In de nacht van zondag op maandag zijn voor de 77e keer de Golden Globes uitgereikt. Een overzicht van de belangrijkste winnaars van de prestigieuze film- en televisieprijzen. (De winnaars worden in de loop van de nacht aangevuld)

Films

Beste drama

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

The Two Popes

145 Bekijk hier de trailer van Joker

Beste musical of comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Beste animatiefilm

Missing Link

Frozen 2

Toy Story 4

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Beste acteur in een drama

Christian Bale - Ford vs Ferrari

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Beste actrice in een drama

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Beste acteur in een musical- of comedyfilm

Daniel Craig - Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name

Beste actrice in een musical- of comedyfilm

Awkwafina - The Farewell

Ana de Armas - Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart

Emma Thompson - Late Night

Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een film



Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een film

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Annette Bening - The Report

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Beste regisseur

Sam Mendes - 1917

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Todd Phillips - Joker

153 Bekijk hier de trailer van 1917

Beste scenario

Onze Upon a Time in Hollywood

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Poes

The Irishman

Beste niet-Engelstalige film

Parasite (Zuid-Korea)

The Farewell (Verenigde Staten)

Dolor y Gloria (Spanje)

Portrait de la Jeune Fille en Feu (Frankrijk)

Les Misérables (Frankrijk)

113 Bekijk hier de trailer van Parasite

Beste filmmuziek

1917 – Thomas Newman

Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

Beste filmsong

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman

Beautiful Ghosts – Cats

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

Spirit – The Lion King

Elton John en Bernie Taupin met hun Golden Globe voor beste filmsong (foto: Reuters)

Series

Beste televisieserie - drama

Succession

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

De cast en crew van Succession met hun Golden Globe (foto: Reuters)

Beste televisieserie - comedy of musical

Fleabag

Barry

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Beste miniserie of televisiefilm

Chernobyl

Catch-22

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

146 Omvang van kernramp wordt duidelijk in trailer van miniserie 'Chernobyl'

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Billy Porter - Pose

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Beste actrice in een televisieserie - drama

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - comedy of musical



Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Ben Platt - The Politician

Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself

Beste actrice in een televisieserie - comedy of musical

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Christina Applegate - Dead to me

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

116 Bekijk hier de trailer van Fleabag

Beste acteur in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Christopher Abbott - Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Beste actrice in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable

Joey King - The Act

Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever - Unbelievable

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm

Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Henry Winkler - Barry

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Toni Collette - Unbelievable