Dit zijn de genomineerden voor de Oscars 2023

De nominaties voor de 95e editie van de Oscars zijn bekendgemaakt. De film Everything Everywhere All At Once leidt de nominatielijst met elf categorieën. De prijzen worden op 12 maart uitgereikt. NU.nl zet de belangrijkste categorieën op een rij.

Beste Film

- All Quiet On The Western Front

- Avatar: The Way Of Water

- The Banshees Of Inisherin (foto)

- Elvis

- Everything Everywhere All At Once

- The Fabelmans

- Tár

- Top Gun: Maverick

- Triangle Of Sadness

- Women Talking

Beste Regisseur

- Todd Field (Tár)

- Ruben Östlund (Triangle Of Sadness)

- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Beste actrice in een hoofdrol

- Ana De Armas (Blonde)

- Cate Blanchett (Tár)

- Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

- Michelle Williams (The Fablemans)

- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Beste acteur in een hoofdrol

- Austin Butler (Elvis)

- Colin Farrell (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

- Bill Nighy (Living)

Beste actrice in bijrol

- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

- Hong Chau (The Whale)

- Kerry Condon (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

- Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Beste acteur in een bijrol

- Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Beste internationale film

- Close (België)

- All Quiet On The Western Front (Duitsland)

- Argentina: 1985 (Argentinië)

- EO (Polen)

- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Beste originele soundtracklied

- Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

- Rihanna - Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

- Sofia Carson - Applause (Tell It Like A Woman)

- Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani - Naatu Naatu (RRR)

- Son Lux, Mitski & David Byrne - This Is A Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

