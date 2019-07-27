Het Grand Prix-weekend op de Hockenheimring in Duitsland gaat zaterdag verder met de derde vrije training (12.00 uur) en de kwalificatie (15.00 uur). Volg alles in dit liveblog.
Lovely touch at Mercedes. The whole team has turned up in 1950s outfits. Rock n Roll playing in the motorhome. It’s glorious.
- Will Buxton
FP3 goes green and @alex_albon wastes no time to head out for his install lap 👌 #GermanGP 🇩🇪
- Toro Rosso
It's much cloudier at the Hockenheimring today - but still pretty warm! Here's the FP3 conditions 👇 #F1 🇩🇪 #GermanGP
- Formula 1
What do you call a broken-down elevator full of @F1 drivers? . . . We’re going with ‘a close call’. They made it out, race is still on. 👊 🎥 @danielricciardo #RSspirit #GermanGP
- Renault F1 Team
Getting that pitstop practice in. 💪⏱️ #GermanGP 🇩🇪
- McLaren
Qualifying day 💪 I’m up for the challenge 🦁 #UnleashTheLion #KeepPushing #GermanGP 🇩🇪
- Max Verstappen
