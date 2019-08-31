Max Verstappen heeft zaterdag in de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van België de vijfde tijd gereden. Charles Leclerc veroverde poleposition op Spa. Lees alles terug in dit liveblog.
💭 'What a mess, what a mess, what a mess' Sebastian Vettel is not amused met het verkeer dat hem ophield, waardoor de Duitser zich verremde.. 😨 #BelgianGP #ZiggoSportF1
CLASSIFICATION: END OF QUALIFYING Confirmation of a third career pole position for Charles Leclerc! #F1 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
- Leclerc
- Vettel
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Verstappen
- Ricciardo
- Hülkenberg
- Räikkönen
- Pérez
- Magnussen
Mercedes garage = 🙈 #F1 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
- Leclerc
- Hamilton
- Vettel
- Bottas
- Verstappen
- Ricciardo
- Pérez
- Räikkönen
- Magnussen
- Hülkenberg
Ferrari have looked in a class of their own all weekend so far Will they put it together when it really matters and claim pole position? The top ten shootout is moments away #F1 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
CLASSIFICATION: END OF Q2 There'll be no McLaren in Q3 for the first time since Spain 👀 #F1 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
11. Grosjean
12. Norris
13. Stroll
14. Albon
15. Giovinazzi
10. Magnussen
11. Hülkenberg
12. Grosjean
13. Norris
14. Albon
-- Giovinazzi
Langzaam kruipt Hamilton richting de Ferrari's. Tijd om die nieuwe Mercedes-motor eens in party mode te zien. #F1
First Q2 runs in the bag and it’s P3 and P4 for the boys 💪 Closer to the red team, but still more time to find! Keep it up, Team #BelgianGP #F1
We're out on the tarmac 💪 Bulls are up and running in Q2 🇧🇪 #BelgianGP
Close-up of the problem with Giovinazzi's Alfa, which resulted in an early end to Q1 #F1 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
CLASSIFICATION: END OF Q1 ⏱️ Confirmation of the eliminations Carlos Sainz is out in Q1 for the first time since Round 1 of 2019 in Australia #F1 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
16. Gasly
17. Sainz
18. Kvyat
19. Russell
20. Kubica
15. Gasly
16. Sainz
17. Kvyat
18. Russell
- Verstappen
- Kubica
No lap time yet from Max Verstappen as we enter the final five minutes of Q1 He's out on an out lap now though... #F1 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
Oh dear, daar begint het al bij Ferrari. Paniek bij Leclerc. #F1
Flames at the rear of Kubica's car 😮 The marshals have extinguished it We're still under a red flag early in Q1 #F1 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
Daar gaat al de tweede nieuwe Mercedes-motor van het weekend in rook op. #F1
GREEN LIGHT🚦 Strap yourselves in - qualifying at Spa is under way! Follow all the drama with timings, live commentary and more >> https://t.co/LpbrMcOApM #F1 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
