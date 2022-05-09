Netflix haalt elke week films en series van de streamingdienst af. Deze week verdwijnen onder andere drie films uit The Bourne-filmreeks en Brokeback Mountain.
Drie films uit The Bourne-filmreeks
Deze week worden drie films uit The Bourne-filmreeks van Netflix verwijderd: The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) en The Bourne Legacy (2012). Een man die aan geheugenverlies (Matt Damon) lijdt, probeert zijn identiteit te achterhalen en komt erachter dat hij een mysterieus verleden als CIA-huurmoordenaar heeft.
Brokeback Mountain
Deze klassieker met Heath Ledger en Jake Gyllenhaal in de hoofdrol verscheen in 2005. De film, geregisseerd door Ang Lee, gaat over de complexe liefde tussen twee cowboys. Lee won voor de film de Oscar voor de beste regisseur. Ledger, Gyllenhaal en Michelle Williams waren alle drie genomineerd voor hun acteerprestaties.
Deze titels verdwijnen deze week:
Alles Is Zoals Het Zou Moeten Zijn (2020) - 10 mei
Can't Complain (2007) - 13 mei
Life's Speed Bump (2006) - 13 mei
Let's Dance (2006) - 13 mei
Menahi (2008) - 13 mei
X Large (2011) - 13 mei
What's Up (2006) - 13 mei
The Student Cop (2004) - 13 mei
Andaleeb El Dokki (2007) - 13 mei
The Delivery Boy (2018) - 13 mei
Sorry To Disturb (2008) - 13 mei
Mr. Romantic (2009) - 13 mei
Lída Baarová (2016) - 14 mei
The Wigglers (2013) - 14 mei
Human Nature (2019) - 14 mei
Lovesong (2016) - 14 mei
Bakugan: Battle Planet (2018) - 14 mei
Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas (2009) - 14 mei
Strangers From Hell (2019) - 14 mei
The Real Housewives of New York City (2009) - 14 mei
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) - 14 mei
Dredd (2012) - 14 mei
The Emoji Movie (2017) - 14 mei
Saints and Strangers (2015) - 14 mei
Hwarang (2016) - 15 mei
Love in the Moonlight (2016) - 15 mei
The Fall (2013) - 15 mei
The Producers (2015) - 15 mei
Uncontrollably Fond (2016) - 15 mei
Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) - 15 mei
Barb Wire (1996) - 15 mei
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) - 15 mei
The Visit (2015) - 15 mei
The Man with the Iron Fists 2 (2015) - 15 mei
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) - 15 mei
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) - 15 mei
The Bourne Legacy (2012) - 15 mei
Brokeback Mountain (2005) - 15 mei
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) - 15 mei
G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) - 15 mei
Hard Target 2 (2016) - 15 mei
This Is 40 (2012) - 15 mei
The Wilding (2016) - 15 mei
Later deze maand verdwijnen de titels:
Especial 20 años Fútbol de Primera (2020) - 19 mei
Hyper HardBoiled Gourmet Report (2017) - 23 mei
Bad Blood (2018) - 31 mei
Hellsing (2001) - 31 mei
Married to Medicine (2013) - 31 mei
The Real Housewives of Atlanta (2009) - 31 mei
On Becoming a God in Central Florida (2019) - 31 mei
StartUp (2018) - 31 mei