Wie nog Fast and Furious 8 op Netflix wil zien, moet snel zijn: de enige film uit de reeks die daar nog te zien was, wordt deze week verwijderd. De streamingdienst verwijdert daarnaast nog negentien andere titels.

Deze week

Monopoly: The Bank of Luck (2017) ­- 14 juni

Hugo (2011) - 14 juni

LEGO House - Home of the Brick (2018) - 14 juni

Memory Games (2018) - 14 juni

The Gambler (2014) - 14 juni

Fast and Furious 8 (2017) - 15 juni

All Eyez On Me (2017) - 16 juni

The Chosen Ones (2015) - 16 juni

Bob Lazar: Area 51 and Flying Saucers (2018) - 17 juni

Wiren (2018) - 17 juni

Bewildered Bolbol (2010) - 19 juni

An Upper Egyptian (2014) - 19 juni

Reaction (2011) - 19 juni

Good Luck (2012) - 19 juni

The Player (2012) - 19 juni

The Chord (2010) - 19 juni

Unruly Friends (2011) - 19 juni

I Lost My Body (2019) - 19 juni

Three-Quarters Decent (2010) - 19 juni

Salem: His Sister's Father (2014) - 20 juni

Trailer Fast & Furious 8

Netflix verwijdert verder deze maand

Aan het einde van juni verdwijnen er heel wat anime- en Zuid-Koreaanse titels. Ook verwijdert Netflix dramaserie Tales of the City met Laura Linney en wietkookshow Cooking on High. Daarnaast gaan er wat kinderseries van de streamingdienst af, waaronder Titipo Titipo en Tayo the Little Bus.

Cooking on High (2018) - 22 juni

Tales of the City (1993) - 27 juni

The Code (2011) - 30 juni

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day (2011) - 30 juni

Are You Human? (2018) - 30 juni

Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (2018) - 30 juni

Charlotte (2015) - 30 juni

Descendants of the Sun (2016) - 30 juni

Durarara!! (2010) - 30 juni

Erased (2016) - 30 juni

Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works (2014) - 30 juni

Fight for My Way (2017) - 30 juni

Flowering Heart (2016) - 30 juni

Good Manager (2017) - 30 juni

Hit The Top (2017) - 30 juni

My Golden Life (2017) - 30 juni

Radio Romance (2018) - 30 juni

Queen for Seven Days (2017) - 30 juni

School 2017 (2017) - 30 juni

Stone Age (2017) - 30 juni

Sword Art Online (2012) - 30 juni

Tayo the Little Bus (2014) - 30 juni

The Asterisk War (2015) - 30 juni

Your Lie in April (2014) - 30 juni

Zombie Dumb (2018) - 30 juni

Titipo Titipo (2018) - 30 juni

Deep (2016) - 1 juli

Magi: Adventure of Sinbad (2016) - 7 juli