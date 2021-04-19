Netflix voegt niet alleen titels aan het aanbod toe, maar verwijdert ook films en series. NU.nl laat in samenwerking met Superguide weten welke titels binnenkort verdwijnen.

Na de lange verwijderlijst van vorige week, doet Netflix het deze week niet rustiger aan. Er verdwijnen opnieuw zo'n 36 titels van de streamingdienst.

Fans van romantische films moeten deze week afscheid nemen van The Notebook en Notting Hill. Ook verwijdert Netflix het tweede deel van Bridget Jones en de film die de definitieve doorbraak van Melissa McCarthy betekende: Bridesmaids. Ook Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds verdwijnt deze week van Netflix.

Deze week

Friends with Money - 19 april

Bro's Before Ho's - 20 april

Loving - 20 april

The Notebook - 21 april

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman - 21 april

American Gangster - 22 april

Apocalypse Now Redux - 22 april

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason - 22 april

Bridesmaids - 22 april

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood - 22 april

Doom - 22 april

Domino - 22 april

Hop - 22 april

Honey 2 - 22 april

Inglourious Basterds - 22 april

Wanted - 22 april

The Perfect Man - 22 april

The Other Boleyn Girl - 22 april

The Kingdom - 22 april

The Five-Year Engagement - 22 april

Smokin' Aces - 22 april

Serenity - 22 april

Role Models - 22 april

Notting Hill - 22 april

Oblivion - 22 april

Nanny McPhee - 22 april

Nanny McPhee Returns - 22 april

Mr. Bean's Holiday - 22 april

The Originals - 23 april

A Mission in an Old Movie - 24 april

An Hour and a Half - 24 april

Amar's Hands - 24 april

Love Station - 24 april

Omar and Salma 3 - 24 april

The Consul's Son - 24 april

P - 24 april

Verder deze maand

Kingdom - 30 april

Wolfblood - 30 april

Japanese Style Originator - 1 mei

The Beginning of Life: The Series - 10 mei

Learning Time with Timmy - 14 mei