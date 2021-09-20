De winnaars van de 73e editie van de Emmy Awards zijn in de nacht van zondag op maandag (Nederlandse tijd) bekendgemaakt. Netlix-titels als The Crown en The Queens Gambit werden de grote winnaars van de avond. Bekijk hieronder het volledige overzicht van de prijsuitreiking.
Hoofdrollen
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of film
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr. - Hamilton
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Paul Bettany - WandaVision
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of film
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie
Anthony Anderson - black-ish
Kenan Thompson - Kenan
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie
Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish
Jean Smart - Hacks
Allison Janney - Mom
Aidy Bryant - Shrill
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Olivia Colman won de Emmy Award voor haar vertolking van koningin Elizabeth.
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie
Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton
Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Billy Porter - Pose
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie
Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country
Mj Rodriguez - Pose
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Series en films
Beste talentenjacht
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Bravo Top Chef
RuPaul's Drag Race won opnieuw de Emmy voor beste talentenjacht.
Beste talkshow
Conan
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Beste gelimiteerde serie
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Beste comedyserie
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
PEN15
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Beste dramaserie
Bridgerton
Lovecraft Country
Pose
The Boys
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
The Mandalorian
This Is Us