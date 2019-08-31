Max Verstappen heeft zaterdag in de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van België de vijfde tijd gereden. Charles Leclerc veroverde poleposition op Spa. Lees alles terug in dit liveblog.

Goedemiddag en welkom in het liveblog van de Grand Prix van België. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je vandaag op de hoogte van de derde vrije training en de kwalificatie op Spa-Francorchamps.

  • GP België
  • Spa-Francorchamps
  • LIVE:
  • Kwalificatie
GP België · gisteren om 16:38
Max Verstappen had last van een technisch probleem tijdens de kwalificatie voor de Belgische Grand Prix. "Als we vermogen bij willen zetten werkt het systeem niet", zegt de Nederlander bij Ziggo Sport. "Daar hebben we de hele kwalificatie problemen mee gehad. Daardoor hebben we met minder vermogen gereden. Op Ferrari verloren we een voller seconde op het rechte stuk. Dat is best pijnlijk. In de race kan je niet veel in de kwalificatiemodus rijden dus dan zullen we dichterbij zitten. Ferrari zit te ver weg, maar met Mercedes moeten we kunnen strijden."
GP België · gisteren om 16:25
GP België · gisteren om 16:22
"Het voelde heel goed", zegt polesitter Charles Leclerc bij F1 TV. "In de eerste sector hadden we nog wat kunnen winnen, maar in het gedeelte daarna waren we heel sterk. Ik denk dat we morgen ook snel gaan zijn, dus we hebben wat om naar uit te kijken."
GP België · gisteren om 16:18
GP België · gisteren om 16:17
FINISH Q3 - De uitslag van de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van België: 

  1. Leclerc
  2. Vettel
  3. Hamilton
  4. Bottas
  5. Verstappen
  6. Ricciardo
  7. Hülkenberg
  8. Räikkönen
  9. Pérez
  10. Magnussen
GP België · gisteren om 16:14
FINISH (Q3) - Max Verstappen eindigt de kwalificatie voor de Belgische Grand Prix als vijfde. Charles Leclerc verovert poleposition.
GP België · gisteren om 16:11
Nog 2 min (Q3) - Alle coureurs zijn weer op het asfalt in een laatste poging om hun tijd te verbeteren.
GP België · gisteren om 16:09
GP België · gisteren om 16:07
Nog 5 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste run de vijfde tijd. Charles Leclerc is verreweg het snelst. De stand: 

  1. Leclerc
  2. Hamilton
  3. Vettel 
  4. Bottas
  5. Verstappen
  6. Ricciardo
  7. Pérez
  8. Räikkönen
  9. Magnussen
  10. Hülkenberg
GP België · gisteren om 16:04
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Dat scheelt niets! Hamilton rijdt in zijn out-lap bijna tegen teamgenoot Bottas op, maar gelukkig voor Mercedes raken beide coureurs elkaar niet.
GP België · gisteren om 16:02
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Max Verstappen stuurt zijn RB15 het asfalt op. P5 lijkt vandaag het maximaal haalbare voor de Nederlander.
GP België · gisteren om 16:00
Nog 12 min (Q3) - De allesbeslissende kwalificatiesessie gaat van start.
GP België · gisteren om 15:59
GP België · gisteren om 15:58
GP België · gisteren om 15:54
FINISH Q2 - Verstappen gaat als zesde door naar Q3. Charles Leclerc is opnieuw het snelst. De afvallers: 

11. Grosjean
12. Norris
13. Stroll
14. Albon
15. Giovinazzi
GP België · gisteren om 15:51
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Verstappen (P5) waant zich veilig en gaat niet meer naar buiten. Daardoor kan hij een set banden uitsparen, maar Red Bull neemt hiermee wel een klein risico.
GP België · gisteren om 15:49
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Alexander Albon (P14), de nieuwe teamgenoot van Max Verstappen, geeft er de brui aan. De Thai weet al dat hij morgen achteraan moet starten vanwege een gridstraf en gaat geen poging meer ondernemen om zijn tijd te verbeteren.
GP België · gisteren om 15:47
Nog 6 min (Q2) - De tien snelste coureurs gaan door naar Q3. In de gevarenzone: 

