Pérez verlengt met drie jaar bij Racing Point
Sergio Pérez rijdt ook de komende drie jaar bij Racing Point. De Mexicaan zet vandaag zijn handtekening onder een nieuw contract. Teamgenoot Lance Stroll beschikt over een doorlopende verbintenis, waardoor Racing Point de renstal intact houdt voor volgend jaar.
'Denk niet dat we Ferrari kunnen verslaan'
Max Verstappen blikt tevreden terug op de eerste twee vrije trainingen in aanloop naar de Grand Prix van België. De Limburger vreest wel dat het lastig wordt om Ferrari te kloppen op Spa-Francorchamps. "Ik denk niet dat we Ferrari kunnen verslaan, maar we kunnen wel dichterbij komen", kijkt Verstappen vooruit op de kwalificatie en de race. "We proberen vooral dicht bij Mercedes te zitten. We zien wel hoe dat uitpakt."
Verstappen eindigt na moeizame tweede training als zesde, Leclerc snelst
Max Verstappen besluit de vrijdag op Spa-Francorchamps als zesde. De Nederlander, die gehinderd wordt door een motorprobleem, geeft 1,2 seconden toe op de snelste tijd van Leclerc. Verstappen klokte zijn snelste tijd op medium, terwijl Leclerc op de zachte band het rapst was. Sebastian Vettel eindigt als tweede, Valtteri Bottas wordt derde en Lewis Hamilton klokt de vierde tijd.
Nog 4 min - Virtual safetycar! Pérez staat met een brandende auto langs de baan.
Nog 13 min - Verstappen komt binnen om te wisselen naar de mediumband. De tijden worden dus niet meer verbeterd.
Nog 18 min - Verstappen is net als de andere coureurs bezig met het rijden van een race-simulatie. Daardoor verbetert hij zijn tijd voorlopig niet meer.
Nog 24 min - Verstappen rijdt met een gebruikte set van de zachte band (vijf rondes oud) weer de baan op.
Nog 28 min - De meeste coureurs zijn bezig met het rijden van race-simulaties waardoor de tijden niet meer worden verbeterd. Verstappen (P6) staat nog in de pits.
Nog 35 min - Verstappen duikt zonder dat hij zijn tijd heeft verbeterd weer de pits in. De stand: 

  1. Leclerc 1.44,123
  2. Vettel +0,630
  3. Bottas +0,846
  4. Hamilton +0,892
  5. Pérez +0,994
  6. Verstappen +1,271
Nog 42 min - Verstappen (P6) maakt een klein foutje in de eerste bocht en bij het aanremmen van de chicane. Daardoor verbetert hij zijn tijd niet.
Nog 46 min - Verstappen gaat voor het eerst deze middag met de zachte band op pad. Kan de Nederlander een aanval doen op de snelste tijd van Leclerc?
Nog 47 min - Het probleem aan de auto van Verstappen lijkt opgelost, want de Red Bull-rijder zit weer in zijn auto.
Nog 50 min - Verstappen staat nog in de pits, maar vrijwel alle andere coureurs rijden op de zachte band. De tijden kukelen omlaag. De stand: 

  1. Leclerc 1.44,123
  2. Vettel +0,630
  3. Bottas +0,846
  4. Hamilton +0,892
  5. Pérez +0,994
  6. Verstappen +1,271
Nog 53 min - Vettel is op de zachte band het snelst. De Duitser is zes tienden rapper dan teamgenoot Leclerc, die op medium reed. Ook Verstappen (P3) klokte zijn snelste tijd op medium.
Nog 58 min - Alle coureurs staan in de pits. De stand:

  1. Leclerc 1.45,377
  2. Verstappen +0,017
  3. Hamilton +0,244
  4. Bottas +0,404
  5. Vettel +0,692
  6. Pérez +1,008
  7. Hülkenberg +1,042
  8. Albon 1,067
Nog 62 min - Verstappen meldt over de boordradio dat hij een raar geluid hoort en vermogen verliest. De Nederlander wordt naar binnen geroepen.
Nog 62 min - Verstappen verliest in de eerste sector zes tienden ten opzichte van Leclerc, maar wint dat allemaal terug in de tweede sector. In de derde sector is hij nagenoeg net zo snel als de Ferrari.
Nog 65 min - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede run de tweede tijd. De Nederlander, die het snelst is in de tweede sector, geeft slechts zeventien duizendsten toe op de tijd van Leclerc.
Nog 68 min - Na ruim twintig minuten gaat ook Max Verstappen op pad. De Nederlander is de enige coureur die nog geen tijd heeft genoteerd. Hij heeft de mediumband meegekregen.
Nog 72 min - Hamilton klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de tweede tijd en geeft twee tienden toe op Leclerc. Bottas volgt op P3 en is vier tienden langzamer dan de Monegask. De Ferrari's en Mercedessen rijden op de mediumband.
Nog 75 min - Beide Red Bulls en Mercedessen hebben nog geen tijd genoteerd. De stand na een kwartier trainen: 

  1. Leclerc 1.45,377
  2. Bottas +0,404
  3. Vettel +0,692
  4. Pérez +1,008
  5. Hülkenberg +1,042
  6. Ricciardo +1,163
Nog 80 min - De Ferrari's zetten vroeg in de training de toon. Leclerc leidt (1.45,377) en is zes tienden sneller dan teamgenoot Vettel. Verstappen zit inmiddels in zijn auto, maar staat nog wel in de pitbox.
Nog 84 min - Kevin Magnussen (1.48,560) zet als eerste een tijd neer. Max Verstappen staat nog binnen.
Nog 90 min - Groen! De tweede vrije training voor de Belgische Grand Prix is onderweg.
De tweede vrije training staat op het punt van beginnen. Max Verstappen eindigde in de eerste sessie als derde.
Verslaggevers Joost Nederpelt en Mark Leene blikken vanuit Spa-Francorchamps vooruit op de Grand Prix van België.
Vooruitblik F1: Verstappen kan vanaf nu op elk circuit verrassen
Verstappen derde in eerste training Spa-Francorchamps, Vettel snelste
Max Verstappen komt de zomerstop uit met een derde tijd in de eerste vrije training op Spa-Francorchamps. De Nederlander moet alleen Ferrari-coureurs Sebastian Vettel (eerste) en Charles Leclerc (tweede) voor zich laten. Verstappen geeft een kleine seconde toe op de tijd van Vettel. Alexander Albon, die in de zomerstop de overstap van Toro Rosso naar Red Bull maakte, eindigt knap als vierde en is slechts een kleine tiende langzamer dan Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton kampt met een probleem aan zijn gaspedaal en komt niet verder dan de zesde tijd. Valterri Bottas eindigt als vijfde.
