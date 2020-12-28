Netflix voegt niet alleen titels aan het aanbod toe, maar verwijdert ook films en series. NU.nl laat in samenwerking met Superguide weten welke titels binnenkort verdwijnen.
Meer dan honderd titels verdwijnen de komende dagen van Netflix, waaronder populaire series als How I Met Your Mother en The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Klassiekers Back to the Future Part II en The Big Lebowski zijn na dinsdag niet meer op de streamingdienst te vinden, net als familiefilm Abeltje, twee delen uit de Saw-reeks en de Stephen King-verfilming The Mist. Ook Men in Black 3 en de Oscar-genomineerde oorlogsthriller Zero Dark Thirty staan binnenkort niet meer op Netflix. Bekijk hieronder alle wijzigingen.
29 december:
9th Company
50/50
Abeltje
After Porn Ends 3
Alpha and Omega
The Babymakers
Back to the Future Part II
The Bank Job
Big Game
The Big Lebowski
Brooklyn's Finest
The Descent: Part 2
The Double
Drive Angry
De Eetclub
Elephant Wite
The Experiment
Freelancers
The Good Shepherd
De Griezelbus
Gun
The Haunting in Connecticut
Hummingbird
The Iceman
In the Name of the King
An Invisible Sign
Justin Bieber's Believe
The Keeper
Knock Knock
The Last Legion
Let's Kill Bobby Z
Liever Verliefd
Love and Honor
Make it Happen
The Messengers
The Mist
Nova Zembla
Oceans
The Prince
Rambo
The Reader
Rescue Dawn
The Road
Saw VI
Saw VII
Scarface
Scent of a Woman
Set Up
Shaolin
Suite Française
The Three Musketeers
Ushi Must Marry
Vampire Academy
Walking on Sunshine
Walk of Shame
The Woman in Black
You're Not You
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zero Dark Thirty
30 december:
The Big Bang Theory
Conan Without Borders
Elles étaient en guerre
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Numbered
The Pact
Standing Tall
Twice
31 december:
All Stars
Along Came Polly
Angels & Demons
Blue Lagoon: The Awakening
Captain Phillips
Children of Men
Daphne and Velma
Daylight
Dracula Untold
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Elysium
The Escape Artist
Escape from Alcatraz
Get Hard
Gladiator
Gossip Girl
Grand Hotel
Guilt
Hanna
Heartthrob
Hot Fuzz
How I Met Your Mother
How to Change the World
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I'm in Love with a Girl
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
Knights of Sidonia
London Spy
Mac and Devin Go to High School
Macgruber
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Major Payne
Marsman
Men in Black 3
Miami Vice
The Principal
Reincarnated
Sons of Anarchy
Super Dark Times
Wanda and the Alien
You, Me and Dupree
Yoga Hosers