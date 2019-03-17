Max Verstappen is de eerste Grand Prix van het nieuwe Formule 1-seizoen begonnen met een derde plek, terwijl Valtteri Bottas zegevierde in Australië. Lees alles terug in ons liveblog.

GP Australië · 6 uur geleden
GP Australië · 7 uur geleden
Ferrari overtuigd van potentieel eigen auto
Ferrari kent een tegenvallend begin van het Formule 1-seizoen, maar ondanks het missen van het podium in de Grand Prix van Australië blijft de Italiaanse formatie overtuigd van het potentieel van de auto. "We hadden dit eerlijk gezegd niet verwacht", geeft de nieuwe teambaas Mattia Binotto toe. "We kregen het hele weekend de balans van de auto niet op orde, terwijl we alles hebben geprobeerd. We begrijpen echt nog niet hoe dat komt, dus daar gaan we in duiken. Dit is niet het ware potentieel van onze auto."
GP Australië · 7 uur geleden
Bottas draagt zege op aan overleden Charlie Whiting
Valtteri Bottas draagt zijn zege bij de Grand Prix van Australië op aan de deze week plotseling overleden Charlie Whiting. Volgens de Fin van Mercedes is het zijn beste race uit zijn loopbaan. "De auto voelde zo goed aan, ik had alles onder controle en heb er echt van genoten", zegt de 29-jarige Bottas. Bottas sprak op de persconferentie in Melbourne een speciaal dankwoord uit richting de donderdag op 66-jarige leeftijd overleden wedstrijdleider Whiting. "Hij heeft zo veel voor deze sport gedaan, dus ik wil de overwinning aan hem opdragen."
GP Australië · 8 uur geleden
Kan Max Verstappen dit jaar een gooi doen naar de wereldtitel?
GP Australië · 8 uur geleden
GP Australië · 8 uur geleden
Mercedes ontdekt schade aan auto Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton heeft waarschijnlijk een groot gedeelte van de Australische Grand Prix met schade gereden. "Vlak achter het linkervoorwiel hebben we vloerschade ontdekt", laat Mercedes in een verklaring weten. "Er is een heel gedeelte verdwenen. We weten nog niet waardoor dat is gekomen." Hamilton eindigde de Australische Grand Prix als tweede, op bijna een halve minuut achterstand van zijn teamgenoot Valtteri Bottas.
GP Australië · 9 uur geleden
Verstappen is Honda dankbaar
Max Verstappen is dik tevreden nadat hij zondag in de eerste Grand Prix van het nieuwe Formule 1-seizoen op het podium wist te eindigen. "Ik denk dat we kunnen spreken van een zeer positief begin", zegt hij tijdens de persconferentie. "Ik wil graag het team en Honda (motorleverancier, red.) bedanken. Ik ben blij dat ze nu een eerste podium in het turbotijdperk hebben gepakt. Voor Honda is dit een geweldige start."
GP Australië · 9 uur geleden
Marko ziet Verstappen als titelkandidaat
Helmut Marko ziet Max Verstappen dit jaar als titelkandidaat. "Dit is een zeer goede start voor Max", zegt de Red Bull-topman in gesprek met Formule1.nl. "We zijn zeer tevreden. Steeds punten verzamelen, steeds het optimale resultaat uit een race halen: zo word je wereldkampioen. Met dit pakket kan Max om de wereldtitel strijden. Absoluut."
GP Australië · 10 uur geleden
Honda: 'Positieve start maar moeten nog verbeteren'
Honda kijkt met een goed gevoel terug op de eerste race van het seizoen. De motorleverancier van Max Verstappen staat voor het eerst sinds de terugkeer in de Formule 1 in 2015 op het podium. De Japanners zien echter nog genoeg ruimte voor verbetering. "Dit is een goede eerste stap, maar we zullen moeten verbeteren als we onze rivalen willen verslaan", zegt Honda-baas Toyoharu Tanabe. "We zijn nog niet waar we willen zijn."
GP Australië · 10 uur geleden
GP Australië · 10 uur geleden
Pierre Gasly kent een slecht race-debuut bij Red Bull Racing. De Fransman, als zeventiende gestart, kwam moeizaam naar voren en bleef uiteindelijk steken op de elfde plaats. Hij was lange tijd in gevecht met Daniil Kvyat, maar kwam de Toro Rosso-coureur niet voorbij. "Ik heb alles geprobeerd om hem in te halen", zegt Gasly in gesprek met Ziggo Sport. "Het was geen leuke race. Ik zat volledig vast. Het is hier bijna onmogelijk om in te halen, maar laten we positief blijven: Max heeft laten zien dat de auto goed is."
