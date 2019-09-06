Na de eerste vrije training komen de Formule 1-coureurs vrijdag vanaf 15.00 uur in actie tijdens de tweede oefensessie voor de Italiaanse Grand Prix. Volg de verrichtingen op Monza in dit liveblog.
- GP Italië
- LIVE:
- Tweede training
Weather radar is saying rain is 10-15 mins away, so we’ll be pushing hard to maximise the dry running time. #HaasF1 #ItalianGP #FP2
- Hamilton 1.21,972
- Vettel +0,303
- Verstappen +0,422
- Leclerc +0,526
- Bottas +0,552
GREEN LIGHT: We're under way in second practice at Monza 🚦 Follow FP2 with live commentary, timings and more >> https://t.co/MddmLh2Nm7 #F1 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹
Getting set for an afternoon drive 🤙 FP2 at the #ItalianGP is coming right up 🇮🇹 #F1
CLASSIFICATION: END OF FP1 @Charles_Leclerc takes P1 A 2-3 for @McLarenF1 @LewisHamilton takes P4, with @ValtteriBottas in P9 #F1 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹
