Op het Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona staat donderdag de derde testdag van de tweede testweek op het programma. Volg alle verrichtingen in Spanje in ons liveblog.

  • Formule 1
  • Zevende testdag
  • Geen Verstappen
  • Zware crash Gasly
  • Doe mee met ons F1-spel!
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Red Bull: 'Lange avond voor de boeg'
Red Bull Racing verwacht dat Max Verstappen morgen gewoon in actie kan komen, maar weet ook dat er nog veel werk aan de winkel is. Verstappens teamgenoot Pierre Gasly crashte vandaag zwaar. "We hebben een lange avond voor de boeg", zegt Red Bulls hoofd-engineer Guillaume Rocquelin. "Hoe dan ook: we verwachten niet dat we morgen hinder zullen ondervinden van Pierre's crash. Gelukkig hebben we voor zijn incident een goede ochtend gehad."
Formule 1 · 5 uur geleden
Formule 1 · 6 uur geleden
Formule 1 · 6 uur geleden
Verstappen vrijdag gewoon in actie
Max Verstappen kan morgen gewoon in actie komen tijdens de laatste testdag op het Circuit de Catalunya. Dat bevestigt zijn team Red Bull Racing tegenover verschillende media. Verstappens teamgenoot Pierre Gasly crashte vandaag zwaar op het Spaanse circuit. Omdat de twee Red Bull-coureurs in dezelfde auto rijden was het de vraag of het team de auto op tijd zou kunnen repareren. Volgens de stal moet dat geen probleem zijn.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 18:04
Alle cijfers van de voorlaatste testdag op een rij.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 18:02
Finish! De zevende testdag komt ten einde. Ferrari-coureur Charles Leclerc rijdt met 1.16,231 de snelste tijd van deze winter. Mercedes is met liefst 181 rondes vandaag het meest productief. Pierre Gasly, de teamgenoot van Max Verstappen, rijdt door een zware crash slechts 65 rondes.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 17:55
Formule 1 · gisteren om 17:49
Met nog iets meer dan tien minuten te gaan springt het licht weer op groen op het Circuit de Catalunya.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 17:42
Code rood! Charles Leclerc staat stil met een technisch probleem.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 17:31
Formule 1 · gisteren om 17:27
Formule 1 · gisteren om 17:06
De Racing Point-auto van Stroll is weggetakeld. De sessie is hervat.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 16:58
Formule 1 · gisteren om 16:55
Code rood! Lance Stroll staat stil met een technisch probleem, zo lijkt het.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 16:33
De stand per team gebaseerd op het aantal rondes: 

  1. Mercedes - 158
  2. Ferrari - 116
  3. Renault - 111
  4. Williams - 105 
  5. Toro Rosso - 94 
  6. Racing Point - 88
  7. McLaren - 72
  8. Red Bull Racing - 65
  9. Alfa Romeo Racing - 60
  10. Haas F1 - 53
Formule 1 · gisteren om 16:06
De stand van zaken met nog twee uur testen te gaan.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 16:02
Formule 1 · gisteren om 15:52
Meer beeld van de crash van Gasly. De Red Bull-monteurs waren snel ter plaatse om de auto veilig te stellen.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 15:42
Formule 1 · gisteren om 15:39
Groene vlag! De testsessie wordt hervat.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 15:37
Formule 1 · gisteren om 15:31
Tijdens het Grand Prix-weekend in Barcelona vorig jaar crashte Toro Rosso-coureur Brendon Hartley in dezelfde bocht. Van zijn auto was toen weinig meer over.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 15:25
Formule 1 · gisteren om 15:25
Gasly en Verstappen rijden in dezelfde auto. Het is dus de vraag of Red Bull de auto voor morgen gereed kan krijgen als de Nederlander in actie komt. Er is in ieder geval een hoop werk aan de winkel voor het Oostenrijkse team.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 15:22
De Fransman is gecrasht in bocht 9, een bocht die vol gas genomen wordt en naar rechts draait. Er ligt een relatief kleine grindbak, waardoor Gasly hard in aanraking met de muur zou zijn gekomen.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 15:20
Gasly zou op eigen kracht de auto zijn uitgestapt.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 15:19
Formule 1 · gisteren om 15:19
Pierre Gasly is zwaar gecrasht op het Circuit de Catalunya. De sessie is stilgelegd.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 15:09
Bottas is wel bezig aan een sterke reeks als het gaat om verreden rondes. In ruim een uur heeft de Fin er al meer dan veertig!

