Nu de kerstvakantie is begonnen, pakken televisiezenders uit met uiteenlopende films om in de stemming te komen. In samenwerking met Superguide maakt NU.nl een volledig overzicht van de titels die de komende periode te zien zijn.

Maandag 21 december

A Dream of Christmas
20.30 uur op RTL 8

Paddington
22.20 uur op Net5

The Mistletoe Promise
22.30 uur op RTL 8

Dinsdag 22 december

De Familie Kerst
15.25 uur op NPO3

Paddington 2
20.30 uur op Net5

Christmas Cookies
20.30 uur op RTL 8

Christmas Cupcakes
22.15 uur op RTL 8

The Man Who Invented Christmas
22.35 uur op Net5

Bekijk de trailer van Paddington
152
Bekijk de trailer van Paddington

Woensdag 23 december

Bad Moms 2
20.30 uur op Net5

The Sweetest Christmas
20.30 uur op RTL 8

Christmas Jars
22.15 uur op RTL 8

Almost Christmas
22.30 uur op Net5

Donderdag 24 december

A Christmas Carol (1999)
18.25 uur op Net5

The Long Kiss Goodnight
20.30 uur op Veronica

Mingle All the Way
20.30 uur op RTL 8

The Night Before
20.30 uur op SBS9

A Rose for Christmas
22.15 uur op RTL 8

Krampus
22.30 uur op SBS9

The Family Man
22.35 uur op Net5

Jingle All the Way
22.50 uur op Veronica

Bekijk hier de trailer van All You Need Is Love
138
Bekijk hier de trailer van All You Need Is Love

Vrijdag 25 december

All You Need Is Love
20.00 uur op RTL 4

Christmas Next Door
20.30 uur op RTL 8

Deck the Halls
20.30 uur op SBS9

Die Hard
20.30 uur op Veronica

Frozen
20.30 uur op SBS6

The Holiday
20.30 uur op Net5

Bad Santa
22.20 uur op SBS9

The Christmas Cottage
22.25 uur op RTL 8

Gremlins
23.10 uur op Veronica

Office Christmas Party
1.35 uur op Net5

Kate Winslet en Cameron Diaz ruilen van plek in The Holiday
147
Kate Winslet en Cameron Diaz ruilen van plek in The Holiday

Zaterdag 26 december

A Christmas Carol (1999)
12.20 uur op Net5

The Man Who Invented Christmas
16.20 uur op Net5

Christmas Miracle
18.00 uur op RTL 8

Get Santa
18.25 uur op Net5

Christmas Joy
20.00 uur op RTL 8

Almost Christmas
20.30 uur op SBS9

Die Hard 2
20.30 uur op Veronica

Love Actually
20.30 uur op Net5

The Grinch (2018)
21.00 uur op SBS6

Desperately Seeking Santa
21.45 uur op RTL 8

Deck the Halls
22.40 uur op SBS9

A Christmas Reunion
23.40 uur op RTL 8

Bekijk hier de lijst die Superguide samenstelde met kerstfilmtips voor Netflix.

Bekijk de trailer van 'Love actually'
Bekijk de trailer van 'Love actually'