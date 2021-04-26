De 93e editie van de Oscars heeft zondag plaatsgevonden in Dolby Theatre en Union Station in Los Angeles, alle winnaars zijn bekend. Dit zijn alle gelukkigen op een rijtje.

Beste film

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Beste regie

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Youn Yuh-jung - Minari

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom jr. - One Night in Miami
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Beste internationale film

Another Round (Denemarken)
Better Days (Hongkong)
Collected (Roemenië)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunesië)
Quo vadis, Aida? (Bosnië & Herzegovina)

Beste animatiefilm

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Beste korte film (live action)

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Beste originele lied

Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Io sì - The Life Ahead
Speak Now - One Night in Miami...

Beste originele filmmuziek

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Minari

