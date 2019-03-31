Max Verstappen is als vierde geëindigd in de GP van Bahrein die dramatisch verliep voor Ferrari. Mercedes-coureur Lewis Hamilton won voor teamgenoot Valtteri Bottas.

  • GP Bahrein: LIVE
  • Verstappen P4
  • Hamilton leidt
Formule 1 · een paar seconden geleden
Formule 1 · 8 minuten geleden
Verstappen vindt niet dat Red Bull podium heeft verdiend
Max Verstappen denkt dat hij Charles Leclerc zonder safetycar zou hebben ingehaald. "Maar ik vind niet dat we dat vandaag zouden hebben verdiend", stelt de Nederlander in gesprek met Ziggo Sport. "De wind was heel gevoelig voor ons. Ik had alleen maar onderstuur. Dat we nog zoveel punten weten te pakken en vierde worden in een moeilijk weekend als dit is wel oké. Maar het lijkt me logisch dat ik niet tevreden ben. Je wilt winnen in de beste auto. We moeten zorgen dat we met Red Bull naar voren komen."
Formule 1 · 14 minuten geleden
Max Verstappen blijft derde in de WK-stand. Omdat Bottas in Melbourne de snelste ronde noteerde (en daar een extra punt voor kreeg) behoudt hij de leiding.

  1. Bottas - 44
  2. Hamilton - 43
  3. Verstappen - 27
  4. Leclerc - 26
  5. Vettel - 22
  6. Räikkönen - 10
  7. Norris - 8
  8. Magnussen - 8
  9. Hülkenberg - 6
  10. Gasly - 4
Formule 1 · 24 minuten geleden
"Dit soort dingen kunnen gebeuren. Het is balen voor nu, maar het had nog erger kunnen zijn als de safetycar niet buiten was gekomen", zegt Charles Leclerc, die ondanks zijn motorproblemen wel voor de eerste keer in zijn loopbaan naar het podium mag. "Dit hoort bij het racen. We zullen sterker terugkomen."
Formule 1 · 34 minuten geleden
FINISH - Lewis Hamilton wint de Grand Prix van Bahrein! Valtteri Bottas wordt tweede, Charles Leclerc eindigt als derde. Max Verstappen komt als vierde over de finish.
Formule 1 · 35 minuten geleden
Nog 1 ronde - Ook Sainz valt nog uit. In korte tijd geven drie van de vier auto's met Renault-motoren de geest.
Formule 1 · 36 minuten geleden
Nog 1 rondes - De wedstrijd gaat finishen achter de safetycar. Leclerc gaat zijn podiumplaats behouden, Verstappen eindigt als vierde.
Formule 1 · 37 minuten geleden
Nog 2 rondes - Het lijkt erop dat de auto van Hülkenberg niet meer voor het eind van de race kan worden weggehaald. De wedstrijd finisht achter de safetycar.
Formule 1 · 39 minuten geleden
Nog 2 rondes - Safetycar! En dat is slecht nieuws voor Verstappen, die nu Leclerc niet meer mag inhalen. Wordt de race nog hervat?
Formule 1 · 40 minuten geleden
Nog 2 rondes - Ricciardo en Hülkenberg staan stil! Beide Renaults vallen op precies hetzelfde moment uit met technische problemen.
Formule 1 · 41 minuten geleden
Nog 3 rondes - Bottas verschalkt Leclerc en klimt naar P2. Verstappen moet nog vijf seconden zien goed te maken.
Formule 1 · 42 minuten geleden
Nog 4 rondes - "Kunnen wij hem inhalen?", vraagt Verstappen over de boordradio. "Ja dat gaat lukken", antwoordt Red Bull.
Formule 1 · 43 minuten geleden
Nog 4 rondes - In de afgelopen ronde is Leclerc vijf seconden langzamer dan Verstappen. De Nederlander heeft het podium in zicht.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 5 rondes - Leclerc (P2) heeft negentien seconden voorsprong op Verstappen (P4). De Monegask is in de afgelopen ronde 4,2 seconden langzamer dan de Nederlander. Het zal erom spannen!
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 6 rondes - Leclerc (P2) is zeven (!) seconden langzamer dan Bottas (P3) en Verstappen (P4). Op deze manier gaat hij het podium ook niet redden.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 7 rondes - Ferrari vertelt Leclerc dat hij zijn tweede plaats vast moet kunnen houden. "Onze voorsprong op Bottas en Verstappen is groot genoeg."
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 10 rondes - Hamilton veschalkt Leclerc en pakt de leiding! De Monegask is in de afgelopen ronde vijf seconden langzamer dan zijn concurrenten. Kan hij de race wel finishen? Verstappen is in de afgelopen ronde vier seconden sneller dan de Ferrari-rijder en mag nog hopen op het podium.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 10 rondes - Leclerc gaat dit niet redden! Hamilton is in de afgelopen ronde vijf seconden sneller geweest. De Brit heeft de Monegask in zicht. 
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 11 rondes - Technische problemen voor leider Leclerc! "Er is wat raars met de motor aan de hand", zegt hij over de boordradio. Hamilton (P2) komt in rap tempo dichterbij.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 12 rondes - Ook Räikkönen gaat voorbij Ricciardo, die schade aan zijn voorvleugel heeft. De Fin ligt achtste, Ricciardo negende.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 12 rondes - Norris verschalkt Ricciardo in een gevecht om de zevende plaats. De jonge Brit rijdt een ijzersterke race.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 14 rondes - Vettel haalt ook Hülkenberg in en ligt vijfde. Zijn achterstand op Verstappen is liefst 26 seconden.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 15 rondes - Beide Renault's raken elkaar! Ricciardo (P6) tikt Hülkenberg op zijn achterband en verliest een deel van zijn vleugel. De Duitser lijkt geen schade te hebben.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 16 rondes - Verstappen (P4) heeft een achterstand van vier seconden op Bottas. De Fin is de afgelopen ronde drie tienden sneller dan de Nederlander.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 18 rondes - Vettel valt helemaal terug naar de negende plaats. De stand: 