  • Albon - 88
  • Hamilton - 85
  • Leclerc - 73
  • Hülkenberg - 73
  • Norris - 72
  • Russell - 71
  • Stroll - 65
  • Gasly - 59
  • Giovinazzi - 54
  • Magnussen - 53
  • Bottas - 43
  • Ricciardo - 15
Formule 1 · gisteren om 15:01
De snelste tijd staat nog altijd op naam van Leclerc. 'Nieuwkomers' Bottas en Ricciardo zetten nog geen baanbrekende tijden neer. Het duo rijdt nog op vrij harde banden.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 14:48
Formule 1 · gisteren om 14:38
Het wordt iets drukker op de baan. Ook de snelste man van de ochtendsessie, Charles Leclerc, laat zich zien op de baan. De man van Ferrari heeft een snelste tijd van 1.16,231.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 14:34
Een update over het aantal verreden rondes: 

  • Hamilton - 85
  • Albon - 75
  • Hülkenberg - 73
  • Norris - 66
  • Leclerc - 58
  • Russell - 58
  • Magnussen - 53
  • Giovinazzi - 49
  • Stroll - 46
  • Gasly - 44
  • Bottas - 17
Hamilton komt vandaag dus niet meer in actie.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 14:26
Formule 1 · gisteren om 14:16
Bottas meldt zich ook meteen op de baan in Barcelona, maar de rondetijden van de Fin mogen nog geen naam hebben.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 14:02
Acht teams sturen dezelfde coureur de baan op als tijdens de ochtendsessie. Bij Mercedes is Valtteri Bottas de vervanger van Lewis Hamilton en Daniel Ricciardo neemt bij Renault de plek van Nico Hülkenberg in.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 14:01
De pauze is voorbij! We gaan verder met de middagsessie van deze testdag in Barcelona.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 13:48
Formule 1 · gisteren om 13:13
De beste tijden van alle coureurs:

1. Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1.16,231
2. Albon (Toro Rosso) - 1.16,882
3. Norris (McLaren) - 1.17,084
4. Gasly (Red Bull) - 1.17,091
5. Hülkenberg (Renault) - 1.17,496
6. Stroll (Racing Point) - 1.17,556
7. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) - 1.17,639
8. Hamilton (Mercedes) - 1.18,097
9. Russell (Williams) - 1.18,130
10. Magnussen (Haas) - 1.18,199
Formule 1 · gisteren om 13:08
Formule 1 · gisteren om 13:06
De productiviteit van de coureurs tijdens de ochtendsessie:

  • Hamilton - 85
  • Albon - 75
  • Hülkenberg - 73
  • Norris - 66
  • Leclerc - 56
  • Magnussen - 53
  • Giovinazzi - 49
  • Russell - 45
  • Gasly - 44
  • Stroll - 37
Formule 1 · gisteren om 13:00
De ochtendsessie is voorbij! De coureurs hebben een uur de tijd om op adem te komen en vervolgen om 14.00 uur deze testdag.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 12:55
Formule 1 · gisteren om 12:37
Ferrari takes the lead! De Italiaanse renstal heeft niet de meest productieve ochtend achter de rug qua rondes, maar rijdt nu wel de snelste tijd. Leclerc zet 1.16,658 op een van de zachtste banden.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 12:35
Qua productiviteit gaat het nog altijd voortvarend met Hamilton. De snelste tijd van de Brit (de achtste tijd) is wel verreden op een van de hardste banden.

  • Hamilton - 70
  • Albon - 62
  • Norris - 59
  • Hülkenberg - 58
  • Magnussen - 53
  • Giovinazzi - 49
  • Leclerc - 43
  • Russell - 42
  • Gasly - 41
  • Stroll - 37
Formule 1 · gisteren om 12:20
Albon verbetert zelfs zijn eigen toptijd en noteert 1.16,882.
Formule 1 · gisteren om 12:19
Terug omhoog