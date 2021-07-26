Aan het einde van de maand verdwijnen er weer een hoop titels van Netflix. Zo wordt afscheid genomen van Jim Carreys The Truman Show. Daarnaast verwijdert de streamingdienst Oscarwinnaar American Sniper en thriller Basic Instinct van Paul Verhoeven.

Deze week

Jeopardy! (2011) - 28 juli

Air Bud: Golden Receiver (1998) - 29 juli

Beyond the Lights (2014) - 30 juli

Breaking the Bank (2014) - 30 juli

Duplicity (2009) - 30 juli

The Stolen Years (2013) - 30 juli

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) - 30 juli

The Courier (2019) - 30 juli

Are We Done Yet? (2018) - 31 juli

A Score to Settle (2019) - 31 juli

American History X (1998) - 31 juli

American Sniper (2014) - 31 juli

Basic Instinct (1992) - 31 juli

Holding the Man (2015) - 31 juli

Where's The Money (2017) - 31 juli

The Women Who Kill Lions (2016) - 31 juli

The Judge (2014) - 31 juli

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) - 31 juli

Roll Red Roll (2018) - 31 juli

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) - 31 juli

Empire of the Tsars (2016) - 31 juli

Everyday Miracles (2014) - 31 juli

Nurses Who Kill (2016) - 31 juli

Operation Ouch! (2012) - 31 juli

Penn and Teller (2015) - 31 juli

Regal Academy (2017) - 31 juli

The Beginning and End of the Universe (2016) - 31 juli

The Truman Show (1998) - 31 juli

Save the Last Dance (2001) - 31 juli

Forever Chape (2018) - 1 augustus

Komende maand

Marching Orders (2018) - 3 augustus

Reign (2013) - 9 augustus

Orphan Black (2013) - 13 augustus

Wheel of Fortune (2019) - 14 augustus

The Investigator: A British Crime Story (2016) - 19 augustus

Tip the Mouse (2014) - 21 augustus