  1. Leclerc
  2. Hamilton
  3. Bottas
  4. Verstappen
  5. Gasly
  6. Hülkenberg
  7. Ricciardo
  8. Norris
  9. Vettel
  10. Räikkönen
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 19 rondes - Bij een nieuwe poging van Hamilton om Vettel in te halen spint de Duitser! De Duitser verliest even later zijn voorvleugel en moet even later de pits zien te bereiken. Verstappen klimt naar P4!
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 20 rondes - Hamilton doet een moedige poging om Vettel in te halen, maar de Duitser slaat de aanval af en blijft tweede.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 20 rondes - Wedstrijdleider Charles Leclerc wisselt van banden, maar heeft zo'n grote voorsprong dat hij de leiding behoudt. Als er niks geks meer gebeurt gaat de Monegask zijn eerste Grand Prix winnen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 21 rondes - Ferrari-coureur Sebastian Vettel maakt een pitstop en valt terug naar de derde plaats. Bottas klimt naar P2.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 22 rondes - Norris maakt een pitstop waardoor Verstappen weer vijfde ligt. De Nederlander heeft 21 seconden achterstand op Hamilton (P4).
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 22 rondes - Ook Hamilton maakt zijn tweede pitstop. De Brit valt terug naar de vierde plaats en staat P3 af aan teamgenoot Bottas.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 23 rondes - Verstappen heeft een paar bochten nodig om Räikkönen in te halen en klimt naar de zesde plaats. Lando Norris (P5) heeft twee seconden voorsprong op de Nederlander.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 24 rondes - Verstappen duikt meteen naar binnen. Zijn pitstop verloopt niet vlekkeloos (4,7 seconden). De Nederlander valt terug naar de zevende plaats, vlak achter Räikkönen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 25 rondes - Stroll gaat voorbij Verstappen, maar rijdt op een ronde achterstand. De Nederlander laat de Canadees, die net een pitstop heeft gemaakt en daarom op verse banden rijdt, aan zich voorbij te laten gaan.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 28 rondes - Na een enerverende eerste helft van de race, ontstaan er nu gaten op het Bahrain International Circuit. De verschillen:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Vettel +8,1
  3. Hamilton +11,1
  4. Bottas +21,1
  5. Verstappen +27,5
  6. Hülkenberg +45,1
  7. Norris +48,9
  8. Räikkönen +51,1

Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 31 rondes - Norris verschalkt Räikkönen en klimt naar de zevende plaats. Verstappen rijdt in niemandsland op P5.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 32 rondes - De stand: 

  1. Leclerc
  2. Vettel
  3. Hamilton
  4. Bottas
  5. Verstappen
  6. Hülkenberg
  7. Räikkönen
  8. Norris
  9. Gasly
  10. Pérez
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 34 rondes - Vettel pakt de tweede plek terug van Hamilton! De Duitser verschalkt de Mercedes-coureur bij het uitkomen van de eerste bocht. Vettel heeft een achterstand van zeven seconden op teamgenoot Leclerc.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 36 rondes - Vettel (P3) heeft het gat naar Hamilton (P2) gedicht en rijdt nu binnen DRS-afstand van de Brit.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 37 rondes - Verstappen (P5) rijdt ongeveer een seconde per ronde langzamer dan Leclerc, die comfortabel aan de leiding ligt.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 39 rondes - Romain Grosjean is de eerste uitvaller van de dag. De Fransman staat met een technisch probleem in de pits. Daniil Kvyat (P15) krijgt vijf seconden tijdstraf omdat hij te hard heeft gereden in de pits.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 40 rondes - Hamilton (P2) rijdt op de zachte band en heeft dus een andere strategie dan alle andere coureurs in de top zes, die op mediumbanden rijden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 41 rondes - Leclerc is drie seconden los van Hamilton, die tweede ligt. Verstappen (P6) ziet Bottas (P5) bij zich wegrijden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 42 rondes - Er gebeurt van alles in Bahrein. Daniel Ricciardo moet nog stoppen. De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Ricciardo
  3. Hamilton
  4. Vettel
  5. Bottas
  6. Verstappen
  7. Räikkönen
  8. Giovinazzi
  9. Hülkenberg
  10. Norris
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 42 rondes - Vettel valt terug naar P3 na het maken van zijn pitstop. Hamilton klimt naar de tweede plaats.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 43 rondes - Verstappen verliest zijn vijfde plaats aan Bottas. De Fin gaat op fraaie wijze voorbij aan de Nederlander in bocht 2.
Terug omhoog