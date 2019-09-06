Na de eerste vrije training komen de Formule 1-coureurs vrijdag vanaf 15.00 uur in actie tijdens de tweede oefensessie voor de Italiaanse Grand Prix. Volg de verrichtingen op Monza in dit liveblog.

Goedemorgen en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van de eerste vrije trainingen op het Italiaanse Monza.

GP Italië · een paar seconden geleden
Nog 63 min - Volgens Verstappen regent het nu te hard om zijn tijd te verbeteren. Hij stuurt zijn Red Bull de pits in.
GP Italië · 3 minuten geleden
Nog 66 min - Verstappen maakte in de Ascari-chicane een klein foutje en kan dus nog een fractie sneller dan hij zojuist heeft gedaan. Niettemin staat hij al derde, op slechts drie tienden van Leclerc.
GP Italië · 5 minuten geleden
Nog 67 min - Met 1.21,350 klimt Verstappen naar P3. Hij is slechts drie tienden langzamer dan de snelste tijd van Leclerc.
GP Italië · 8 minuten geleden
Nog 70 min - Verstappen rijdt op de zachte band het asfalt op. Hij staat voorlopig zesde.
GP Italië · 8 minuten geleden
Nog 71 min - Leclerc pakt op zacht rubber de snelste tijd van Hamilton af. Met 1.20,978 is de Ferrari-rijder een volle seconde sneller dan de Brit.
GP Italië · 11 minuten geleden
Nog 73 min - Het miezert, maar de regen lijkt nog niet echt door te zetten. Vooralsnog rijdt er nog geen enkele coureur op regenbanden.
GP Italië · 13 minuten geleden
GP Italië · 15 minuten geleden
Nog 77 min - Daar zijn de paraplu's. Het begint te regenen op Monza. Verstappen duikt meteen de pits in. Hamilton gaat voorlopig nog door.
GP Italië · 16 minuten geleden
GP Italië · 18 minuten geleden
Nog 80 min - Verstappen krijgt over de boordradio te horen dat het over vijftien á twintig minuten gaat regenen.
GP Italië · 18 minuten geleden
Nog 81 min - Alle coureurs rijden op medium. De stand: 

  1. Hamilton 1.21,972
  2. Vettel +0,303
  3. Verstappen +0,422
  4. Leclerc +0,526
  5. Bottas +0,552
GP Italië · 20 minuten geleden
Nog 82 min - Hamilton (P1 met 1.21,972) zet vroeg in deze sessie de toon. Verstappen staat na de eerste rondes derde en geeft drie tienden toe op de Brit.
GP Italië · 22 minuten geleden
Nog 85 min - Omdat er regen wordt verwacht en er vanmorgen bijna niet in droge omstandigheden gereden kon worden, gaan alle coureurs meteen naar buiten. Het is daardoor meteen erg druk op de baan.
GP Italië · 24 minuten geleden
Nog 86 min - Verstappen begint aan zijn eerste run op de mediumband.
GP Italië · 25 minuten geleden
GP Italië · 26 minuten geleden
Nog 90 min - Groen! De tweede training op Monza gaat van start.
GP Italië · 31 minuten geleden
GP Italië · 33 minuten geleden
Verslaggevers Joost Nederpelt en Mark Leene blikken vooruit op de Italiaanse Grand Prix.
Vooruitblik F1: 'Ferrari-fans helemaal klaar met Mercedes'
GP Italië · 34 minuten geleden
GP Italië · één uur geleden
Blijft het droog of gaat het regenen? Om 15.00 uur gaat de tweede vrije training van start.
GP Italië · 3 uur geleden
GP Italië · 3 uur geleden
Verstappen klokt zevende tijd in natte eerste training GP Italië
Max Verstappen klokt de zevende tijd in de eerste vrije training voor de Italiaanse Grand Prix. De Nederlander rijdt pas in de laatste minuut van de sessie een serieuze rondetijd en geeft daarmee twee seconden toe op de snelste tijd van Charles Leclerc. In de anderhalf uur daarvoor was het grotendeels kletsnat op het Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. Pas een kwartier voor tijd gingen de coureurs met droogweerbanden op pad. Mede daarom geeft de uitslag van de sessie geen reëel beeld van de verhoudingen dit weekend.