GP Australië · 10 uur geleden
GP Australië · 10 uur geleden
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
"Valtteri verdiende het vandaag om te winnen", zegt regerend wereldkampioen Lewis Hamilton over zijn teamgenoot. "Hij heeft een ongelooflijk goede wedstrijd gereden. Het was een goed weekend voor het team."
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
"Ik weet niet wat ik moet zeggen", zegt winnaar Valtteri Bottas voorafgaand aan de podiumceremonie. "Dit is waarschijnlijk mijn beste race ooit. De auto voelde zo goed. Ik heb echt genoten."
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
Max Verstappen is erg tevreden met zijn derde plaats in Melbourne. "Het is heel positief dat we meteen met de Mercedessen konden knokken", zegt Verstappen in gesprek met F1 TV. "We mogen hier heel tevreden mee zijn. Inhalen is niet makkelijk, dus ik ben blij dat mijn poging op Vettel succes had."
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
"Wat een geweldig resultaat", zegt Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner tegen Verstappen over de boordradio. "Dit is het eerste podium van Honda in het hybride-tijdperk, daar mag je trots op zijn. Heel goed gedaan."
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
FINISH - Valtteri Bottas wint de Grand Prix van Australië! Lewis Hamilton wordt tweede, Max Verstappen pakt door een fraaie inhaalactie op Sebastian Vettel de derde plaats!
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
Nog 1 ronde - Het gat tussen Verstappen en Hamilton lijkt te groot om nog een aanval in te zetten.
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
Nog 1 ronde - Bottas pakt de snelste rondetijd van Verstappen af. Met 1.25,580 is hij een volle seconde sneller dan de Nederlander.
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
Nog 2 rondes - Het gat tussen Hamilton (P2) en Verstappen (P3) is nog maar een seconde. Kan de Nederlander de wereldkampioen nog inhalen?
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
Nog 2 rondes - De stand:

  1. Bottas
  2. Hamilton
  3. Verstappen
  4. Vettel
  5. Leclerc
  6. Magnussen
  7. Hülkenberg
  8. Räikkönen
  9. Stroll
  10. Kvyat
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
De laatste keer dat een Red Bull-coureur naar het podium in Melbourne mocht, was Daniel Ricciardo in 2014. De Australiër werd na afloop van de race wel gediskwalificeerd vanwege illegaal brandstofverbruik.
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
Nog 4 rondes - Verstappen klokt met 1.26,540 de snelste ronde van de wedstrijd. Dat is sinds dit seizoen goed voor één extra WK-punt.
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
Nog 5 rondes - Achter Verstappen is Leclerc (P5) aangesloten bij zijn teamgenoot Vettel (P4). Durft de Monegask een aanval in te zetten?
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
Nog 6 rondes - Als Verstappen zijn virtuele podiumplaats weet te verzilveren dan is dat veelbelovend voor de rest van het seizoen. Het circuit in Albert Park is traditioneel gezien een van de lastigste circuits voor Red Bull van het seizoen.
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
Nog 7 rondes - Verstappen loopt toch weer in op Hamilton, het gat naar de Brit is twee seconden.
GP Australië · 11 uur geleden
Nog 9 rondes -  Klein foutje van Verstappen! De Nederlander verremt zich aan het eind van het rechte stuk en schiet het gras in. Hij behoudt zijn derde plaats, maar ziet de voorsprong van Hamilton wel groeien tot drie seconden.
GP Australië · 12 uur geleden
GP Australië · 12 uur geleden
Nog 13 rondes - Komt er een gevecht tussen de Ferrari's aan? Leclerc (P5) is een kleine seconde per ronde sneller dan Vettel (P4). Verschil tussen de twee is vijf seconden.
GP Australië · 12 uur geleden
Nog 15 rondes - Vettel (P4) vraagt zich af waarom hij zo langzaam is. "We hebben geen idee", is het zorgelijke antwoord van Ferrari.
GP Australië · 12 uur geleden
GP Australië · 12 uur geleden
GP Australië · 12 uur geleden
GP Australië · 12 uur geleden
Nog 18 rondes - Het verschil tussen Verstappen (P3) en Hamilton (P2) is nog altijd anderhalve seconde. Red Bull vraagt aan de Nederlander of hij alles onder controle heeft. "Absoluut", is het antwoord van Verstappen.
GP Australië · 12 uur geleden
GP Australië · 12 uur geleden
GP Australië · 12 uur geleden
Nog 21 rondes - Hamilton schroeft het tempo op en vergroot het gat op Verstappen. Het verschil tussen de Mercedes- en Red Bull-coureur is 1,8 seconden.
GP Australië · 12 uur geleden
GP Australië · 12 uur geleden
