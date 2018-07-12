Overzicht: De Emmy-nominaties van 2018

Netflix verslaat concurrent HBO voor het eerst in achttien jaar in het aantal nominaties. De streamingdienst kreeg onder meer nominaties voor Black Mirror, The Sinner en The Crown.

HBO-serie Game of Thrones sleepte met 22 nominaties de meeste nominaties in de wacht.

Hoofdrollen

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of film

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of film

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown,This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Series en films

Beste realityserie/talentenjacht

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Show

Beste talkshow

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Beste Limited Serie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Beste comedyserie

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Beste dramaserie

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

The Americans

This Is Us

Westworld