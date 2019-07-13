In Silverstone is zaterdag om 15.00 uur de kwalificatie begonnen voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Volg de kwalificatie in ons liveblog.
- GP Groot-Brittannië
- LIVE:
- Kwalificatie
Q2 CLASSIFICATION: Can @Charles_Leclerc keep the Mercedes drivers at bay in Q3? 🤔 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Formula 1
Safely through to the Silverstone shootout 👊 With Max in P4 setting a 1:25.848 and Pierre is P6 with 1:26.038 🇬🇧 #BritishGP
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
11. Giovinazzi
12. Räikkönen
13. Sainz
14. Grosjean
15. Pérez
#Seb5 P8 on soft tyres 1:26.529 #BritishGP #Quali #Q2
- Scuderia Ferrari
8. Vettel
9. Sainz
10. Hülkenberg
11. Albon
12. Pérez
13. Giovinazzi
14. Räikkönen
15. Grosjean
Q1 CLASSIFICATION: Lance Stroll has yet to get out of Q1 in 2019 😖 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Formula 1
Safely through to Q2 in Silverstone 🇬🇧 Max is P3 with a 1:25.700 while Pierre's P8 posting a 1:26.273 👊 #BritishGP
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Daniil Kvyat
18. Lance Stroll
19. George Russell
20. Robert Kubica
🚀 New track record 🚀 @LewisHamilton sets the quickest time in Q1 so far... His 1:25.513s lap is just two hundredths fastest than Leclerc TOP 5 (3 mins to go) HAM LEC VER BOT VET #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Formula 1
15. Giovinazzi
16. Grosjean
17. Stroll
18. Pérez
19. Russell
20. Kubica
🚥 Q1 GREEN LIGHT 🚥 Qualifying at Silverstone is GO!!! #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Formula 1
We had a few spots of rain in final practice but it's dry right now #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Formula 1
Ferrari power their way to the top 2 spots in FP3 🚀 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Formula 1
- Leclerc
- Vettel +0,026
- Hamilton +0,226
- Bottas +0,551
- Verstappen +0,624
- Gasly +0,784
- Hamilton
- Bottas +0,120
- Verstappen +0,191
- Gasy +0,351
- Leclerc +0,587
- Vettel +0,627