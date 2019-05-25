De Formule 1-coureurs gaan in de kwalificatie (start: 15.00 uur) voor de Grand Prix van Monaco op jacht naar een goede startpositie. Mis niets in dit liveblog.
- GP Monaco
- Kwalificatie: LIVE
- Leclerc strandt in Q1
11. Hülkenberg
12. Norris
13. Grosjean
14. Räikkönen
15. Giovinazzi
Bulls through to the shootout at the #MonacoGP 👌 Max is P1 with a 1:10.618 and Pierre's P8 as he sets a 1:11.457 🇲🇨 #F1
The #MonacoGP lap record = Gone! @ValtteriBottas hammers in a rapid 1:10.701 and it’s the fastest ever lap of this famous old circuit!
9. Vettel
10. Albon
11. Norris
12. Magnussen
13. Räikkönen
14. Giovinazzi
15. Grosjean
Q1 CLASSIFICATION: Vettel seizes P1 at the death, and bumps team mate Leclerc down to P16 and out of qualifying #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1
14. Giovinazzi
15. Norris
16. Hülkenberg
17. Pérez
18. Stroll
19. Russell
20. Kubica
*UPDATE* Charles Leclerc has escaped with a reprimand after being summoned to the stewards for not keeping to the required lap time window during a Virtual Safety Car period in FP3. #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1
- Leclerc 1.11,265
- Bottas +0,053
- Hamilton +0,213
- Verstappen +0,336
- Bottas
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Leclerc
- Gasly
- Vettel
- Räikkönen
- Albon
- Kvyat
- Magnussen
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Gasly
- Vettel
- Albon
- Räikkönen
- Leclerc
- Magnussen
- Giovinazzi