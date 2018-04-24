Eerste reacties op Avengers: Infinity War overwegend positief
De broers Joe en Anthony Russo zijn verantwoordelijk voor de regie van Avengers: Infinity War, waarin een gigantische verzameling superhelden (onder wie Hulk, Spider-Man, Black Panther en Iron Man) het gaat opnemen tegen slechterik Thanos.
De Russo-broers wonnen een Emmy voor hun serie Arrested Development en regisseerden eerder de film Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
Geen spoilers
Vanaf woensdag is de film ook in Nederland te zien. Volgens de makers moest het gat tussen de première en de openbare vertoningen zo klein mogelijk zijn. Ze willen hiermee de kans op spoilers minimaliseren. Daarnaast werd echte fans aangeraden om tot die tijd helemaal offline te gaan.
In Avengers: Infinity War spelen onder anderen Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans en Scarlett Johansson een rol.
Holy Hell. Avengers: Infinity War is the real deal. Was left breathless sitting in the theater. Real consequences, stunning moments, awesome character interaction, and some BIG and often devastating surprises. Oh, and Thanos is terrifying and amazing. Damn.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- eeisenberg
- Moment van plaatsen
Avenger: Infinity War is a spectacle. It's enormous. It's bigger than anyone is ready for and it's an absolute roller coaster. It's dark. It's fun. It's heavy. It's thrilling. Infinity War is unlike anything that has ever come before it.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- BrandonDavisBD
- Moment van plaatsen
EARTH’S MIGHTIEST HEROES!!! Like you’ve never imagined! Spectacular! Phenomenal! AVENGERS INFINITY WAR is the best yet! Not even close. The greatest super hero battles ever put to film!!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- robertliefeld
- Moment van plaatsen
#AvengersInfinityWar: Despite some truly thrilling moments, feels like less than the sum of its parts. A definite step down after that epic run of GotGV2 / Spidey / Thor 3 / Black Panther, but what else did I expect?
- Avatar
- Auteur
- ajhan
- Moment van plaatsen
#Avengers #InfinityWar: Wow. Just...WOW! I was NOT expecting THIS! What a ballsy movie! Blown away! See this NOW! Do not get spoiled! Can’t believe what I just saw!!!!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- JennaBusch
- Moment van plaatsen
“Perfectly balanced. As all things should be.” AVENGERS INFINITY WAR is masterclass in balancing story & characters. What RUSSO BROTHERS did w/ this film is pure filmmaking. I am in awe @ how they juggled every aspect. Perfectly clean action. Perfect tone. Brolin is INCREDIBLE.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- KevinMcCarthyTV
- Moment van plaatsen
Jaw on ground. You are not ready for 'Avengers: Infinity War'. All you have to know is AVOID ALL SPOILERS! Seriously. Go in knowing as little as possible. The @Russo_Brothers did the impossible. Wow.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- colliderfrosty
- Moment van plaatsen
#AvengersInfinityWar is my second fave @Marvel movie after #BlackPanther. The superhero interplay is hilarious and surprising at every turn. The action is monumental. And there are actual stakes this time around. Kevin Feige is not f-cking around with this one.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- nigelmfs
- Moment van plaatsen
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR: A movie version of a massive comic-book crossover, for better (fun character interactions) and worse (it's pretty much all Infinity Stone shenanigans). YMMV. #avengersinfinitywar
- Avatar
- Auteur
- mattsinger
- Moment van plaatsen