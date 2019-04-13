Max Verstappen gaat zaterdag vanaf 8.00 uur op jacht naar een goede startpositie voor de Grand Prix van China tijdens de kwalificatie op het Shanghai International Circuit. Mis niets in dit liveblog.

Nog 5 min in Q1 - Verstappen komt na één run binnen en lijkt veilig voor Q2. De stand: 

  1. Bottas
  2. Hamilton
  3. Verstappen
  4. Vettel
  5. Hülkenberg
  6. Grosjean
  7. Kvyat
  8. Magnussen
  9. Ricciardo
  10. Gasly
  11. Leclerc
Nog 6 min in Q1 - De beste vijftien coureurs gaan door naar de tweede kwalificatiesessie. In de gevarenzone: 

15. Räikkönen

16. Stroll
17. Kubica
18. Russell
19. Giovinazzi
-. Albon
Nog 7 min in Q1 - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede run de derde tijd. Alleen Bottas (P1) en Hamilton (P2) zijn sneller. De Nederlander is het snelst na twee sectoren maar verliest op het rechte stuk ruim een halve seconde.
Nog 9 min in Q1 - Iedereen behalve Albon - de Thai crashte in de derde training en zal niet kwalificeren - is op het asfalt.
Nog 11 min in Q1 - Verstappen stuurt zijn Red Bull het asfalt op en begint aan de kwalificatie.
Nog 12 min in Q1 - Ook de Ferrari's en Mercedessen gaan naar buiten. Verstappen staat nog in de pitbox.
Nog 15 min in Q1 - Beide Williams-coureurs gaan direct naar buiten. Verstappen staat nog binnen.
Nog 18 min in Q1 - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van China is onderweg.
Goedemorgen! 

Welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd jullie in de komende anderhalf uur op de hoogte van de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van China. Veel race-plezier!
