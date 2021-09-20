De winnaars van de 73e editie van de Emmy Awards zijn in de nacht van zondag op maandag (Nederlandse tijd) bekendgemaakt. Netlix-titels als The Crown en The Queens Gambit werden de grote winnaars van de avond. Bekijk hieronder het volledige overzicht van de prijsuitreiking.

Hoofdrollen

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of film

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr. - Hamilton

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of film

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Kenan Thompson - Kenan

William H. Macy - Shameless

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie

Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish

Jean Smart - Hacks

Allison Janney - Mom

Aidy Bryant - Shrill

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Olivia Colman won de Emmy Award voor haar vertolking van koningin Elizabeth. Olivia Colman won de Emmy Award voor haar vertolking van koningin Elizabeth. Foto: Getty Images

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton

Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Billy Porter - Pose

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country

Mj Rodriguez - Pose

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Series en films

Beste talentenjacht

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Bravo Top Chef

RuPaul's Drag Race won opnieuw de Emmy voor beste talentenjacht. RuPaul's Drag Race won opnieuw de Emmy voor beste talentenjacht. Foto: Getty Images

Beste talkshow

Conan

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Beste gelimiteerde serie

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Beste comedyserie

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

PEN15

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Beste dramaserie

Bridgerton

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Boys

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

The Mandalorian

This Is Us