10. Magnussen

11. Hülkenberg
12. Grosjean
13. Norris
14. Albon
-- Giovinazzi
GP België · gisteren om 15:45
GP België · gisteren om 15:45
GP België · gisteren om 15:43
Nog 9 min (Q2) - Verstappen zet in zijn eerste snelle ronde in Q2 de voorlopig vijfde tijd neer. Beide Ferrari's en Mercedessen zijn sneller. De Nederlander geeft zeven tienden toe op de tijd van Leclerc (P1).
GP België · gisteren om 15:39
GP België · gisteren om 15:37
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Ha, dat is snel. Het licht gaat weer op groen en Q2 is onderweg.
GP België · gisteren om 15:36
De start van Q2 is voor onbepaalde tijd uitgesteld. De marshals hebben wat langer de tijd nodig om de auto van Giovinazzi weg te slepen.
GP België · gisteren om 15:35
GP België · gisteren om 15:33
GP België · gisteren om 15:31
FINISH Q1 - Max Verstappen gaat als derde door naar Q2. Charles Leclerc is verreweg het snelst.
GP België · gisteren om 15:30
FINISH Q1 - Daarmee komt een chaotische eerste sessie ten einde. De afvallers: 

16. Gasly
17. Sainz
18. Kvyat
19. Russell
20. Kubica
GP België · gisteren om 15:28
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Code rood. Antonio Giovinazzi staat met een kapotte auto langs de baan.
GP België · gisteren om 15:27
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt de derde tijd en is veilig voor Q2.
GP België · gisteren om 15:26
Nog 3 min (Q1) - De beste vijftien coureurs gaan door naar Q2. In de gevarenzone: 

15. Gasly

16. Sainz
17. Kvyat
18. Russell
- Verstappen
- Kubica
GP België · gisteren om 15:25
GP België · gisteren om 15:24
Nog 4 min (Q1) - Verstappen gaat weer het asfalt op. Het probleem lijkt dus niet ernstig te zijn.
GP België · gisteren om 15:21
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Verstappen stuurt zijn auto de pits in, maar heeft nog geen tijd neergezet. Red Bull heeft een paar minuten om het probleem te verhelpen.
GP België · gisteren om 15:19
Nog 9 min (Q1) - Technisch probleem voor Max Verstappen. "Oh nee, ik heb een probleem", zegt hij over de boordradio. De Nederlander heeft geen vaart meer in zijn auto, maar rijdt nog wel door.
GP België · gisteren om 15:17
GP België · gisteren om 15:17
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Mercedes heeft de auto van Hamilton gerepareerd. De vijfvoudig kampioen rijdt het asfalt op.
GP België · gisteren om 15:15
Nog 12 min - Het licht gaat weer op groen. Verstappen rijdt als eerste naar buiten.
GP België · gisteren om 15:13
GP België · gisteren om 15:12
Nog 13 min (Q1) - De sessie wordt om 15.15 uur hervat.
GP België · gisteren om 15:09
GP België · gisteren om 15:09
Nog 13 min (Q1) - De code rood lijkt de redding van Lewis Hamilton, omdat Mercedes nu langer de tijd heeft om te werken aan de auto. De klok staat nog altijd stil.
GP België · gisteren om 15:08
GP België · gisteren om 15:06
GP België · gisteren om 15:05
Nog 13 min (Q1) - Code rood! De auto van Robert Kubica staat in brand. De Pool heeft zijn Williams met een flinke rookpluim in het gras geparkeerd.
GP België · gisteren om 15:04
Nog 13 min (Q1) - Max Verstappen rijdt naar buiten en begint aan zijn kwalificatie.
GP België · gisteren om 15:04
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Gaat Lewis Hamilton kwalificeren? Mercedes is nog altijd druk aan het werk aan de auto van de Brit, die hard crashte in de derde training.
GP België · gisteren om 15:02
GP België · gisteren om 15:00
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van België is onderweg.
