Op het Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona staat donderdag de derde testdag van de tweede testweek op het programma. Volg alle verrichtingen in Spanje in ons liveblog.
Most laps completed. @MercedesAMGF1 has exceeded the 1.000 laps! 😍#F1Testing
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Pierre Gasly Onboard crash all angles at Testing #F1Testing #F1
Eau rouge
Gasly schreef deze middag de Red Bull eventjes af in bocht 9. Iets afgebroken of stuurfout? Het antwoord: stuurfout. Zat met linkervoorwiel op het gras zoals ook Hartley crashte in 2018. Vanavond in het testjournaal de beelden! #F1testing
Rob van Gameren
Red Bull definitely tearing down their pit perch.. #F1 #F1testing
Thomas Maher
Albon passes the hundred lap mark as we head towards the final 30 minutes of running for the day 👌🏻 #PoweredByHonda
Honda Racing F1
Using the red flag for a quick bit of pitstop practice 💪 #F1Testing #GR63
ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING
- Mercedes - 158
- Ferrari - 116
- Renault - 111
- Williams - 105
- Toro Rosso - 94
- Racing Point - 88
- McLaren - 72
- Red Bull Racing - 65
- Alfa Romeo Racing - 60
- Haas F1 - 53
Pierre is ok after an off at turn nine, the #RB15 is now back in the garage as the team assess the damage #F1Testing
Red Bull Racing
Gasly has drifted off the track in turn nine, the quick right bend, and hit the techpro barriers hard #TJ13 #F1 #F1testing https://t.co/2vY2l3zExb
TheJudge13
Daar is de RB15 van Pierre Gasly terug in de pits. Stevige crash in bocht 9. We mogen natuurlijk niet zien hoeveel er kapot is.
Rik Spekenbrink
Bocht 9 is geen goede plek om te crashen. Gasly ogenschijnlijk ongedeerd. #F1
Joost Nederpelt
- Albon - 88
- Hamilton - 85
- Leclerc - 73
- Hülkenberg - 73
- Norris - 72
- Russell - 71
- Stroll - 65
- Gasly - 59
- Giovinazzi - 54
- Magnussen - 53
- Bottas - 43
- Ricciardo - 15
Pierre's out of the pits 👊 And we're underway for the afternoon 🇪🇸 #F1Testing
Red Bull Racing
- Hamilton - 85
- Albon - 75
- Hülkenberg - 73
- Norris - 66
- Leclerc - 58
- Russell - 58
- Magnussen - 53
- Giovinazzi - 49
- Stroll - 46
- Gasly - 44
- Bottas - 17
Testing isn't all about laps on track. The team are currently out running through their pre-race grid procedures. 💪 #F1Testing
McLaren
It’s time to pause for lunch. And for thought, as we see the fastest lap times set so far this year. We’re already quicker than last year’s test and closing in on the 2018 pole. #Fit4F1
Pirelli Motorsport
45 laps and a new quickest time of the test for the FW42 with a 1m18.130s. Good work this morning @GeorgeRussell63 💪 #F1Testing #GR63
ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING
- Hamilton - 85
- Albon - 75
- Hülkenberg - 73
- Norris - 66
- Leclerc - 56
- Magnussen - 53
- Giovinazzi - 49
- Russell - 45
- Gasly - 44
- Stroll - 37
Hey @Circuitcat_eng, we like your style. 🧡 #F1Testing
McLaren
Alexander Albon is the first driver into the 1m 16’s 💪 The Toro Rosso driver posts a 1:16.981 🔥 (FYI: Lewis Hamilton’s 2018 pole lap was 1:16.173) #F1Testing #F1
Formula 1
