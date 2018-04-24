Eerste reacties op Avengers: Infinity War overwegend positief

Maandagavond beleefde de Marvel-superheldenfilm Avengers: Infinity War zijn première in Hollywood. De eerste reacties zijn overwegend positief.

De broers Joe en Anthony Russo zijn verantwoordelijk voor de regie van Avengers: Infinity War, waarin een gigantische verzameling superhelden (onder wie Hulk, Spider-Man, Black Panther en Iron Man) het gaat opnemen tegen slechterik Thanos.

De Russo-broers wonnen een Emmy voor hun serie Arrested Development en regisseerden eerder de film Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Geen spoilers

Vanaf woensdag is de film ook in Nederland te zien. Volgens de makers moest het gat tussen de première en de openbare vertoningen zo klein mogelijk zijn. Ze willen hiermee de kans op spoilers minimaliseren. Daarnaast werd echte fans aangeraden om tot die tijd helemaal offline te gaan.

In Avengers: Infinity War spelen onder anderen Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans en Scarlett Johansson een rol.

