaat direct op pad, maar Max Verstappen staat nog in de pits.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Nog 90 min - Groen! De tweede vrije training voor de Braziliaanse Grand Prix gaat van start.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
Bij Red Bull wordt er nog flink gesleuteld aan de auto van Alexander Albon. De Thai crashte aan het eind van de eerste sessie en zette zijn monteurs zo aan het werk.
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
GP Brazilië · 2 uur geleden
GP Brazilië · 4 uur geleden
GP Brazilië · 4 uur geleden
Verstappen klokt geen tijd in natte eerste training GP Brazilië
Max Verstappen rijdt bij de eerste vrije training voor de Braziliaanse Grand Prix slechts drie rondes. De Nederlander komt maar beperkt in actie omdat de training in natte omstandigheden verloopt. Zijn teamgenoot Alexander Albon is het snelst, maar zorgt twee minuten voor het eind van de training voor een code rood met een crash. Valtteri Bottas eindigt op de opdrogende baan als tweede, Sebastian Vettel wordt derde. Lewis Hamilton zet net als Verstappen geen tijd neer.
Terug omhoog