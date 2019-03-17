Max Verstappen is de eerste Grand Prix van het nieuwe Formule 1-seizoen begonnen met een derde plek, terwijl Valtteri Bottas zegevierde in Australië. Lees alles terug in ons liveblog.
Fantastic effort from the team this weekend to start with a 1-2. Super proud of everyone back home for their hard work over winter to provide us with a car that we can fight with. Great drive from Valtteri, well deserved. Let’s keep this up team @MercedesAMGF1 📷 @MSI_Images
Valtteri Bottas Post race Radio: "To whom it may concern, fu*k you." #Valtteri #F1 #AusGP #AustralianGP
Very happy to start the 2019 season on the podium 💪 We had a great car, so a big thank you to @redbullracing and congrats to @HondaRacingF1 for their 1st podium in the V6 era 🙌 #KeepPushing 🇦🇺 #AusGP
Picking up where he left off in 2018! 🏆 Max claims his 6th consecutive #F1 podium, the longest streak of his career and the longest current streak of any driver! 👏 #AusGP 🇦🇺
Big thanks to all our Engineers and @redbullracing 🤝 Solid effort this weekend from the entire team 👏🏻 🥉 #PoweredByHonda
😎😎😎😎Charles: "Should I stay behind Sebastian? Yes or no?" "Yes and back off to have some margin" Charles: "Ok" #AusGP
Your full race classification from the season-opener 👇 Best-ever finish for Leclerc, solid points for Magnussen & Stroll 👏 Kvyat holds off Gasly for the final point 😅 #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1
I LOVE IT ❤️ #F1 #AusGP #MaxVerstappen P3 🏆🥉 #ZiggoSportF1
Races entered with a beard: 1⃣ Races won with a beard: 1⃣ Today, @ValtteriBottas was a cut above the rest! 🧔 #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1
Verstappen pushed all the way, and finishes up P3 🙌 That's the first podium for Honda since the 2008 British Grand Prix! #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1
Zeer veelbelovend begin van 2019 voor Verstappen. Mercedes oogt weer ijzersterk. Ferrari heeft veel werk te doen. #F1
WAT EEN MOVE 😱😱😱 @Max33Verstappen langs Vettel voor P3 🔥 #AustralianGP #MaxVerstappen #ZiggoSportF1
- Bottas
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Vettel
- Leclerc
- Magnussen
- Hülkenberg
- Räikkönen
- Stroll
- Kvyat
Bossing this race. 👊 23s up the road with 16 laps to go - keep doing what you’re doing, VB! #AusGP 🐨 #F1
Bottas kan straks een pitstop maken zonder de leiding te verliezen. Onzichtbaar maar foutloos, mag ook gezegd. #F1
LAP 41/58 Pierre Gasly has finally pitted, and is sat behind Kvyat The Toro Rosso is looking rather tricky to pass 👀 #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1
Optimistic move by @kvyatofficial, taking a little detour. #F1 #AusGP
Hamilton pareert Verstappen voorlopig, maar zijn banden zijn een stuk ouder. Dit kan een gevecht tot het einde worden. #F1
Max haalt buitenom Vettel in en in het volgende shot valt Ricciardo uit in de Renault. Zou Christian Horner aan de pitmuur zitten te gniffelen? 😅 #F1
