In de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië staan zaterdag de derde vrije training (12.00 uur) en de kwalificatie (15.00 uur) op het programma. Volg alles in ons liveblog.
- GP Groot-Brittannië
- LIVE
- Derde vrije training
- 15.00 uur:
- Kwalificatie
Typical British weather... 🌧️ #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
George Russell takes advantage of an empty track and racks up two timed laps in quick succession. #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
Time for some final practice 👊 FP3 is on its way at the #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1007
The latest weather conditions before we kick off today's action ☁️ #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
