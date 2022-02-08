De genomineerden voor de 94e editie van de Oscars zijn maandag bekendgemaakt. Acteurs Leslie Jordan en Tracee Ellis Ross onthulden de kanshebbers. De winnaars worden op 27 maart bekendgemaakt via een livestream op de officiële website van The Academy.
Beste film
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Beste regie
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Beste scenario
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person In The World
Beste bewerkte scenario
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard, foto)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Beste mannelijke bijrol
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Beste internationale film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denemarken)
The Hand of God (Italië)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Noorwegen)
Beste animatiefilm
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Beste originele lied
Be Alive (King Richard, uitgevoerd door Beyoncé)
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto, uitgevoerd door Sebastián Yatra)
Down to Joy (Belfast, uitgevoerd door Van Morrison)
No Time To Die (No Time To Die, uitgevoerd door Billie Eilish)
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days, uitgevoerd door Reba McEntire)
Beste originele filmmuziek
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog