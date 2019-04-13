Max Verstappen gaat zaterdag vanaf 8.00 uur op jacht naar een goede startpositie voor de Grand Prix van China tijdens de kwalificatie op het Shanghai International Circuit. Mis niets in dit liveblog.
The fastest sectors so far - Vettel is quickest in Q1 but only P4 as things stand With 3 minutes remaining, more than half the grid is at risk #ChineseGP 🇨🇳 #Race1000
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Bottas
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Vettel
- Hülkenberg
- Grosjean
- Kvyat
- Magnussen
- Ricciardo
- Gasly
- Leclerc
15. Räikkönen
16. Stroll
17. Kubica
18. Russell
19. Giovinazzi
-. Albon
Kubica is the first driver to set a lap in Q1 - 1:37.421 But he says on the radio it's "unbelievable" how much oversteer his car has #ChineseGP 🇨🇳 #Race1000
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Suit up! It's qualifying time at #Race1000 💪 - can Leclerc repeat his performance in Bahrain? #ChineseGP 🇨🇳
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Just 10 minutes to qualifying in Shanghai Here's the sky situation - the drivers will want their tinted visors 🌞 #ChineseGP 🇨🇳 #Race1000
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
FULL CLASSIFICATION (END OF FP3) Bottas heads the Ferrari duo, with Hulkenberg popping up into the top five 👌 #ChineseGP 🇨🇳 #Race1000
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Albon thumps into the wall as FP3 draws to a close Great to see him walk away 👍 Toro Rosso will need a minor miracle to get the car ready for qualifying 😬 #ChineseGP 🇨🇳 #Race1000
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd jullie in de komende anderhalf uur op de hoogte van de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van China. Veel race-plezier!