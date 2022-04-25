Netflix haalt elke week films en series van de streamingdienst af. Deze week verdwijnen onder andere Costa!, Rocketman en The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2.
Costa!
Deze week verdwijnt de serie Costa! van Netflix. De serie is het vervolg op de populaire film Costa! uit 2001. De serie gaat over de proppers van de beste club in Salou. Op 28 april komt de nieuwe film Costa!! uit, dit is geen vervolg op de eerdere film, maar het verhaal speelt zich wel af op dezelfde locatie. Alleen Katja Schuurman keert terug en het is nu aan haar dochter om de Spaanse kust te verkennen.
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
Aan het eind van deze week wordt er ook afscheid genomen van The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, het allerlaatste deel van The Hunger Games-filmreeks. Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), Peeta (Josh Hutcherson), Gale (Liam Hemsworth) en Finnick (Sam Claflin) gaan de strijd aan met President Snow (Donald Sutherland). Met gevaar voor eigen leven proberen ze de bevolking van Panem te bevrijden. De andere delen van de filmreeks zijn nog wel te zien op Netflix.
Deze week verwijdert Netflix:
Slender Man (2018) - 25 april
The Lift Boy (2020) - 26 april
Mar de plástico (2017) - 26 april
Beynelmilel (2006) - 27 april
Neseli Hayat (2009) - 27 april
Bir Baba Hindu (2016) - 27 april
Eksi Elmalar (2016) - 27 april
Görümce (2016) - 27 april
İstanbul Kirmizisi (2017) - 27 april
Küçük Esnaf (2016) 27 april
Organize Isler (2005) - 27 april
Tjovitjo (2017) - 28 april
Either Me Or My Auntie (2006) - 29 april
Escaping Tel Aviv (2009) - 29 april
Game Over (2012) - 29 april
Karkar (2007) - 29 april
Zaki Chan (2005) - 29 april
The Light of My Eyes (2010) - 29 april
The Beach Loafer (2004) - 29 april
Tarek's Situation (2006) - 29 april
Omar en Salma 2 (2009) - 29 april
Rocketman (2019) - 29 april
A Yellow Bird (2016) - 30 april
Mostly Sunny (2016) - 30 april
Fire in the Blood (2012) - 30 april
Baby Geniuses (1999) - 30 april
Bad Teacher (2011) - 30 april
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) - 30 april
Big Daddy (1999) - 30 april
Dance With Me (1998) - 30 april
Darc (2018) - 30 april
He Even Has Your Eyes (2016) - 30 april
Loev (2015) - 30 april
National Security (2003) - 30 april
Ash vs. Evil Death (2018) - 30 april
Below Deck (2013) - 30 april
Costa! (2005) - 30 april
Death Note (2006) - 30 april
Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash (2016) - 30 april
Plonsters (1997) - 30 april
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVay (2018) - 30 april
Chocolat (2000) - 30 april
Gek Van Geluk (2017) - 30 april
Ja, Ik Wil (2015) - 30 april
Jersey Shore Shark Attack (2012) - 30 april
Traffik (2018) - 30 april
Speech (2018) - 30 april
Scary Movie 3 (2003) - 30 april
Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008) - 30 april
Resident Evil: Damnation (2012) - 30 april
Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017) - 30 april
Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018) - 30 april
12 Strong (2018) - 30 april
The Little Prince (2015) - 30 april
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015) - 30 april
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018) - 30 april
Daddy's Home 2 (2017) - 30 april
Top Gun (1986) - 30 april
Boys Over Flowers (2009) - 1 mei
Iris (2009) - 1 mei
Later deze maand verwijdert Netflix:
Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy (2018) - 7 mei
The Wigglers (2013) - 14 mei
Bakugan: Battle Planet (2018) - 14 mei
Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas (2009) - 14 mei
Strangers From Hell (2019) - 14 mei
The Real Housewives of New York (2009) - 14 mei
Saints and Strangers (2015) - 14 mei
Hwarang (2016) - 15 mei
Love in the Moonlight (2016) - 15 mei
The Fall (2013) - 15 mei
The Producers (2015) - 15 mei
Uncontrollably Fond (2016) - 15 mei
Especial 20 años Fútbol de Primera (2020) - 19 mei
Hyper HardBoiled Gourmet Report (2017) - 23 mei