Op 10 februari worden de grootste filmprijzen, de Oscars, voor de 92e keer uitgereikt. Joker, 1917, The Irishman en Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood maken de grootste kans op een prijs, terwijl Scarlett Johansson (foto) zowel kans maakt met haar hoofdrol in Marriage Story als met haar bijrol in Jojo Rabbit.

Beste film

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood
Parasite

Beste regie

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Todd Phillips - Joker
Sam Mendes - 1917
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho - Parasite

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood

Beste internationale film

Corpus Christi (Polen)
Honeyland (Noord-Macedonië)
Les Misérables (Frankrijk)
Pain and Glory (Spanje)
Parasite (Zuid-Korea)

Beste animatiefilm

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Beste originele lied

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough
Into The Unknown - Frozen 2
Stand Up - Harriet

Beste originele filmmuziek

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker