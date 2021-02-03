Sarah Jessica Parker en Taraji P. Henson hebben woensdagmiddag (Nederlandse tijd) bekendgemaakt welke titels op 28 februari kans maken op een Golden Globe. Hierbij een overzicht van de belangrijkste nominaties.

Films

Beste drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Beste musical of comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Beste animatie

The Croods 2

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Beste acteur in een drama

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)



Beste actrice in een drama

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)



Beste acteur in een musical- of comedyfilm

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

James Corden (The Prom)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Dev Patel (Personal History of David Copperfield)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)



Beste actrice in een musical- of comedyfilm

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Michelle Pfeiffer(French Exit)

Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een film

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Leslie Odom jr. (One Night in Miami)

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een film

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)



Beste regisseur

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

David Fincher (Mank)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Regina King (One Night in Miami)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)



Series

Beste miniserie of televisiefilm

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox



Beste televisieserie - drama

The Mandalorian

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Ratched



Beste televisieserie - comedy of musical

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt's Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso



Beste actrice in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)



Beste acteur in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)



Beste actrice in een televisieserie - drama

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - comedy of musical

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)



Beste actrice in een televisieserie - comedy of musical

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)



Beste mannelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm

John Boyega (Small Axe)

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

