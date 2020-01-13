Op 10 februari worden de grootste filmprijzen, de Oscars, voor de 92e keer uitgereikt. Joker, 1917, The Irishman en Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood maken de grootste kans op een prijs, terwijl Scarlett Johansson (foto) zowel kans maakt met haar hoofdrol in Marriage Story als met haar bijrol in Jojo Rabbit.

Beste film

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood

Parasite

Beste regie

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Sam Mendes - 1917

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood

Beste internationale film

Corpus Christi (Polen)

Honeyland (Noord-Macedonië)

Les Misérables (Frankrijk)

Pain and Glory (Spanje)

Parasite (Zuid-Korea)

Beste animatiefilm

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Beste originele lied

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman

I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough

Into The Unknown - Frozen 2

Stand Up - Harriet

Beste originele filmmuziek

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker