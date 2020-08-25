Netflix voegt niet alleen titels aan het aanbod toe, maar verwijdert ook films en series. NU.nl laat iedere dinsdag weten welke titels binnenkort verdwijnen.

Onder meer voor de Nederlandse jeugdfilm 100% Coco New York is de laatste week ingegaan. Verder worden vooral komende maandag grote titels door Netflix verwijderd. Naast actieklassieker Mad Max en de horrorfilm Final Destination 5, verdwijnen ook alle Twilight-films van de streamingdienst. Bekijk hieronder de nieuwste update.

25 augustus:

Behind 'The Cove': The Quiet Japanese Speak out

The Darkness

Madre

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

26 augustus:

100% Coco New York

144 Bekijk hier de trailer van Twilight

31 augustus:

Concrete Football

Empresses in the Palace

Incorruptible

Feardotcom

Final Destination 5

Half Past Dead

Holy Hell

Hostages

Mad Max

Mountain

Obsessed

The Perfect Day

The Road to Calvary

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Roxanne

Skin Wars

Who the Fuck is That Guy?

8 september:

Tales of the Irish

16 september:

Crossing Lines