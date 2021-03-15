De genomineerden voor de 93e editie van de Oscars, zijn maandag bekendgemaakt. Priyanka Chopra en Nick Jonas onthulden de kanshebbers voor de grootste filmprijzen, die op 26 april worden uitgereikt, via een livestream op de officiële website van The Academy.
Beste film
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Beste regie
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Youn Yuh-jung - Minari
Beste mannelijke bijrol
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom jr. - One Night In Miami
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Beste internationale film
Another Round (Denemarken)
Better Days (Hongkong)
Collected (Roemenië)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunesië)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnië & Herzegovina)
Beste animatiefilm
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Beste originele lied
Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Io sì - The Life Ahead
Speak Now - One Night in Miami...
Beste originele filmmuziek
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Minari