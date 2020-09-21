De winnaars van de 72e editie van de Emmy Awards zijn in de nacht van zondag op maandag (Nederlandse tijd) bekendgemaakt. Schitt's Creek, Succession en Watchmen werden de grote winnaars van de avond. Bekijk hieronder het volledige overzicht van de prijsuitreiking.

Hoofdrollen

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of film

Hugh Jackman - Bad Education

Jeremy Irons - Watchmen

Paul Mescal - Normal People

Jeremy Pope - Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True



Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of film

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Regina King - Watchmen

Octavia Spencer - Self Made

Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini - Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae - Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Steve Carell - The Morning Show

Brian Cox - Succession

Billy Porter - Pose

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Zendaya - Euphoria

Series en films

Beste realityserie/talentenjacht

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Beste talkshow

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Beste gelimiteerde serie

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Beste comedyserie

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

The Kominsky Method

What We Do In The Shadows

Beste dramaserie

The Crown

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession