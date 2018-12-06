Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater hebben donderdag bekendgemaakt welke films, series en acteurs op 6 januari kans maken op een Golden Globe. Hieronder een overzicht van de belangrijkste nominaties.

Films

Beste drama

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Beste musical of comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Beste acteur in een drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Beste actrice in een drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Beste acteur in een musical- of comedyfilm



Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Beste actrice in een musical- of comedyfilm

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een film



Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een film

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Beste regisseur

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Series

Beste miniserie of televisiefilm

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Beste televisieserie - drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Beste televisieserie - comedy of musical

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Beste actrice in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Beste acteur in een miniserie of televisiefilm

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - drama



Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Billy Porter, Pose

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Beste actrice in een televisieserie - drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of televisiefilm



Alan Arkin, Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Beste acteur in een televisieserie - comedy of musical



Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Beste actrice in een televisieserie - comedy of musical

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace