In de nacht van zondag op maandag zijn voor de 77e keer de Golden Globes uitgereikt. Een overzicht van de belangrijkste winnaars van de prestigieuze film- en televisieprijzen. (De winnaars worden in de loop van de nacht aangevuld)

Films

Beste drama

The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes

Beste musical of comedy

Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

Beste animatiefilm

Missing Link
Frozen 2
Toy Story 4
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King

Beste acteur in een drama

Christian Bale - Ford vs Ferrari
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Beste actrice in een drama

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy

Beste acteur in een musical- of comedyfilm

Daniel Craig - Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name

Beste actrice in een musical- of comedyfilm

Awkwafina - The Farewell
Ana de Armas - Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart
Emma Thompson - Late Night
Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een film

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een film

Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Annette Bening - The Report
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Beste regisseur

Sam Mendes - 1917
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Todd Phillips - Joker

Beste scenario

Onze Upon a Time in Hollywood
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Poes
The Irishman

Beste niet-Engelstalige film

Parasite (Zuid-Korea)
The Farewell (Verenigde Staten)
Dolor y Gloria (Spanje)
Portrait de la Jeune Fille en Feu (Frankrijk)
Les Misérables (Frankrijk)

Beste filmmuziek

1917 – Thomas Newman
Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Marriage Story – Randy Newman

Beste filmsong

(I'm Gonna) Love Me AgainRocketman
Beautiful GhostsCats
Into the UnknownFrozen 2
SpiritThe Lion King

Elton John en Bernie Taupin met hun Golden Globe voor beste filmsong (foto: Reuters)

Series

Beste televisieserie - drama

Succession
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show

De cast en crew van Succession met hun Golden Globe (foto: Reuters)

Beste televisieserie - comedy of musical

Fleabag
Barry
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Beste miniserie of televisiefilm

Chernobyl
Catch-22
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - drama

Brian Cox - Succession
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Billy Porter - Pose
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Beste actrice in een televisieserie - drama

Olivia Colman - The Crown
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - comedy of musical

Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Ben Platt - The Politician
Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself

Beste actrice in een televisieserie - comedy of musical

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Christina Applegate - Dead to me
Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Beste acteur in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
Christopher Abbott - Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Beste actrice in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable
Joey King - The Act
Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever - Unbelievable

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm

Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Henry Winkler - Barry

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm

Patricia Arquette - The Act
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Toni Collette - Unbelievable