Netflix haalt elke week films en series van de streamingdienst af. Deze week verdwijnen onder andere drie films uit The Bourne-filmreeks en Brokeback Mountain.

Drie films uit The Bourne-filmreeks

Deze week worden drie films uit The Bourne-filmreeks van Netflix verwijderd: The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) en The Bourne Legacy (2012). Een man die aan geheugenverlies (Matt Damon) lijdt, probeert zijn identiteit te achterhalen en komt erachter dat hij een mysterieus verleden als CIA-huurmoordenaar heeft.

Brokeback Mountain

Deze klassieker met Heath Ledger en Jake Gyllenhaal in de hoofdrol verscheen in 2005. De film, geregisseerd door Ang Lee, gaat over de complexe liefde tussen twee cowboys. Lee won voor de film de Oscar voor de beste regisseur. Ledger, Gyllenhaal en Michelle Williams waren alle drie genomineerd voor hun acteerprestaties.

Deze titels verdwijnen deze week:

Alles Is Zoals Het Zou Moeten Zijn (2020) - 10 mei

Can't Complain (2007) - 13 mei

Life's Speed Bump (2006) - 13 mei

Let's Dance (2006) - 13 mei

Menahi (2008) - 13 mei

X Large (2011) - 13 mei

What's Up (2006) - 13 mei

The Student Cop (2004) - 13 mei

Andaleeb El Dokki (2007) - 13 mei

The Delivery Boy (2018) - 13 mei

Sorry To Disturb (2008) - 13 mei

Mr. Romantic (2009) - 13 mei

Lída Baarová (2016) - 14 mei

The Wigglers (2013) - 14 mei

Human Nature (2019) - 14 mei

Lovesong (2016) - 14 mei

Bakugan: Battle Planet (2018) - 14 mei

Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas (2009) - 14 mei

Strangers From Hell (2019) - 14 mei

The Real Housewives of New York City (2009) - 14 mei

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) - 14 mei

Dredd (2012) - 14 mei

The Emoji Movie (2017) - 14 mei

Saints and Strangers (2015) - 14 mei

Hwarang (2016) - 15 mei

Love in the Moonlight (2016) - 15 mei

The Fall (2013) - 15 mei

The Producers (2015) - 15 mei

Uncontrollably Fond (2016) - 15 mei

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) - 15 mei

Barb Wire (1996) - 15 mei

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) - 15 mei

The Visit (2015) - 15 mei

The Man with the Iron Fists 2 (2015) - 15 mei

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) - 15 mei

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) - 15 mei

The Bourne Legacy (2012) - 15 mei

Brokeback Mountain (2005) - 15 mei

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) - 15 mei

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) - 15 mei

Hard Target 2 (2016) - 15 mei

This Is 40 (2012) - 15 mei

The Wilding (2016) - 15 mei

Later deze maand verdwijnen de titels:

Especial 20 años Fútbol de Primera (2020) - 19 mei

Hyper HardBoiled Gourmet Report (2017) - 23 mei

Bad Blood (2018) - 31 mei

Hellsing (2001) - 31 mei

Married to Medicine (2013) - 31 mei

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (2009) - 31 mei

On Becoming a God in Central Florida (2019) - 31 mei

StartUp (2018) - 31 mei