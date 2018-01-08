Overzicht: Dit zijn de winnaars van de Golden Globes

De Golden Globes zijn zondagnacht in Los Angeles voor de 75e keer uitgereikt. Hier een overzicht van alle winnaars van de film- en televisieprijzen. 

Film 

Beste drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water

Beste komedie

Lady Bird 
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya

Beste regie

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post

Beste actrice in een drama

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Beste acteur in een drama

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour 
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Beste actrice in een komedie

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird 
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol

Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Beste scenario

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 
Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah en Josh Singer, The Post
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

Beste muziek

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water 
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Beste nummer

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman 
Muziek en tekst Benj Pasek en Justin Paul

"Remember Me," Coco
Muziek en tekst door Kristen Anderson-Lopez en Robert Lopez

"Home," Ferdinand
Muziek door Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter en Nick Monson
Tekst door Nick Jonas en Justin Tranter

"Mighty River," Mudbound
Muziek door Raphael Saadiq
Tekst door Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq en Taura Stinson

"The Star," The Star
Muziek en tekst door Mariah Carey en Marc Shaiman

Beste animatiefilm

Coco 
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Beste niet-Engelstalige film

In the Fade 
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
Loveless
The Square

Televisie

Beste dramaserie

The Handmaid's Tale 
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us

Beste komedieserie

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Black-ish
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace

Beste tv-film of miniserie

Big Little Lies 
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl

Beste actrice in een miniserie of film voor televisie

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Beste acteur in een miniserie of film voor televisie

Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Beste actrice in een miniserie of film voor televisie

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale 
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Beste actrice in een tv-serie, komedie of musical

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, Glow
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Beste acteur in een dramaserie

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us 
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Beste acteur in een tv-serie, komedie of musical

Aziz Ansari, Master of None 
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of tv-film

Alexander Skarsgård , Big Little Lies 
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
David Thewlis, Fargo

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of tv-film

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies 
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

