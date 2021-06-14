Wie nog Fast and Furious 8 op Netflix wil zien, moet snel zijn: de enige film uit de reeks die daar nog te zien was, wordt deze week verwijderd. De streamingdienst verwijdert daarnaast nog negentien andere titels.
Deze week
Monopoly: The Bank of Luck (2017) - 14 juni
Hugo (2011) - 14 juni
LEGO House - Home of the Brick (2018) - 14 juni
Memory Games (2018) - 14 juni
The Gambler (2014) - 14 juni
Fast and Furious 8 (2017) - 15 juni
All Eyez On Me (2017) - 16 juni
The Chosen Ones (2015) - 16 juni
Bob Lazar: Area 51 and Flying Saucers (2018) - 17 juni
Wiren (2018) - 17 juni
Bewildered Bolbol (2010) - 19 juni
An Upper Egyptian (2014) - 19 juni
Reaction (2011) - 19 juni
Good Luck (2012) - 19 juni
The Player (2012) - 19 juni
The Chord (2010) - 19 juni
Unruly Friends (2011) - 19 juni
I Lost My Body (2019) - 19 juni
Three-Quarters Decent (2010) - 19 juni
Salem: His Sister's Father (2014) - 20 juni
Netflix verwijdert verder deze maand
Aan het einde van juni verdwijnen er heel wat anime- en Zuid-Koreaanse titels. Ook verwijdert Netflix dramaserie Tales of the City met Laura Linney en wietkookshow Cooking on High. Daarnaast gaan er wat kinderseries van de streamingdienst af, waaronder Titipo Titipo en Tayo the Little Bus.
Cooking on High (2018) - 22 juni
Tales of the City (1993) - 27 juni
The Code (2011) - 30 juni
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day (2011) - 30 juni
Are You Human? (2018) - 30 juni
Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (2018) - 30 juni
Charlotte (2015) - 30 juni
Descendants of the Sun (2016) - 30 juni
Durarara!! (2010) - 30 juni
Erased (2016) - 30 juni
Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works (2014) - 30 juni
Fight for My Way (2017) - 30 juni
Flowering Heart (2016) - 30 juni
Good Manager (2017) - 30 juni
Hit The Top (2017) - 30 juni
My Golden Life (2017) - 30 juni
Radio Romance (2018) - 30 juni
Queen for Seven Days (2017) - 30 juni
School 2017 (2017) - 30 juni
Stone Age (2017) - 30 juni
Sword Art Online (2012) - 30 juni
Tayo the Little Bus (2014) - 30 juni
The Asterisk War (2015) - 30 juni
Your Lie in April (2014) - 30 juni
Zombie Dumb (2018) - 30 juni
Titipo Titipo (2018) - 30 juni
Deep (2016) - 1 juli
Magi: Adventure of Sinbad (2016) - 7 juli