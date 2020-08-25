Netflix voegt niet alleen titels aan het aanbod toe, maar verwijdert ook films en series. NU.nl laat iedere dinsdag weten welke titels binnenkort verdwijnen.
Onder meer voor de Nederlandse jeugdfilm 100% Coco New York is de laatste week ingegaan. Verder worden vooral komende maandag grote titels door Netflix verwijderd. Naast actieklassieker Mad Max en de horrorfilm Final Destination 5, verdwijnen ook alle Twilight-films van de streamingdienst. Bekijk hieronder de nieuwste update.
25 augustus:
Behind 'The Cove': The Quiet Japanese Speak out
The Darkness
Madre
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
26 augustus:
100% Coco New York
31 augustus:
Concrete Football
Empresses in the Palace
Incorruptible
Feardotcom
Final Destination 5
Half Past Dead
Holy Hell
Hostages
Mad Max
Mountain
Obsessed
The Perfect Day
The Road to Calvary
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Roxanne
Skin Wars
Who the Fuck is That Guy?
8 september:
Tales of the Irish
16 september:
Crossing Lines