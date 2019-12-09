Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning en Susan Kelechi Watson hebben maandag bekendgemaakt welke films, series en acteurs op 6 januari kans maken op een Golden Globe. Hieronder een overzicht van de belangrijkste nominaties.

Films

Beste drama

The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes

Beste musical of comedy

Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

Beste animatie

Frozen 2
Toy Story 4
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
The Lion King

Beste acteur in een drama

Christian Bale - Ford vs Ferrari
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Beste actrice in een drama

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy

Beste acteur in een musical- of comedyfilm

Daniel Craig - Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name

Beste actrice in een musical- of comedyfilm

Awkwafina - The Farewell
Ana de Armas - Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart
Emma Thompson - Late Night
Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een film

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een film

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Annette Bening - The Report
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Beste regisseur

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Sam Mendes - 1917
Todd Phillips - Joker

Series

Beste miniserie of televisiefilm

Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Beste televisieserie - drama

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

Beste televisieserie - comedy of musical

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Beste actrice in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable
Joey King - The Act
Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever - Unbelievable
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Beste acteur in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Christopher Abbott - Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - drama

Brian Cox - Succession
Kit Harrington - Game of Thrones
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Billy Porter - Pose
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Beste actrice in een televisieserie - drama

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - comedy of musical

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Ben Platt - The Politician
Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself
Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Beste actrice in een televisieserie - comedy of musical

Christina Applegate - Dead to me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl
Henry Winkler - Barry