Op Circuit Spa-Francorchamps zijn vrijdag de eerste en tweede vrije training verreden. Ferrari domineerde beide sessies, Verstappen klokte de derde en de zesde tijd. Lees alles terug in ons liveblog.
VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR There's another hot Racing Point out there This time it's Sergio Perez and this time we can spot the flames 😮 🔥 #F1 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
Fun Fridays 🇧🇪 #F1 #BelgianGP
TEN MINUTES TO GO IN FP2 ⏱️ 1 LEC 📸 2 VET 3 BOT 4 HAM 5 PER 6 VER 7 RAI 8 STR #F1 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
- Leclerc 1.44,123
- Vettel +0,630
- Bottas +0,846
- Hamilton +0,892
- Pérez +0,994
- Verstappen +1,271
Pushing to the Max in FP2 👀 #F1 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
- Leclerc 1.45,377
- Verstappen +0,017
- Hamilton +0,244
- Bottas +0,404
- Vettel +0,692
- Pérez +1,008
- Hülkenberg +1,042
- Albon 1,067
Final prep for practice 👊 We're ready to roll at the #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1
