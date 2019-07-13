In Silverstone is zaterdag om 15.00 uur de kwalificatie begonnen voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Volg de kwalificatie in ons liveblog.

Goedemiddag en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de Britse Grand Prix. Veel plezier!

  • GP Groot-Brittannië
  • LIVE:
  • Kwalificatie
GP Groot-Brittannië · een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - De allesbeslissende kwalificatiesessie gaat van start.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 2 minuten geleden
De overgebleven coureurs in Q3: Leclerc, Bottas, Hamilton, Verstappen, Vettel, Gasly, Ricciardo, Norris, Hülkenberg en Albon.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 4 minuten geleden
GP Groot-Brittannië · 4 minuten geleden
Het belooft op strategisch gebied een interessante race te worden morgen. Vettel en Leclerc klokten hun snelste tijd op de zachte band en moeten daarop dus ook de race starten. Beide Red Bulls en Mercedessen bereiken op medium Q3 en lijken daardoor in het voordeel te zijn.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 6 minuten geleden
GP Groot-Brittannië · 8 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Vettel verbetert zich en mag als vijfde naar Q3. Max Verstappen komt niet in de problemen en eindigt als vierde. Charles Leclerc is het snelst. De afvallers:

11. Giovinazzi
12. Räikkönen
13. Sainz
14. Grosjean
15. Pérez
GP Groot-Brittannië · 11 minuten geleden
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Verstappen rijdt op de zachte band het asfalt op, maar dat zal vooral voor de zekerheid zijn. De Nederlander lijkt al veilig voor Q3.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 12 minuten geleden
GP Groot-Brittannië · 13 minuten geleden
Nog 4 min (Q2) - De beste tien coureurs mogen door naar Q3. In de gevarenzone: 

8. Vettel
9. Sainz
10. Hülkenberg

11. Albon
12. Pérez
13. Giovinazzi
14. Räikkönen
15. Grosjean
GP Groot-Brittannië · 15 minuten geleden
Nog 6 min (Q2) - Opvallend: Sebastian Vettel (P8) komt op de zachte band bij lange na niet aan de tijd van teamgenoot Leclerc, die op medium rijdt. De Duitser geeft acht tienden toe op de Monegask en staat zelfs in de gevarenzone.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 17 minuten geleden
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Verstappen klimt in zijn tweede poging naar P4 en heeft slechts twee tienden achterstand op de snelste tijd van Leclerc.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 19 minuten geleden
Nog 9 min (Q2) - Verstappen is niet tevreden. "We zijn veel te langzaam op het rechte stuk", zegt hij tegen zijn engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 19 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede run de vijfde tijd achter Leclerc, Hamilton, Bottas en Gasly. De Nederlander zal er waarschijnlijk nog een rondje achteraan plakken.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 22 minuten geleden
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Hamilton, Bottas, Leclerc en Verstappen gaan proberen op medium Q3 te bereiken. Op de band die de coureurs in deze sessie gebruiken moeten zij de race starten.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 24 minuten geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - De tweede kwalificatiesessie gaat van start.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 26 minuten geleden
GP Groot-Brittannië · 29 minuten geleden
GP Groot-Brittannië · 29 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Max Verstappen bereikt als derde de tweede kwalificatiesessie. Lewis Hamilton is het snelst. Kevin Magnussen en Daniil Kvyat zijn de verrassendste afvallers:

16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Daniil Kvyat
18. Lance Stroll
19. George Russell 
20. Robert Kubica
GP Groot-Brittannië · 32 minuten geleden
Nog 1 min - De achterhoede zit razend dicht bij elkaar. Pierre Gasly staat achtste maar is nog niet veilig om door te gaan naar Q2.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 33 minuten geleden
GP Groot-Brittannië · 34 minuten geleden
Nog 3 min - Verstappen meldt over de boordradio dat hij problemen met zijn turbo heeft. De rondetijden van de Nederlander zijn echter dik in orde. Hij staat derde op slechts een tiende achterstand van Lewis Hamilton (P1).
GP Groot-Brittannië · 37 minuten geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone: 

15. Giovinazzi

16. Grosjean
17. Stroll
18. Pérez
19. Russell 
20. Kubica
GP Groot-Brittannië · 38 minuten geleden
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Kort nadat Leclerc de tweede tijd neerzet, verbetert Verstappen zich. De Nederlander klimt naar P3 en geeft een tiende toe op de snelste tijd van Hamilton.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 41 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede run de derde tijd. De Nederlander laat over de boordradio weten dat hij niet tevreden is met de afstelling van de auto.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 42 minuten geleden
Nog 11 min (Q1) - De beste vijftien coureurs gaan door naar de tweede kwalificatiesessie. De Ferrari's, Mercedessen en Red Bulls hebben nog geen tijd neergezet.
GP Groot-Brittannië · één uur geleden
Nog 13 min (Q1) - Verstappen stuurt zijn Red Bull met de zachte band het asfalt op.
GP Groot-Brittannië · één uur geleden
GP Groot-Brittannië · één uur geleden
Nog 16 min (Q1) - De meeste coureurs gaan meteen het asfalt op. Max Verstappen staat nog in de pitbox.
GP Groot-Brittannië · één uur geleden
Nog 18 min (Q1) - De kwalificatie voor de Britse Grand Prix is onderweg.
GP Groot-Brittannië · één uur geleden
GP Groot-Brittannië · één uur geleden
GP Groot-Brittannië · één uur geleden
Pierre Gasly was in twee van de drie trainingen sneller dan teamgenoot Max Verstappen. Alleen in Canada was de Fransman in de kwalificatie sneller dan de Nederlander.
GP Groot-Brittannië · één uur geleden
De kans op regen tijdens de kwalificatie wordt door de FIA geschat op 20 procent.
GP Groot-Brittannië · één uur geleden
De kwalificatieresultaten van Max Verstappen op Silverstone:

  • 2018 - P5 (Red Bull)
  • 2017 - P4 (Red Bull)
  • 2016 - P3 (Red Bull)
  • 2015 - P13 (Toro Rosso)
GP Groot-Brittannië · één uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton is de afgelopen jaren heer en meester in de kwalificatie op Silverstone. De vijfvoudig wereldkampioen stond de afgelopen vier seizoenen op poleposition. 

  • 2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2014 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
  • 2013 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2012 - Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)
  • 2011 - Mark Webber (Red Bull)
  • 2010 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)
GP Groot-Brittannië · 3 uur geleden
GP Groot-Brittannië · 3 uur geleden
FINISH - Max Verstappen besluit de laatste training op Silverstone als vijfde. Charles Leclerc is het snelst in de generale repetitie voor de kwalificatie. Verstappen was niet tevreden met de balans van de auto tijdens zijn laatste stint, zo vertelt hij over de boordradio.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 3 uur geleden
Nog 1 min - Mede door verkeer komt Verstappen niet meer in de gelegenheid om een snelle ronde te rijden. De Nederlander staat op de vierde plaats.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 3 uur geleden
Nog 5 min - Verstappen was bezig aan een snelle ronde, maar maakt een foutje en breekt zijn ronde af.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 3 uur geleden
Nog 6 min - Na een korte stop gaat Verstappen weer op pad. De Nederlander is inmiddels afgezakt naar de vijfde plaats. De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Vettel +0,026
  3. Hamilton +0,226
  4. Bottas +0,551
  5. Verstappen +0,624
  6. Gasly +0,784
GP Groot-Brittannië · 3 uur geleden
Nog 8 min - Leclerc klokt de snelste tijd. Met 1.25,905 is de Monegask twee tienden sneller dan Hamilton.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 3 uur geleden
Nog 9 min - De laatste tien minuten van de derde training zijn ingegaan. Traditioneel het sein voor de coureurs om kwalificatiesimulaties af te werken.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 3 uur geleden
Nog 10 min - De stand: 

  1. Hamilton
  2. Bottas +0,120
  3. Verstappen +0,191
  4. Gasy +0,351
  5. Leclerc +0,587
  6. Vettel +0,627
GP Groot-Brittannië · 3 uur geleden
Nog 13 min - Verstappen nadert de tijd van Hamilton tot op een tiende. De snelheid van de Red Bull is dik in orde.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 3 uur geleden
Nog 15 min - Verstappen verbetert zich fors en klimt naar P3. Hamilton klokt met 1.26,338 de snelste tijd en is drie tienden sneller dan Verstappen.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 3 uur geleden
Nog 17 min - Na een afkoelrondje laadt Verstappen zijn auto op om weer aan een snelle ronde te beginnen.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 3 uur geleden
Nog 19 min - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede run de vijfde tijd. De Nederlander is een halve seconde langzamer dan Bottas, die voorlopig aan de leiding staat.
GP Groot-Brittannië · 3 uur geleden
Nog 22 min - Na ruim drie kwartier in de pits te hebben gestaan, gaat Max Verstappen op pad.
Terug omhoog