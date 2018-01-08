Overzicht: Dit zijn de winnaars van de Golden Globes
Film
Beste drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Beste komedie
Lady Bird
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Beste regie
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Beste actrice in een drama
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Beste acteur in een drama
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Beste actrice in een komedie
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Beste mannelijke bijrol
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Beste scenario
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah en Josh Singer, The Post
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Beste muziek
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Beste nummer
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
Muziek en tekst Benj Pasek en Justin Paul
"Remember Me," Coco
Muziek en tekst door Kristen Anderson-Lopez en Robert Lopez
"Home," Ferdinand
Muziek door Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter en Nick Monson
Tekst door Nick Jonas en Justin Tranter
"Mighty River," Mudbound
Muziek door Raphael Saadiq
Tekst door Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq en Taura Stinson
"The Star," The Star
Muziek en tekst door Mariah Carey en Marc Shaiman
Beste animatiefilm
Coco
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Beste niet-Engelstalige film
In the Fade
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
Loveless
The Square
Televisie
Beste dramaserie
The Handmaid's Tale
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Beste komedieserie
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Black-ish
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Beste tv-film of miniserie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Beste actrice in een miniserie of film voor televisie
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Beste acteur in een miniserie of film voor televisie
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Beste actrice in een miniserie of film voor televisie
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Beste actrice in een tv-serie, komedie of musical
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, Glow
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Beste acteur in een dramaserie
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Beste acteur in een tv-serie, komedie of musical
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Beste mannelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of tv-film
Alexander Skarsgård , Big Little Lies
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
David Thewlis, Fargo
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een serie, miniserie of tv-film
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies