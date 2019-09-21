Max Verstappen en zijn collega's zijn zaterdag om 15.00 uur begonnen aan de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Singapore. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle gebeurtenissen.
- GP Singapore
- Kwalificatie:
- Verstappen vierde
- Leclerc pakt derde pole op rij
S U P E R C H A R L E S 🤩 P1 #SinngaporeGP🇸🇬 #SF90 #essereFerrari 🔴 @Charles_Leclerc
- Charles Leclerc 1.36,217
- Lewis Hamilton +0,191
- Sebastian Vettel +0,220
- Max Verstappen +0,596
- Valtteri Bottas +0,929
- Alex Albon +1,194
- Carlos Sainz +1,601
- Daniel Ricciardo +1,878
- Nico Hülkenberg +2,047
- Lando Norris +2,112
Take that Seb whacks it on provisional pole with a 1:36.437 0.354 faster than anyone else #F1 #SingaporeGP
Mercedes wacht extreem lang voor een snellere outlap. Maar of dat een seconde scheelt, lijkt me toch niet. #F1
- Vettel 1.36,437
- Leclerc +0,354
- Verstappen +0,380
- Hamilton +1,010
- Bottas +1,046
- Albon +1,527
- Sainz +2,163
- Norris +2,286
- Ricciardo +2,657
- Hülkenberg +3,173
CLASSIFICATION: END OF Q2 Ten down, ten remain 👀 #F1 #SingaporeGP
Bulls into the Singapore shootout 🇸🇬 Max is P4 with a 1:37.089 👊 Alex goes through in P7 setting a 1:37.865 💪 #SingaporeGP
11. Pérez
12. Giovinazzi
13. Gasly
14. Räikkönen
15. Magnussen
So who's on the edge of their seat? 👀 #F1 #SingaporeGP
Raikkonen had een redelijk rampweekend in Monza, dat volgde op de startcrash in Spa. Ook nu weer in de muur. Geen goede fase. #F1
10. Hülkenberg
11. Giovinazzi
12. Gasly
13. Pérez
14. Räikkönen
15. Magnussen
- Leclerc 1.36,930
- Hamilton +0,131
- Verstappen +0,159
- Bottas +0,212
- Vettel +0,375
- Norris +0,642
- Albon +0,935
Q1 CLASSIFICATION Bottas = 🚀 And Mercedes have left their rivals with plenty to find during the remainder of this qualifying session 👀 #F1 #SingaporeGP
Bulls through to Q2 👊 Max progresses in P5 with a 1:38.540 👌 And Alex is P10 posting a 1:39.106 💪🇸🇬 #SingaporeGP
16. Daniil Kvyat
17. Lance Stroll
18. Romain Grosjean
19. George Russell
20. Robert Kubica
- Bottas 1.37,317
- Hamilton +0,248
- Leclerc +0,697
- Vettel +1,057
- Verstappen +1,223
15. Stroll
16. Räikkönen
17. Grosjean
18. Magnussen
19. Russell
20. Kubica
Nothing looks better than F1 under the lights 😍 Don't @ us 🙅♂️ #F1 #SingaporeGP
- Leclerc 1.38,014
- Verstappen +0,526
- Bottas +0,609
- Hamilton +0,749
- Sainz +0,868
- Vettel +0,925
SAINZ 📻: "I have no power" Not what you want just a couple of minutes into Q1 😐 But it looks like a temporary issue as he heads off on what looks like a flying lap #F1 #SingaporeGP
Only in Singapore 👌 Kicking off Quali with Q1! Who’s taking @F1NightRace pole tonight... 👀
It might be approaching 2100, but it's still very hot and very humid in Singapore 👀 And this circuit is ready to push these drivers to the extremities of their mental and physical capabilities #F1 #SingaporeGP
Wie pakt poleposition in de straten van Singapore?