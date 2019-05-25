De Formule 1-coureurs gaan in de kwalificatie (start: 15.00 uur) voor de Grand Prix van Monaco op jacht naar een goede startpositie. Mis niets in dit liveblog.

Goedemiddag! Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik verzorg vandaag het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Veel plezier!

De afvallers in Q2: 

11. Hülkenberg
12. Norris
13. Grosjean
14. Räikkönen
15. Giovinazzi
FINISH (Q2) - Kan Verstappen in Monaco zijn eerste poleposition uit zijn loopbaan pakken? De Nederlander gaat als snelste en met een baanrecord naar de allesbeslissende kwalificatiesessie.
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Baanrecord Max Verstappen! De Nederlander gaat de straten van Monte Carlo rond in 1.10,618 en is één tiende sneller dan Bottas.
Nog 4 min (Q2) - Ondanks dat hij al veilig lijkt gaat Verstappen toch nog de baan op. Hij krijgt een verse set van de zachte band mee.
Nog 6 min (Q2) - Verstappen (P3) gaat naar binnen en lijkt veilig te zijn voor Q3. Het gat van de Nederlander naar de snelste tijd van Bottas is drie tienden.
Nog 9 min (Q2) - Hamilton verdringt Verstappen naar P3. In de gevarenzone: 

9. Vettel
10. Albon

11. Norris
12. Magnussen
13. Räikkönen
14. Giovinazzi
15. Grosjean
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Verstappen nadert de razendsnelle tijd van Bottas tot op drie tienden en staat voorlopig tweede.
Nog 12 min (Q2) - Wat een tijd van Valtteri Bottas! Met 1.10,701 scherpt hij het baanrecord aan.
Nog 15 min (Q2) - De tweede kwalificatiesessie gaat van start.
FINISH - Leclerc vliegt eruit in Q1! De Monegask waande zich veilig en moet morgen als zestiende starten. Wat een verrassing!
Nog 1 min - Vettel mag nog een tijd klokken, maar Leclerc lijkt nu in de problemen te komen..
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Vettel (P17) gaat toch weer naar buiten, maar zal razendsnel moeten rijden om nog een tijd te mogen klokken.
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Vettel in de problemen! De Duitser staat slechts veertiende, lijkt zich te verbeteren maar raakt de muur. Hij stuurt naar binnen. Is er tijd over voor nog een run?
Nog 5 min (Q1) - Bottas pakt de snelste tijd van Verstappen af met een halve tiende. Mercedes gaf eerder dit weekend al aan dat het moeite heeft om de banden op de juiste temperatuur te krijgen. Bottas heeft al negen rondes achter de kiezen. Ter vergelijking: Verstappen heeft pas vijf rondes achter de kiezen.
Nog 8 min (Q1) - Verstappen (P1) komt binnen en is veilig voor Q2. De snelste vijftien coureurs mogen door naar Q2. In de gevarenzone: 


14. Giovinazzi
15. Norris

16. Hülkenberg
17. Pérez
18. Stroll
19. Russell
20. Kubica
Nog 9 min (Q1) - Verstappen staat al eerste en verbetert zich opnieuw: 1.11,597.
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Bottas (P2) nadert de tijd van Verstappen tot op twee tienden. De Nederlander staat nog altijd aan kop.
Nog 12 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt met zijn eerste getimede run de snelste tijd van het weekend. Met 1.11,725 is de Nederlander drie tienden sneller dan Hamilton (P2).
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Ook Verstappen rijdt naar buiten. Alle coureurs zijn nu onderweg.
Nog 16 min (Q1) - Het is meteen heel druk op de baan. Alleen Verstappen en Gasly staan nog binnen.
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Monaco is onderweg.
Het weerstation van de FIA geeft aan dat de kans op regen veertig procent is. De laatste regenkwalificatie was vorig seizoen in Spa-Francorchamps.
Wie pakt poleposition in Monaco?
Mercedes heeft na 2015 niet meer op poleposition gestaan in Monaco. Komt daar vandaag verandering in? Dit seizoen wist Mercedes alleen in Bahrein geen poleposition te pakken.
FINISH - Max Verstappen eindigt de derde vrije training als vierde, op slechts twee tienden van Charles Leclerc die de tijdenlijst aanvoert. Valtteri Bottas wordt tweede, Lewis Hamilton derde. De verschillen tussen de top vier zijn nihil, dus dat belooft wat voor de kwalificatie.
Nog 2 min - Verstappen (P4) was bezig aan een snelle ronde, maar moest zijn poging staken omdat hij in de derde sector gehinderd werd door verkeer.
Nog 7 min - Opnieuw verbetert Verstappen (P4) zijn tijd, maar niet zijn positie. Met 1.11,539 is hij 0,274 seconden langzamer dan de snelste tijd van Leclerc.
Nog 10 min - De verschillen in de top vier zijn klein:

  1. Leclerc 1.11,265
  2. Bottas +0,053
  3. Hamilton +0,213
  4. Verstappen +0,336
Nog 11 min - Lance Stroll verremt zich, maar weet zijn Racing Point uit de muur te houden. De Canadees staat op de achttiende plaats.
Nog 13 min - Verstappen (P4) verbetert zijn tijd maar niet zijn plek. Hij nadert de snelste tijd van Leclerc (P1) tot op drie tienden.
Nog 15 min - Verstappen rijdt naar buiten en gaat beginnen aan een kwalificatiesimulatie.
Nog 20 min - Ferrari en Mercedes beginnen aan hun kwalificatiesimulaties. Bottas is de eerste die zich fors verbetert en de snelste tijd (1.11,338) aanscherpt. Leclerc pakt vervolgens de snelste tijd van Bottas af: 1.11,265.
Nog 23 min - Red Bull voert een kleine wijziging aan de set-up van Verstappens auto door. De Nederlander zal op korte termijn weer naar buiten gaan. De stand: 

  1. Bottas
  2. Hamilton
  3. Verstappen
  4. Leclerc
  5. Gasly
  6. Vettel
  7. Räikkönen
  8. Albon
  9. Kvyat
  10. Magnussen
Nog 27 min - Bottas pakt de snelste tijd van teamgenoot Hamilton af en verwijst Verstappen naar de derde plaats. De Nederlander geeft drie tienden toe op de Fin.
Nog 31 min - Charles Leclerc moet zich na afloop van de training melden bij de stewards. De Monegask heeft waarschijnlijk te hard gereden tijdens de virtual safetycar, die nota bene werd veroorzaakt door teamgenoot Vettel. Vorig jaar kreeg Vettel voor een soortgelijk vergrijp in Austin een gridstraf.
Nog 35 min - De stand: 

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Bottas
  4. Gasly
  5. Vettel 
  6. Albon
  7. Räikkönen
  8. Leclerc
  9. Magnussen
  10. Giovinazzi
Nog 36 min - Verstappen verbetert zich en klimt naar P2. Hij is nog maar een tiende langzamer dan Hamilton.
