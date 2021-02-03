Sarah Jessica Parker en Taraji P. Henson hebben woensdagmiddag (Nederlandse tijd) bekendgemaakt welke titels op 28 februari kans maken op een Golden Globe. Hierbij een overzicht van de belangrijkste nominaties.
Films
Beste drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Beste musical of comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Beste animatie
The Croods 2
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Beste acteur in een drama
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Beste actrice in een drama
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
Beste acteur in een musical- of comedyfilm
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
James Corden (The Prom)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Dev Patel (Personal History of David Copperfield)
Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
Beste actrice in een musical- of comedyfilm
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Kate Hudson (Music)
Michelle Pfeiffer(French Exit)
Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
Beste mannelijke bijrol in een film
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
Leslie Odom jr. (One Night in Miami)
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een film
Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Beste regisseur
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
David Fincher (Mank)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Regina King (One Night in Miami)
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Series
Beste miniserie of televisiefilm
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Beste televisieserie - drama
The Mandalorian
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Ratched
Beste televisieserie - comedy of musical
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Schitt's Creek
The Great
Ted Lasso
Beste actrice in een miniserie of televisiefilm
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)
Beste acteur in een miniserie of televisiefilm
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Beste acteur in een televisieserie - drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Al Pacino (Hunters)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Beste actrice in een televisieserie - drama
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
Beste acteur in een televisieserie - comedy of musical
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Beste actrice in een televisieserie - comedy of musical
Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm
Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
Beste mannelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm
John Boyega (Small Axe)
Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)
Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)