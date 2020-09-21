De winnaars van de 72e editie van de Emmy Awards zijn in de nacht van zondag op maandag (Nederlandse tijd) bekendgemaakt. Schitt's Creek, Succession en Watchmen werden de grote winnaars van de avond. Bekijk hieronder het volledige overzicht van de prijsuitreiking.
Hoofdrollen
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of film
Hugh Jackman - Bad Education
Jeremy Irons - Watchmen
Paul Mescal - Normal People
Jeremy Pope - Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of film
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Regina King - Watchmen
Octavia Spencer - Self Made
Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini - Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae - Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Steve Carell - The Morning Show
Brian Cox - Succession
Billy Porter - Pose
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Laura Linney - Ozark
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Zendaya - Euphoria
Series en films
Beste realityserie/talentenjacht
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Beste talkshow
Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Beste gelimiteerde serie
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Beste comedyserie
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
The Kominsky Method
What We Do In The Shadows
Beste dramaserie
The Crown
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession