Max Verstappen en zijn collega's zijn zaterdag om 15.00 uur begonnen aan de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Singapore. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle gebeurtenissen.

Goedemiddag en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je dit hele weekend op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Singapore. Veel plezier!

  • GP Singapore
  • Kwalificatie:
  • Verstappen vierde
  • Leclerc pakt derde pole op rij
GP Singapore · 7 minuten geleden
Verstappen: 'Ik had er veel meer van verwacht'
Max Verstappen is erg teleurgesteld met zijn vierde plaats in de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Singapore. "Dit was niet goed", zegt hij in gesprek met Ziggo Sport. "We komen hier om te winnen, dus ja. Iedereen denkt dat het dan even heel makkelijk is, maar ik zei van tevoren al dat het lastig zou worden. Je moet altijd nog de juiste set-up zien te vinden. De balans was er maar ik had niet genoeg grip. Wil je winnen dan moet er veel gebeuren als je als vierde start. We gaan het zien. Ik had er veel meer van verwacht."
GP Singapore · 16 minuten geleden
GP Singapore · 16 minuten geleden
"Ik heb geen idee waar de snelheid van Ferrari ineens vandaan is gekomen", vraagt Lewis Hamilton zich af bij F1 TV. "Het was van tevoren niet een van hun favoriete circuits, maar Charles reed een geweldige ronde. We kunnen morgen agressief zijn en hopelijk kunnen we ze aanvallen."
GP Singapore · 25 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q3) - De uitslag van de kwalificatie in Singapore:

  1. Charles Leclerc 1.36,217
  2. Lewis Hamilton +0,191
  3. Sebastian Vettel +0,220
  4. Max Verstappen +0,596
  5. Valtteri Bottas +0,929
  6. Alex Albon +1,194
  7. Carlos Sainz +1,601
  8. Daniel Ricciardo +1,878
  9. Nico Hülkenberg +2,047
  10. Lando Norris +2,112
GP Singapore · 27 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Verstappen eindigt de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Singapore als vierde. Charles Leclerc pakt voor de derde keer op rij poleposition.
GP Singapore · 28 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Verstappen verbetert zich niet.
GP Singapore · 29 minuten geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen verbetert zich in sector 1, maar verliest nog wel vier tienden ten opzichte van Leclerc die daar voorlopig het snelst is.
GP Singapore · 31 minuten geleden
GP Singapore · 32 minuten geleden
GP Singapore · 32 minuten geleden
Nog 3 min (Q3) - De coureurs rijden naar buiten voor hun allesbeslissende kwalifcatierun. Wie pakt poleposition in de straten van Singapore?
GP Singapore · 33 minuten geleden
Nog 5 min (Q3) - Verstappen zegt dat hij in de weg werd gereden tijdens zijn out-lap, de ronde die hij reed toen hij uit de pits kwam. "Ik moet op een ander moment naar buiten."
GP Singapore · 36 minuten geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede run de derde tijd. Sebastian Vettel is voorlopig het snelst, terwijl de Nederlander vlak achter Leclerc zit. De stand: 

  1. Vettel 1.36,437
  2. Leclerc +0,354
  3. Verstappen +0,380
  4. Hamilton +1,010
  5. Bottas +1,046
  6. Albon +1,527
  7. Sainz +2,163
  8. Norris +2,286
  9. Ricciardo +2,657
  10. Hülkenberg +3,173
GP Singapore · 37 minuten geleden
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Verstappen P2 in sector 2..
GP Singapore · 37 minuten geleden
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Verstappen P4 in sector 1..
GP Singapore · 38 minuten geleden
Nog min 9 min (Q3) - Verstappen begint achter Hamilton aan zijn eerste snelle ronde.
GP Singapore · 39 minuten geleden
Nog 11 min (Q3) - Alle tien de overgebleven coureurs zijn op het asfalt. Kan Max Verstappen een gooi doen naar zijn tweede poleposition uit zijn loopbaan?
GP Singapore · 41 minuten geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - De allesbeslissende kwalificatiesessie gaat van start.
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Verstappen gaat als vierde door naar Q3. Beide Ferrari's (Leclerc P1 en Vettel P2) zijn het snelst. De afvallers:

11. Pérez
12. Giovinazzi
13. Gasly
14. Räikkönen
15. Magnussen
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Vettel klimt nog naar P1.
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Verstappen gaat toch nog naar buiten, ondanks dat hij al veilig lijkt voor Q3. Alle coureurs zijn nu op het asfalt.
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 6 min (Q2) - De beste tien coureurs gaan door naar Q3. In de gevarenzone: 

10. Hülkenberg

11. Giovinazzi
12. Gasly
13. Pérez
14. Räikkönen
15. Magnussen
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q2) - "Met deze tijd ben je veilig voor Q3", krijgt Verstappen te horen over de boordradio. De stand:

  1. Leclerc 1.36,930
  2. Hamilton +0,131
  3. Verstappen +0,159
  4. Bottas +0,212
  5. Vettel +0,375
  6. Norris +0,642
  7. Albon +0,935
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 8 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede run de derde tijd. Het verschil met de P1 van Leclerc is 0,131 seconden. De Nederlander was dus het snelst van iedereen in de tweede sector.
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 9 min (Q2) - Verstappen paars in sector 2..
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 12 min (Q2) - Alle coureurs van Mercedes, Ferrari en Red Bull rijden op de zachte band naar buiten. De beste tien coureurs gaan door naar Q3.
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - De tweede kwalificatiesessie gaat van start.
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Max Verstappen gaat als vijfde door naar Q2. De afvallers: 

16. Daniil Kvyat
17. Lance Stroll
18. Romain Grosjean
19. George Russell
20. Robert Kubica
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Wat een razendsnelle tijden! Beide Mercedessen schroeven het tempo op en stoten de Ferrari's naar P3 en P4. Het verschil is groot. 

  1. Bottas 1.37,317
  2. Hamilton +0,248
  3. Leclerc +0,697
  4. Vettel +1,057
  5. Verstappen +1,223
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 4 min (Q1) - Beide Mercedessen gaan hun tijd nog proberen te verbeteren. Max Verstappen (P3) blijft binnen en is veilig voor Q2. Hamilton (P4) en Bottas (P5) reden zojuist op medium, maar hebben nu de zachte band meegekregen.
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone: 

15. Stroll

16. Räikkönen
17. Grosjean
18. Magnussen
19. Russell
20. Kubica
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Ferrari lijkt iets te hebben gevonden, want de formatie uit Maranello topt de tijdenlijst. Vettel klimt naar P2 op drie tienden achterstand van Leclerc.
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Max Verstappen komt na één getimede ronde weer de pits in. De stand na de eerste runs: 

  1. Leclerc 1.38,014
  2. Verstappen +0,526
  3. Bottas +0,609
  4. Hamilton +0,749
  5. Sainz +0,868
  6. Vettel +0,925
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede run de tweede tijd. Hij is nog wel vijf tienden langzamer dan Charles Leclerc.
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Ook Max Verstappen gaat op pad. Het is voor de Nederlander zaak om een vrije ronde te vinden.
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 15 min (Q1) - Veel coureurs gaan meteen naar buiten, maar Max Verstappen staat nog even binnen. De beste vijftien coureurs gaan door naar de tweede kwalificatiesessie.
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Singapore gaat van start.
GP Singapore · één uur geleden
GP Singapore · 2 uur geleden
Volgens onze lezers gaat de strijd om pole tussen Hamilton, Verstappen en Leclerc.

Wie pakt poleposition in de straten van Singapore?
GP Singapore · 2 uur geleden
"Hopelijk kunnen we competitief zijn", zegt Christian Horner in gesprek met Ziggo Sport. "Het is moeilijk om een vrije ronde te vinden. Max heeft dit weekend nog geen één ronde in vrije lucht kunnen rijden. Daar moet nu verandering in komen."
Terug omhoog