Overzicht: Dit zijn de nominaties voor de Golden Globes

Acteurs, actrices en makers zijn uitgenodigd voor de uitreiking van de Golden Globe Awards van vannacht. Tijdens deze tachtigste editie maken onder meer Avatar: The Way of Water, Cate Blanchett en Pam & Tommy kans op een van de felbegeerde beeldjes. De prijs geldt als een belangrijke indicator voor de Oscars. NU.nl zet de belangrijkste nominaties op een rij.

Films

Beste drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Beste musical of comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Beste acteur in een drama

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Hugh Jackman (The Son)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Beste actrice in een drama

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Wij hebben geen toestemming voor de benodigde cookies. Aanvaard de cookies om deze inhoud te bekijken.

Wijzig cookie-instellingen

Beste acteur in een musical- of comedyfilm

Diego Calva (Babylon)

Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Adam Driver (White Noise)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Beste actrice in een musical- of comedyfilm

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Margot Robbie (Babylon)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een film

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

Ke Huy Quan (Everthing Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een film

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Beste regisseur

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Wij hebben geen toestemming voor de benodigde cookies. Aanvaard de cookies om deze inhoud te bekijken.

Wijzig cookie-instellingen

Series

Beste miniserie of televisiefilm

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus



Beste televisieserie - drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Beste televisieserie - comedy of musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Beste actrice in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Julia Roberts (Gaslit)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Beste acteur in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - drama

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Beste actrice in een televisieserie - drama

Emma d'Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - comedy of musical

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Beste actrice in een televisieserie - comedy of musical

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Wij hebben geen toestemming voor de benodigde cookies. Aanvaard de cookies om deze inhoud te bekijken.

Wijzig cookie-instellingen

Aanbevolen artikelen









