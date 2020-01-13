Op 10 februari worden de grootste filmprijzen, de Oscars, voor de 92e keer uitgereikt. Joker, 1917, The Irishman en Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood maken de grootste kans op een prijs, terwijl Scarlett Johansson (foto) zowel kans maakt met haar hoofdrol in Marriage Story als met haar bijrol in Jojo Rabbit.
Beste film
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood
Parasite
Beste regie
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Todd Phillips - Joker
Sam Mendes - 1917
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho - Parasite
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Beste mannelijke bijrol
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood
Beste internationale film
Corpus Christi (Polen)
Honeyland (Noord-Macedonië)
Les Misérables (Frankrijk)
Pain and Glory (Spanje)
Parasite (Zuid-Korea)
Beste animatiefilm
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Beste originele lied
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough
Into The Unknown - Frozen 2
Stand Up - Harriet
Beste originele filmmuziek
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker