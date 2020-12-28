Netflix voegt niet alleen titels aan het aanbod toe, maar verwijdert ook films en series. NU.nl laat in samenwerking met Superguide weten welke titels binnenkort verdwijnen.

Meer dan honderd titels verdwijnen de komende dagen van Netflix, waaronder populaire series als How I Met Your Mother en The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Klassiekers Back to the Future Part II en The Big Lebowski zijn na dinsdag niet meer op de streamingdienst te vinden, net als familiefilm Abeltje, twee delen uit de Saw-reeks en de Stephen King-verfilming The Mist. Ook Men in Black 3 en de Oscar-genomineerde oorlogsthriller Zero Dark Thirty staan binnenkort niet meer op Netflix. Bekijk hieronder alle wijzigingen.

29 december:

9th Company

50/50

Abeltje

After Porn Ends 3

Alpha and Omega

The Babymakers

Back to the Future Part II

The Bank Job

Big Game

The Big Lebowski

Brooklyn's Finest

The Descent: Part 2

The Double

Drive Angry

De Eetclub

Elephant Wite

The Experiment

Freelancers

The Good Shepherd

De Griezelbus

Gun

The Haunting in Connecticut

Hummingbird

The Iceman

In the Name of the King

An Invisible Sign

Justin Bieber's Believe

The Keeper

Knock Knock

The Last Legion

Let's Kill Bobby Z

Liever Verliefd

Love and Honor

Make it Happen

The Messengers

The Mist

Nova Zembla

Oceans

The Prince

Rambo

The Reader

Rescue Dawn

The Road

Saw VI

Saw VII

Scarface

Scent of a Woman

Set Up

Shaolin

Suite Française

The Three Musketeers

Ushi Must Marry

Vampire Academy

Walking on Sunshine

Walk of Shame

The Woman in Black

You're Not You

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zero Dark Thirty

30 december:

The Big Bang Theory

Conan Without Borders

Elles étaient en guerre

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Numbered

The Pact

Standing Tall

Twice

31 december:

All Stars

Along Came Polly

Angels & Demons

Blue Lagoon: The Awakening

Captain Phillips

Children of Men

Daphne and Velma

Daylight

Dracula Untold

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

Elysium

The Escape Artist

Escape from Alcatraz

Get Hard

Gladiator

Gossip Girl

Grand Hotel

Guilt

Hanna

Heartthrob

Hot Fuzz

How I Met Your Mother

How to Change the World

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I'm in Love with a Girl

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Knights of Sidonia

London Spy

Mac and Devin Go to High School

Macgruber

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Major Payne

Marsman

Men in Black 3

Miami Vice

The Principal

Reincarnated

Sons of Anarchy

Super Dark Times

Wanda and the Alien

You, Me and Dupree

Yoga Hosers