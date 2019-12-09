Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning en Susan Kelechi Watson hebben maandag bekendgemaakt welke films, series en acteurs op 6 januari kans maken op een Golden Globe. Hieronder een overzicht van de belangrijkste nominaties.

Films

Beste drama

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

The Two Popes

Beste musical of comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Beste animatie

Frozen 2

Toy Story 4

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

The Lion King

Beste acteur in een drama

Christian Bale - Ford vs Ferrari

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Beste actrice in een drama

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Beste acteur in een musical- of comedyfilm

Daniel Craig - Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name

Beste actrice in een musical- of comedyfilm

Awkwafina - The Farewell

Ana de Armas - Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart

Emma Thompson - Late Night

Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een film



Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een film

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Annette Bening - The Report

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Beste regisseur

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Series

Beste miniserie of televisiefilm

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Beste televisieserie - drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Beste televisieserie - comedy of musical

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Beste actrice in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable

Joey King - The Act

Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever - Unbelievable

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Beste acteur in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Christopher Abbott - Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Kit Harrington - Game of Thrones

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Billy Porter - Pose

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Beste actrice in een televisieserie - drama

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - comedy of musical



Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Ben Platt - The Politician

Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Beste actrice in een televisieserie - comedy of musical

Christina Applegate - Dead to me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl

Henry Winkler - Barry