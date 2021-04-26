De 93e editie van de Oscars heeft zondag plaatsgevonden in Dolby Theatre en Union Station in Los Angeles, alle winnaars zijn bekend. Dit zijn alle gelukkigen op een rijtje.

Beste film



The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Beste regie

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Youn Yuh-jung - Minari

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom jr. - One Night in Miami

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Beste internationale film

Another Round (Denemarken)

Better Days (Hongkong)

Collected (Roemenië)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunesië)

Quo vadis, Aida? (Bosnië & Herzegovina)

Beste animatiefilm

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers



Beste korte film (live action)



Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Beste originele lied

Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Io sì - The Life Ahead

Speak Now - One Night in Miami...

Beste originele filmmuziek

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Minari