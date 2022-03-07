Netflix haalt elke week films en series van de streamingdienst af. Deze week verdwijnen onder andere The Lord of the Rings-films, later deze maand worden ook South Park en Luther uit het aanbod gehaald.
The Lord of the Rings
De geruchten gingen al een tijdje rond, maar nu moeten we er dan toch echt aan geloven: The Lord of the Rings-films verdwijnen van Netflix. Het is bevestigd dat je de films wel kunt bekijken via HBO Max, dat dinsdag zijn debuut maakt in Nederland.
Deze week verdwijnt van Netflix:
O Amor no Divã (2016) - 7 maart
Kahaani (2012) - 7 maart
Office Christmas Party (2016) - 7 maart
The New Adventures of Lassie (2014) - 7 maart
Conni (2012) - 8 maart
Kikker en Vriendjes (2008) - 8 maart
Hope Gap (2020) - 9 maart
Furry Vengeance (2010) - 9 maart
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) - 9 maart
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) - 9 maart
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) - 9 maart
White Boy (2017) - 10 maart
Kickboxer (1989) - 13 maart
Skyscraper (2018) - 13 maart
Later deze maand verdwijnt van Netflix;
Ben en Holly (2009) - 14 maart
NSU German History X (2016) - 15 maart
South Park (2017) - 26 maart
Luther (2010) - 30 maart
Loaded (2017) - 31 maart
Deep Water (2016) - 31 maart
March Comes in Like a Lion (2016) - 31 maart
One Punch Man (2015) - 31 maart
Pokémon: Indigo League (1997) - 31 maart
Pokémon the Series (2018) - 31 maart
Prison School (2015) - 31 maart
Vampire Knight (2008) - 31 maart