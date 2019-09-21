Max Verstappen en zijn collega's zijn zaterdag om 15.00 uur begonnen aan de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Singapore. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle gebeurtenissen.
Q1 CLASSIFICATION Bottas = 🚀 And Mercedes have left their rivals with plenty to find during the remainder of this qualifying session 👀 #F1 #SingaporeGP
Bulls through to Q2 👊 Max progresses in P5 with a 1:38.540 👌 And Alex is P10 posting a 1:39.106 💪🇸🇬 #SingaporeGP
16. Daniil Kvyat
17. Lance Stroll
18. Romain Grosjean
19. George Russell
20. Robert Kubica
- Bottas 1.37,317
- Hamilton +0,248
- Leclerc +0,697
- Vettel +1,057
- Verstappen +1,223
15. Stroll
16. Räikkönen
17. Grosjean
18. Magnussen
19. Russell
20. Kubica
Nothing looks better than F1 under the lights 😍 Don't @ us 🙅♂️ #F1 #SingaporeGP
- Leclerc 1.38,014
- Verstappen +0,526
- Bottas +0,609
- Hamilton +0,749
- Sainz +0,868
- Vettel +0,925
SAINZ 📻: "I have no power" Not what you want just a couple of minutes into Q1 😐 But it looks like a temporary issue as he heads off on what looks like a flying lap #F1 #SingaporeGP
Only in Singapore 👌 Kicking off Quali with Q1! Who’s taking @F1NightRace pole tonight... 👀
It might be approaching 2100, but it's still very hot and very humid in Singapore 👀 And this circuit is ready to push these drivers to the extremities of their mental and physical capabilities #F1 #SingaporeGP
Wie pakt poleposition in de straten van Singapore?
Getting ready. 👊 It's nearly time for qualifying at the #SingaporeGP!
Busy evening for Toro Rosso after this oil leak in FP3 Kvyat's car will be getting a new power unit (free of penalty) #F1 #SingaporeGP
This love-tap with the wall in final practice brought out the red flags 🚩 And it means lots of work for Racing Point ahead of Qualifying 🔧 #F1 #SingaporeGP
Sunset strolls in the paddock 👌 Next stop Qualifying 👊 #SingaporeGP
The talk ahead of the weekend was Mercedes v Red Bull... Are Ferrari back in the hunt in Marina Bay? #F1 #SingaporeGP
