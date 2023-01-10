Overzicht: Dit zijn de nominaties voor de Golden Globes

Films
Beste drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Beste musical of comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Beste acteur in een drama
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Hugh Jackman (The Son)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)
Beste actrice in een drama
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Beste acteur in een musical- of comedyfilm
Diego Calva (Babylon)
Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
Adam Driver (White Noise)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)
Beste actrice in een musical- of comedyfilm
Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)
Margot Robbie (Babylon)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)
Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Beste mannelijke bijrol in een film
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brad Pitt (Babylon)
Ke Huy Quan (Everthing Everywhere All at Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een film
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
Carey Mulligan (She Said)
Beste regisseur
James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Series
Beste miniserie of televisiefilm
Black Bird
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Beste televisieserie - drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Beste televisieserie - comedy of musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Beste actrice in een miniserie of televisiefilm
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Julia Roberts (Gaslit)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Beste acteur in een miniserie of televisiefilm
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Beste acteur in een televisieserie - drama
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Diego Luna (Andor)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Beste actrice in een televisieserie - drama
Emma d'Arcy (House of the Dragon)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Beste acteur in een televisieserie - comedy of musical
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Beste actrice in een televisieserie - comedy of musical
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks)