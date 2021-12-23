De Britse prins Harry en Meghan Markle hebben donderdag een virtuele kerstkaart gedeeld waarop ook hun zoon Archie en dochter Lili te zien zijn.

Het is eerste keer dat het stel een foto deelt van hun dochter, die in juni werd geboren. De foto is afgelopen zomer door fotograaf Alexi Lubomirski gemaakt in de tuin van het stel.