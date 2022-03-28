De Academy Awards - in de volksmond beter bekend als de Oscars - zijn zondagavond (lokale tijd) voor de 94e keer uitgereikt. CODA won de prijs voor beste film, maar Dune ging als grote winnaar naar huis. Dit zijn alle winnaars van de avond.
Beste film
- CODA
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
- Belfast
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- King Richard
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Nightmare Alley
Beste actrice
- Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
- Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Beste acteur
- Will Smith - King Richard
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Will Smith in King Richard.
Beste actrice in een bijrol
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
- Judi Dench - Belfast
- Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Beste acteur in een bijrol
- Troy Kotsur - CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
- Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
- Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
- J. K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Beste regisseur
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
139Bekijk hier de trailer van de film The Power of the Dog
Beste originele scenario
- Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
- Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
- King Richard - Zach Baylin
- Don't Look Up - Adam McKay (verhaal door McKay en David Sirota)
- The Worst Person in the World - Joachim Trier en Eskil Vogt
Beste bewerkte scenario
- CODA - Sian Heder
- The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
- The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Dune - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
- Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe
Beste animatiefilm
- Encanto
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
- Flee
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Een still uit de animatiefilm Encanto.
Beste documentaire
- Summer of Soul
- Flee
- Ascension
- Attica
- Writing with Fire
Best international feature
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Noorwegen)
- Flee (Denemarken)
- The Hand of God (Italië)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
Beste originele nummer
- No Time To Die - No Time To Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)
- Dos Oruguitas - Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
- Be Alive - King Richard (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter en Dixson)
- Belfast - Down to Joy (Van Morrison)
- Somehow You Do - Four Good Days (Diane Warren)
Beste originele muziek
- Dune - Hans Zimmer
- The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
- Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
- Encanto - Germaine Franco
- Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
Beste cinematografie
- Dune - Greig Fraser
- The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
- Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
- West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski
Beste visuele effecten
- Dune - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Dan Sudick
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein en Dan Sudick
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker en Dan Oliver
- No Time To Die - Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Corbould
Beste montage
- Dune - Joe Walker
- The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras
- Don't Look Up - Hank Corwin
- King Richard - Pamela Martin
- Tick, Tick... Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Beste kostuumontwerp
- Cruella - Jenny Beavan
- Dune - Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan
- West Side Story - Paul Tazewell
- Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
- Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Een fragment uit Cruella.
Beste geluid
- Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill en Ron Bartlett
- West Side Story - Tod A Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson en Shawn Murphy
- No Time To Die - Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey en Mark Taylor
- Belfast - Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather en Niv Adiri
- The Power of the Dog - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie en Tara Webb
Beste production design
- Dune - Patrice Vermette en Zsuzsanna Sipos
- Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell en Shane Vieau
- West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen en Rena DeAngelo
- The Tragedy of Macbeth - Stefan Dechant en Nancy Haigh
- The Power of the Dog - Grant Major en Amber Richards
Beste make-up en haar
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram en Justin Raleigh
- Dune - Donald Mowat, Love Larson en Eva von Bahr
- Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne en Julia Vernon
- Coming 2 America - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris en Carla Farmer
- House of Gucci - Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock en Frederic Aspiras
Best korte film
- The Long Goodbye
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Beste korte animatiefilm
- The Windshield Wiper
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
Beste korte documentaire
- The Queen of Basketball
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies