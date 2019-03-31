Max Verstappen is als vierde geëindigd in de GP van Bahrein die dramatisch verliep voor Ferrari. Mercedes-coureur Lewis Hamilton won voor teamgenoot Valtteri Bottas.
- GP Bahrein: LIVE
- Verstappen P4
- Hamilton leidt
LAP 57/57: RACE CLASSIFICATION Agony for Leclerc 😖 Norris and Albon get their first points in F1 😀 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Bottas - 44
- Hamilton - 43
- Verstappen - 27
- Leclerc - 26
- Vettel - 22
- Räikkönen - 10
- Norris - 8
- Magnussen - 8
- Hülkenberg - 6
- Gasly - 4
LAP 39/57: There's worse to follow for Sebastian Vettel - he and George Russell make contact and Vettel loses his front wing - dramatically! #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Leclerc
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Verstappen
- Gasly
- Hülkenberg
- Ricciardo
- Norris
- Vettel
- Räikkönen
- Leclerc
- Vettel +8,1
- Hamilton +11,1
- Bottas +21,1
- Verstappen +27,5
- Hülkenberg +45,1
- Norris +48,9
- Räikkönen +51,1
- Leclerc
- Vettel
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Verstappen
- Hülkenberg
- Räikkönen
- Norris
- Gasly
- Pérez
#Seb5 passing HAM gaining P2. Grande 💪🏼 #BahrainGP #SF90
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Scuderia Ferrari
- Moment van plaatsen
20 laps down and the Bulls are back to where they were before pitting 💪 Max P5 and Pierre P11 🇧🇭 #BahrainGP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
- Moment van plaatsen
- Leclerc
- Ricciardo
- Hamilton
- Vettel
- Bottas
- Verstappen
- Räikkönen
- Giovinazzi
- Hülkenberg
- Norris