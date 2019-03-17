GP Australië ·

Max Verstappen is erg tevreden met zijn derde plaats in Melbourne. "Het is heel positief dat we meteen met de Mercedessen konden knokken", zegt Verstappen in gesprek met F1 TV. "We mogen hier heel tevreden mee zijn. Inhalen is niet makkelijk, dus ik ben blij dat mijn poging op Vettel succes had."