Netflix haalt elke week films en series van de streamingdienst af. Deze week verdwijnen onder andere Costa!, Rocketman en The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2.

Costa!

Deze week verdwijnt de serie Costa! van Netflix. De serie is het vervolg op de populaire film Costa! uit 2001. De serie gaat over de proppers van de beste club in Salou. Op 28 april komt de nieuwe film Costa!! uit, dit is geen vervolg op de eerdere film, maar het verhaal speelt zich wel af op dezelfde locatie. Alleen Katja Schuurman keert terug en het is nu aan haar dochter om de Spaanse kust te verkennen.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

Aan het eind van deze week wordt er ook afscheid genomen van The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, het allerlaatste deel van The Hunger Games-filmreeks. Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), Peeta (Josh Hutcherson), Gale (Liam Hemsworth) en Finnick (Sam Claflin) gaan de strijd aan met President Snow (Donald Sutherland). Met gevaar voor eigen leven proberen ze de bevolking van Panem te bevrijden. De andere delen van de filmreeks zijn nog wel te zien op Netflix.

Deze week verwijdert Netflix:

Slender Man (2018) - 25 april

The Lift Boy (2020) - 26 april

Mar de plástico (2017) - 26 april

Beynelmilel (2006) - 27 april

Neseli Hayat (2009) - 27 april

Bir Baba Hindu (2016) - 27 april

Eksi Elmalar (2016) - 27 april

Görümce (2016) - 27 april

İstanbul Kirmizisi (2017) - 27 april

Küçük Esnaf (2016) 27 april

Organize Isler (2005) - 27 april

Tjovitjo (2017) - 28 april

Either Me Or My Auntie (2006) - 29 april

Escaping Tel Aviv (2009) - 29 april

Game Over (2012) - 29 april

Karkar (2007) - 29 april

Zaki Chan (2005) - 29 april

The Light of My Eyes (2010) - 29 april

The Beach Loafer (2004) - 29 april

Tarek's Situation (2006) - 29 april

Omar en Salma 2 (2009) - 29 april

Rocketman (2019) - 29 april

A Yellow Bird (2016) - 30 april

Mostly Sunny (2016) - 30 april

Fire in the Blood (2012) - 30 april

Baby Geniuses (1999) - 30 april

Bad Teacher (2011) - 30 april

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) - 30 april

Big Daddy (1999) - 30 april

Dance With Me (1998) - 30 april

Darc (2018) - 30 april

He Even Has Your Eyes (2016) - 30 april

Loev (2015) - 30 april

National Security (2003) - 30 april

Ash vs. Evil Death (2018) - 30 april

Below Deck (2013) - 30 april

Costa! (2005) - 30 april

Death Note (2006) - 30 april

Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash (2016) - 30 april

Plonsters (1997) - 30 april

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVay (2018) - 30 april

Chocolat (2000) - 30 april

Gek Van Geluk (2017) - 30 april

Ja, Ik Wil (2015) - 30 april

Jersey Shore Shark Attack (2012) - 30 april

Traffik (2018) - 30 april

Speech (2018) - 30 april

Scary Movie 3 (2003) - 30 april

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008) - 30 april

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012) - 30 april

Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017) - 30 april

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018) - 30 april

12 Strong (2018) - 30 april

The Little Prince (2015) - 30 april

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015) - 30 april

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018) - 30 april

Daddy's Home 2 (2017) - 30 april

Top Gun (1986) - 30 april

Boys Over Flowers (2009) - 1 mei

Iris (2009) - 1 mei

Later deze maand verwijdert Netflix:

Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy (2018) - 7 mei

The Wigglers (2013) - 14 mei

Bakugan: Battle Planet (2018) - 14 mei

Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas (2009) - 14 mei

Strangers From Hell (2019) - 14 mei

The Real Housewives of New York (2009) - 14 mei

Saints and Strangers (2015) - 14 mei

Hwarang (2016) - 15 mei

Love in the Moonlight (2016) - 15 mei

The Fall (2013) - 15 mei

The Producers (2015) - 15 mei

Uncontrollably Fond (2016) - 15 mei

Especial 20 años Fútbol de Primera (2020) - 19 mei

Hyper HardBoiled Gourmet Report (2017) - 23 mei