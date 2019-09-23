De winnaars van de 71e Emmy Awards zijn in de nacht van zondag op maandag bekendgemaakt.
Game of Thrones sleepte met 32 de meeste nominaties in de wacht. Dat maakt een totaal van 160 nominaties tot dusver, een record in de geschiedenis van de Amerikaanse televisieprijzen.
Hoofdrollen
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of film
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of film
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Series en films
Beste realityserie/talentenjacht
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
Beste talkshow
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Beste Limited-serie
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Beste comedyserie
Veep
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
The Good Place
Fleabag
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Beste dramaserie
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us