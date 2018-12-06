Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater hebben donderdag bekendgemaakt welke films, series en acteurs op 6 januari kans maken op een Golden Globe. Hieronder een overzicht van de belangrijkste nominaties.

Films

Beste drama

BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Cast Black Panther vindt dat ze te weinig voor de wereld doen
175
Cast Black Panther vindt dat ze te weinig voor de wereld doen

Beste musical of comedy

Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

Trailer Vice
1
Trailer Vice

Beste acteur in een drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Beste actrice in een drama

Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Lady Gaga speelt eerste hoofdrol in drama A Star Is Born
138
Lady Gaga speelt eerste hoofdrol in drama A Star Is Born

Beste acteur in een musical- of comedyfilm

Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Beste actrice in een musical- of comedyfilm

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een film

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een film

Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Beste regisseur

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice

Series

Beste miniserie of televisiefilm

The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal

Beste televisieserie - drama

The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose

Beste televisieserie - comedy of musical

Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Trailer The Good Place
140
Trailer The Good Place

Beste actrice in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds

Beste acteur in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Antonio Banderas doet persoonlijkheidstest met inktvlekken
95
Antonio Banderas doet persoonlijkheidstest met inktvlekken

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Billy Porter, Pose
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Beste actrice in een televisieserie - drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm

Alan Arkin, Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - comedy of musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry

Beste actrice in een televisieserie - comedy of musical

Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace