In de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië staan zaterdag de derde vrije training (12.00 uur) en de kwalificatie (15.00 uur) op het programma. Volg alles in ons liveblog.

Goedemiddag en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de Britse Grand Prix. Veel plezier!

Nog 40 min - Onze verslaggever Joost Nederpelt is even naar buiten gelopen en meldt dat het serieus aan het regenen is op het circuit. Bottas en Hamilton durven het ondanks de druppels toch aan om naar buiten te gaan.
Nog 43 min - De regenbui schijnt van korte duur te zijn. Max Verstappen is inmiddels uit zijn auto gestapt en wacht tot het droog is.
Nog 45 min - Leclerc en Ricciardo gaan op de intermediate-band - de band die wordt gebruikt als het te nat is voor slicks en te droog voor regenbanden - op pad.
Nog 50 min - Het begint te spetteren op Silverstone. Alle coureurs staan in de pits.
Nog 55 min - Max Verstappen zit in zijn auto, maar wacht nog even tot hij naar buiten gaat. Alleen Williams-coureur George Russell is momenteel op het asfalt.
Nog 60 min - Groen! De laatste vrije training voor de Britse Grand Prix gaat van start.
Leclerc omschrijft de vrije trainingen voor de Britse Grand Prix als "lastig". Ook de Monegask heeft nog vraagtekens bij zijn auto. "Ons kwalificatietempo is zo slecht nog niet, maar het racetempo ziet er nog niet zo goed uit. Daar moeten we nog mee aan de slag. De banden zagen er na een reeks ronden echt slecht uit. We weten nog niet hoe dat komt, maar we hebben nog tijd om het op te lossen", aldus de 21-jarige coureur. (2/2)
Vettel en Leclerc worstelen met lastig af te stellen Ferrari
Ferrari heeft het zoals verwacht lastig op het circuit van Silverstone. Sebastian Vettel en Charles Leclerc zijn daags voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië nog op zoek naar de juiste afstelling en dat is dit seizoen vaker het grote probleem bij de auto. "Er zitten nog te veel ups en downs in ons tempo die we niet helemaal kunnen verklaren", zegt Vettel. "We hebben in al een paar dingen geprobeerd in de afstelling, daarvan werkte niet alles. De auto was erg nerveus. Daar kwam nog bij dat het best winderig was. We gaan nu kijken waar we aan vasthouden in de afstelling en waar we mee stoppen." (1/2)
Naast de Tour de France en Wimbledon hebben we natuurlijk ook uitgebreid aandacht voor de Formule 1. Dit is het programma voor vandaag op Silverstone:

12.00-13.00 uur:
Derde vrije training

15.00-16.00 uur:
Kwalificatie
