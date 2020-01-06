In de nacht van zondag op maandag zijn voor de 77e keer de Golden Globes uitgereikt. Een overzicht van de belangrijkste winnaars van de prestigieuze film- en televisieprijzen. (De winnaars worden in de loop van de nacht aangevuld)
Films
Beste drama
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes
Beste musical of comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Beste animatiefilm
Missing Link
Frozen 2
Toy Story 4
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Beste acteur in een drama
Christian Bale - Ford vs Ferrari
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Beste actrice in een drama
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Beste acteur in een musical- of comedyfilm
Daniel Craig - Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
Beste actrice in een musical- of comedyfilm
Awkwafina - The Farewell
Ana de Armas - Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart
Emma Thompson - Late Night
Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beste mannelijke bijrol in een film
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een film
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Annette Bening - The Report
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Beste regisseur
Sam Mendes - 1917
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Todd Phillips - Joker
Beste scenario
Onze Upon a Time in Hollywood
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Poes
The Irishman
Beste niet-Engelstalige film
Parasite (Zuid-Korea)
The Farewell (Verenigde Staten)
Dolor y Gloria (Spanje)
Portrait de la Jeune Fille en Feu (Frankrijk)
Les Misérables (Frankrijk)
Beste filmmuziek
1917 – Thomas Newman
Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
Beste filmsong
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
Beautiful Ghosts – Cats
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Spirit – The Lion King
Elton John en Bernie Taupin met hun Golden Globe voor beste filmsong (foto: Reuters)
Series
Beste televisieserie - drama
Succession
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
De cast en crew van Succession met hun Golden Globe (foto: Reuters)
Beste televisieserie - comedy of musical
Fleabag
Barry
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Beste miniserie of televisiefilm
Chernobyl
Catch-22
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Beste acteur in een televisieserie - drama
Brian Cox - Succession
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Billy Porter - Pose
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
Beste actrice in een televisieserie - drama
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Beste acteur in een televisieserie - comedy of musical
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Ben Platt - The Politician
Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself
Beste actrice in een televisieserie - comedy of musical
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Christina Applegate - Dead to me
Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Beste acteur in een miniserie of televisiefilm
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
Christopher Abbott - Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Beste actrice in een miniserie of televisiefilm
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable
Joey King - The Act
Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever - Unbelievable
Beste mannelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm
Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Henry Winkler - Barry
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Toni Collette - Unbelievable