Nu de kerstvakantie is begonnen, pakken televisiezenders uit met uiteenlopende films om in de stemming te komen. In samenwerking met Superguide maakt NU.nl een volledig overzicht van de titels die de komende periode te zien zijn.
Maandag 21 december
A Dream of Christmas
20.30 uur op RTL 8
Paddington
22.20 uur op Net5
The Mistletoe Promise
22.30 uur op RTL 8
Dinsdag 22 december
De Familie Kerst
15.25 uur op NPO3
Paddington 2
20.30 uur op Net5
Christmas Cookies
20.30 uur op RTL 8
Christmas Cupcakes
22.15 uur op RTL 8
The Man Who Invented Christmas
22.35 uur op Net5
Woensdag 23 december
Bad Moms 2
20.30 uur op Net5
The Sweetest Christmas
20.30 uur op RTL 8
Christmas Jars
22.15 uur op RTL 8
Almost Christmas
22.30 uur op Net5
Donderdag 24 december
A Christmas Carol (1999)
18.25 uur op Net5
The Long Kiss Goodnight
20.30 uur op Veronica
Mingle All the Way
20.30 uur op RTL 8
The Night Before
20.30 uur op SBS9
A Rose for Christmas
22.15 uur op RTL 8
Krampus
22.30 uur op SBS9
The Family Man
22.35 uur op Net5
Jingle All the Way
22.50 uur op Veronica
Vrijdag 25 december
All You Need Is Love
20.00 uur op RTL 4
Christmas Next Door
20.30 uur op RTL 8
Deck the Halls
20.30 uur op SBS9
Die Hard
20.30 uur op Veronica
Frozen
20.30 uur op SBS6
The Holiday
20.30 uur op Net5
Bad Santa
22.20 uur op SBS9
The Christmas Cottage
22.25 uur op RTL 8
Gremlins
23.10 uur op Veronica
Office Christmas Party
1.35 uur op Net5
Zaterdag 26 december
A Christmas Carol (1999)
12.20 uur op Net5
The Man Who Invented Christmas
16.20 uur op Net5
Christmas Miracle
18.00 uur op RTL 8
Get Santa
18.25 uur op Net5
Christmas Joy
20.00 uur op RTL 8
Almost Christmas
20.30 uur op SBS9
Die Hard 2
20.30 uur op Veronica
Love Actually
20.30 uur op Net5
The Grinch (2018)
21.00 uur op SBS6
Desperately Seeking Santa
21.45 uur op RTL 8
Deck the Halls
22.40 uur op SBS9
A Christmas Reunion
23.40 uur op RTL 8
Bekijk hier de lijst die Superguide samenstelde met kerstfilmtips voor Netflix.