De winnaars van de 71e Emmy Awards zijn in de nacht van zondag op maandag bekendgemaakt.

Game of Thrones sleepte met 32 de meeste nominaties in de wacht. Dat maakt een totaal van 160 nominaties tot dusver, een record in de geschiedenis van de Amerikaanse televisieprijzen.

Hoofdrollen

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of film

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)



Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of film

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Series en films

Beste realityserie/talentenjacht

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

Beste talkshow

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Beste Limited-serie

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Beste comedyserie

Veep

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Barry

The Good Place

Fleabag

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek



Beste dramaserie

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

