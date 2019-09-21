Max Verstappen en zijn collega's zijn zaterdag om 15.00 uur begonnen aan de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Singapore. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle gebeurtenissen.

Goedemiddag en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je dit hele weekend op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Singapore. Veel plezier!

GP Singapore · één minuut geleden
Nog 12 min (Q2) - Alle coureurs van Mercedes, Ferrari en Red Bull rijden op de zachte band naar buiten. De beste tien coureurs gaan door naar Q3.
GP Singapore · 4 minuten geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - De tweede kwalificatiesessie gaat van start.
GP Singapore · 6 minuten geleden
GP Singapore · 8 minuten geleden
GP Singapore · 9 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Max Verstappen gaat als vijfde door naar Q2. De afvallers: 

16. Daniil Kvyat
17. Lance Stroll
18. Romain Grosjean
19. George Russell
20. Robert Kubica
GP Singapore · 11 minuten geleden
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Wat een razendsnelle tijden! Beide Mercedessen schroeven het tempo op en stoten de Ferrari's naar P3 en P4. Het verschil is groot. 

  1. Bottas 1.37,317
  2. Hamilton +0,248
  3. Leclerc +0,697
  4. Vettel +1,057
  5. Verstappen +1,223
GP Singapore · 15 minuten geleden
Nog 4 min (Q1) - Beide Mercedessen gaan hun tijd nog proberen te verbeteren. Max Verstappen (P3) blijft binnen en is veilig voor Q2. Hamilton (P4) en Bottas (P5) reden zojuist op medium, maar hebben nu de zachte band meegekregen.
GP Singapore · 16 minuten geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone: 

15. Stroll

16. Räikkönen
17. Grosjean
18. Magnussen
19. Russell
20. Kubica
GP Singapore · 17 minuten geleden
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Ferrari lijkt iets te hebben gevonden, want de formatie uit Maranello topt de tijdenlijst. Vettel klimt naar P2 op drie tienden achterstand van Leclerc.
GP Singapore · 19 minuten geleden
GP Singapore · 20 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Max Verstappen komt na één getimede ronde weer de pits in. De stand na de eerste runs: 

  1. Leclerc 1.38,014
  2. Verstappen +0,526
  3. Bottas +0,609
  4. Hamilton +0,749
  5. Sainz +0,868
  6. Vettel +0,925
GP Singapore · 22 minuten geleden
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede run de tweede tijd. Hij is nog wel vijf tienden langzamer dan Charles Leclerc.
GP Singapore · 23 minuten geleden
GP Singapore · 24 minuten geleden
GP Singapore · 25 minuten geleden
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Ook Max Verstappen gaat op pad. Het is voor de Nederlander zaak om een vrije ronde te vinden.
GP Singapore · 26 minuten geleden
Nog 15 min (Q1) - Veel coureurs gaan meteen naar buiten, maar Max Verstappen staat nog even binnen. De beste vijftien coureurs gaan door naar de tweede kwalificatiesessie.
GP Singapore · 29 minuten geleden
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Singapore gaat van start.
GP Singapore · 30 minuten geleden
GP Singapore · 32 minuten geleden
Volgens onze lezers gaat de strijd om pole tussen Hamilton, Verstappen en Leclerc.

Wie pakt poleposition in de straten van Singapore?
GP Singapore · 34 minuten geleden
"Hopelijk kunnen we competitief zijn", zegt Christian Horner in gesprek met Ziggo Sport. "Het is moeilijk om een vrije ronde te vinden. Max heeft dit weekend nog geen één ronde in vrije lucht kunnen rijden. Daar moet nu verandering in komen."
GP Singapore · 37 minuten geleden
GP Singapore · 44 minuten geleden
Max Verstappen kwam vorig jaar op het Marina Bay Street Circuit drie tienden tekort om de jongste polesitter uit de Formule 1-geschiedenis te worden. Zijn kwalificatieresultaten in Singapore: 

  • 2018 - P2
  • 2017 - P2
  • 2016 - P4
  • 2015 - P8 (Toro Rosso)
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Polepositions in Singapore: 

  • 2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2017 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
  • 2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
  • 2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
  • 2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)
  • 2012 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)
  • 2011 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)
  • 2010 - Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)
GP Singapore · 2 uur geleden
Kvyat ook in 2020 bij Toro Rosso, laatste Red Bull-zitje naar Albon of Gasly
Daniil Kvyat rijdt ook in 2020 bij Toro Rosso, zo bevestigt Red Bull-topman Helmut Marko in Singapore tegenover NUsport. Daarnaast laat Marko weten dat Alexander Albon of Pierre Gasly volgend jaar de teamgenoot van Max Verstappen wordt. Gasly begon het seizoen bij Red Bull Racing, maar werd tijdens de zomerstop vervangen door Albon.
GP Singapore · 2 uur geleden
GP Singapore · 2 uur geleden
GP Singapore · 2 uur geleden
GP Singapore · 2 uur geleden
Verstappen klokt zesde tijd in derde training Singapore, Leclerc snelste
Max Verstappen komt in de laatste training voor de Grand Prix van Singapore niet verder dan de zesde tijd. De Nederlander reed slechts één kwalificatiesimulatie en moest daarin zijn snelle ronde afbreken omdat hij gehinderd werd door achterblijvers. Charles Leclerc was de snelste in zijn Ferrari, voor Lewis Hamilton en Sebastian Vettel.
