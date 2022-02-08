De genomineerden voor de 94e editie van de Oscars zijn maandag bekendgemaakt. Acteurs Leslie Jordan en Tracee Ellis Ross onthulden de kanshebbers. De winnaars worden op 27 maart bekendgemaakt via een livestream op de officiële website van The Academy.

Beste film



Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Beste regie

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

139 Bekijk hier de trailer van de film The Power of the Dog

Beste scenario

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person In The World

Beste bewerkte scenario

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)



Beste mannelijke hoofdrol

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard, foto)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol



Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)



185 Bekijk hier de trailer van Dune (2021)

Beste internationale film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denemarken)

The Hand of God (Italië)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Noorwegen)

Beste animatiefilm

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Beste originele lied

Be Alive (King Richard, uitgevoerd door Beyoncé)

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto, uitgevoerd door Sebastián Yatra)

Down to Joy (Belfast, uitgevoerd door Van Morrison)

No Time To Die (No Time To Die, uitgevoerd door Billie Eilish)

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days, uitgevoerd door Reba McEntire)

Beste originele filmmuziek

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog