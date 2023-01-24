Dit zijn de genomineerden voor de Oscars 2023

Beste Film
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Banshees Of Inisherin (foto)
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle Of Sadness
- Women Talking
Beste Regisseur
- Todd Field (Tár)
- Ruben Östlund (Triangle Of Sadness)
- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Beste actrice in een hoofdrol
- Ana De Armas (Blonde)
- Cate Blanchett (Tár)
- Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
- Michelle Williams (The Fablemans)
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Beste acteur in een hoofdrol
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
Beste actrice in bijrol
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
- Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Beste acteur in een bijrol
- Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Beste internationale film
- Close (België)
- All Quiet On The Western Front (Duitsland)
- Argentina: 1985 (Argentinië)
- EO (Polen)
- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Beste originele soundtracklied
- Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna - Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Sofia Carson - Applause (Tell It Like A Woman)
- Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani - Naatu Naatu (RRR)
- Son Lux, Mitski & David Byrne - This Is A Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once)