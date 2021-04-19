Netflix voegt niet alleen titels aan het aanbod toe, maar verwijdert ook films en series. NU.nl laat in samenwerking met Superguide weten welke titels binnenkort verdwijnen.
Na de lange verwijderlijst van vorige week, doet Netflix het deze week niet rustiger aan. Er verdwijnen opnieuw zo'n 36 titels van de streamingdienst.
Fans van romantische films moeten deze week afscheid nemen van The Notebook en Notting Hill. Ook verwijdert Netflix het tweede deel van Bridget Jones en de film die de definitieve doorbraak van Melissa McCarthy betekende: Bridesmaids. Ook Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds verdwijnt deze week van Netflix.
Deze week
Friends with Money - 19 april
Bro's Before Ho's - 20 april
Loving - 20 april
The Notebook - 21 april
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman - 21 april
American Gangster - 22 april
Apocalypse Now Redux - 22 april
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason - 22 april
Bridesmaids - 22 april
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood - 22 april
Doom - 22 april
Domino - 22 april
Hop - 22 april
Honey 2 - 22 april
Inglourious Basterds - 22 april
Wanted - 22 april
The Perfect Man - 22 april
The Other Boleyn Girl - 22 april
The Kingdom - 22 april
The Five-Year Engagement - 22 april
Smokin' Aces - 22 april
Serenity - 22 april
Role Models - 22 april
Notting Hill - 22 april
Oblivion - 22 april
Nanny McPhee - 22 april
Nanny McPhee Returns - 22 april
Mr. Bean's Holiday - 22 april
The Originals - 23 april
A Mission in an Old Movie - 24 april
An Hour and a Half - 24 april
Amar's Hands - 24 april
Love Station - 24 april
Omar and Salma 3 - 24 april
The Consul's Son - 24 april
P - 24 april
Verder deze maand
Kingdom - 30 april
Wolfblood - 30 april
Japanese Style Originator - 1 mei
The Beginning of Life: The Series - 10 mei
Learning Time with Timmy - 14 mei