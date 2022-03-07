Netflix haalt elke week films en series van de streamingdienst af. Deze week verdwijnen onder andere The Lord of the Rings-films, later deze maand worden ook South Park en Luther uit het aanbod gehaald.

The Lord of the Rings

De geruchten gingen al een tijdje rond, maar nu moeten we er dan toch echt aan geloven: The Lord of the Rings-films verdwijnen van Netflix. Het is bevestigd dat je de films wel kunt bekijken via HBO Max, dat dinsdag zijn debuut maakt in Nederland.

Deze week verdwijnt van Netflix:

O Amor no Divã (2016) - 7 maart

Kahaani (2012) - 7 maart

Office Christmas Party (2016) - 7 maart

The New Adventures of Lassie (2014) - 7 maart

Conni (2012) - 8 maart

Kikker en Vriendjes (2008) - 8 maart

Hope Gap (2020) - 9 maart

Furry Vengeance (2010) - 9 maart

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) - 9 maart

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) - 9 maart

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) - 9 maart

White Boy (2017) - 10 maart

Kickboxer (1989) - 13 maart

Skyscraper (2018) - 13 maart



Later deze maand verdwijnt van Netflix;

Ben en Holly (2009) - 14 maart

NSU German History X (2016) - 15 maart

South Park (2017) - 26 maart

Luther (2010) - 30 maart

Loaded (2017) - 31 maart

Deep Water (2016) - 31 maart

March Comes in Like a Lion (2016) - 31 maart

One Punch Man (2015) - 31 maart

Pokémon: Indigo League (1997) - 31 maart

Pokémon the Series (2018) - 31 maart

Prison School (2015) - 31 maart

Vampire Knight (2008) - 31 maart