Overzicht: Dit zijn de winnaars van de Golden Globes

Film

Beste drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Beste komedie

Lady Bird

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Beste regie

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Beste actrice in een drama

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Beste acteur in een drama

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Beste actrice in een komedie

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Beste scenario

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah en Josh Singer, The Post

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

Beste muziek

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Beste nummer

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

Muziek en tekst Benj Pasek en Justin Paul

"Remember Me," Coco

Muziek en tekst door Kristen Anderson-Lopez en Robert Lopez

"Home," Ferdinand

Muziek door Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter en Nick Monson

Tekst door Nick Jonas en Justin Tranter

"Mighty River," Mudbound

Muziek door Raphael Saadiq

Tekst door Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq en Taura Stinson

"The Star," The Star

Muziek en tekst door Mariah Carey en Marc Shaiman

Beste animatiefilm

Coco

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Beste niet-Engelstalige film

In the Fade

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

Loveless

The Square

Televisie

Beste dramaserie

The Handmaid's Tale

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Beste komedieserie

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Black-ish

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Beste tv-film of miniserie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Beste actrice in een miniserie of film voor televisie

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Beste acteur in een miniserie of film voor televisie

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Beste actrice in een miniserie of film voor televisie

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Beste actrice in een tv-serie, komedie of musical

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Beste acteur in een dramaserie

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Beste acteur in een tv-serie, komedie of musical

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of tv-film

Alexander Skarsgård , Big Little Lies

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Thewlis, Fargo

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of tv-film

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies