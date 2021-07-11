Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog! Mijn naam is Jeroen van Barneveld en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen in en rondom de EK-finale.

Wat een ontlading bij Luke Shaw en zijn ploeggenoten na zijn razendsnelle openingstreffer op het kolkende Wembley.
2' GOAL Engeland! 0-1

Na twee minuten is het al raak en Wembley barst uit zijn voegen! Harry Kane vindt met een splijtende steekpass de opstomende rechtsachter Kieran Trippier, die een puike voorzet loslaat op Luke Shaw. De linksachter neemt 'm direct op de pantoffel en de bal valt via de binnenkant van de paal kiezelhard binnen. Wat een droomstart voor Engeland. De Engelsen op de tribune zijn door het dolle heen.
Aftrap! Na een maand voetbal is het nu eindelijk de beurt aan de finale op Wembley. Gaat Engeland in eigen land voor het eerst in de historie Europees kampioen worden en de eerste hoofdprijs in 55 jaar veroveren? Of gaat Italië het Engelse feestje verpesten? De Nederlandse scheidsrechter Björn Kuipers heeft de strijd om de Europese titel in gang gebracht!
De Engelse supporters fluiten tijdens het Italiaanse volkslied, maar zingen natuurlijk hartstochtelijk mee met het eigen 'God save the Queen'. Het is duidelijk wie het thuisvoordeel heeft bij deze finale. Gaat dat Engeland kracht geven of juist verlammen?
Onder luid gejuich van de 66.000 toeschouwers betreden de spelers van Engeland en Italië het veld op Wembley. We gaan eerst luisteren naar de volksliederen. Dat zal vast tot een oorverdovend kabaal leiden.
Een overgrote meerderheid van de bijna 19.000 stemmers denkt dat Italië het Engelse feestje gaat verpesten op Wembley.
Vlak voor de finale wordt er nog een spetterende sluitingsceremonie gehouden op het veld op Wembley. Straaljagers met rood-wit-blauwe spray vliegen over het stadion. Kosten noch moeite worden gespaard voor de eindstrijd.
Southgate: 'Geweldig om de impact te zien'
Ook Gareth Southgate is zojuist voor de camera van de BBC verschenen. De Engelse bondscoach is onder de indruk van de eenheid in het land. "Het was tijdens de busrit geweldig om te zien wat voor een impact dit heeft op iedereen, van welke gemeenschap of religie ze ook zijn", aldus Southgate, die natuurlijk ook wat vragen kreeg over de tegenstander. "Italië speelt erg constant. Ze veroorzaken een tactisch probleem dat we moeten oplossen. We willen dat onze aanvallers hoog op het veld staan en ze in de counter pijn doen."
Dit zijn de voorgaande vijftien winnaars van de Europese titel. Wie wordt voor de zestiende Europese kampioen in de geschiedenis en volgt Portugal op?

1960: Sovjet-Unie
1964: Spanje
1968: Italië
1972: West-Duitsland
1976: Tsjecho-Slowakije
1980: West-Duitsland
1984: Frankrijk
1988: Nederland
1992: Denemarken
1996: Duitsland
2000: Frankrijk
2004: Griekenland
2008: Spanje
2012: Spanje
2016: Portugal
2021: ?
De sfeer zit er al goed in op Wembley. Nog twintig minuten tot de aftrap van de finale tussen Engeland en Italië. De Engelse fans zingen dat de beker eindelijk thuiskomt, maar gaat dat ook gebeuren?
Waar bondscoach Roberto Mancini (rechts) is, daar is ook Gianluca Vialli. De twee speelden in de jaren tachtig van de vorige eeuw al samen bij Sampdoria en zijn nu ook actief bij de Italiaanse ploeg. Mancini is zoals bekend de bondscoach, de markante Vialli (met karakteristieke pet) de teammanager.
Terwijl de Engelse spelers bezig zijn aan de warming-up, klinkt het welbekende liedje 'Three Lions' ("It's coming home!") uit de speakers op Wembley. De hunkering van de Engelsen naar de eerste trofee sinds de wereldtitel in 1966 wordt nu echt tastbaar.
Aan humor geen gebrek bij deze Italiaanse fan met spandoek. Engeland staat pas voor het eerst in de historie in de finale van een EK.
Vanzelfsprekend zijn er bij deze finale van het EK ook een hoop hoogwaardigheidsbekleders, prominenten en celebrities aanwezig. Een greep:

  • Boris Johnson (Britse premier)
  • Prins William en zijn vrouw Kate Middleton
  • Prins George
  • Sergio Mattarella (Italiaanse president)
  • Aleksandr Ceferin (UEFA-voorzitter)
  • Gianni Infantino (FIFA-voorzitter)
  • David Beckham
  • Wayne Rooney
  • Geoff Hurst
  • Tom Cruise
  • Kate Moss
De Engelsen zijn al eersten begonnen aan de warming-up op Wembley. Doelman Jordan Pickford gaat voorop.
Trippier: 'We zijn allemaal heel relaxed'
Kieran Trippier, de rechtsback van Engeland die aan de aftrap mag verschijnen, staat voor de wedstrijd de BBC te woord. "We zijn allemaal heel relaxed, ook al weten wat voor een grote gebeurtenis dit is. Ik zie alle spelers glimlachen. Tegelijkertijd zijn we gefocust op de wedstrijd. De fans verdienen het, hun support is echt ongelooflijk. Hopelijk is dat na negentig minuten ook nog zo."
De trofee waar het vanavond allemaal om te doen is, is in het stadion. Wie legt er over een kleine drie uur beslag op de cup?
De route van Engeland naar de finale was er ook één vol obstakels. Na een moeizame groepsfase, waarin slechts twee keer gescoord werd, raakte de ploeg van bondscoach Gareth Southgate pas echt op stoom in de knock-outfase, waarin respectievelijk aartsrivaal Duitsland (2-0), Oekraïne (4-0) en Denemarken (2-1) werden verslagen. De zege op Denemarken kwam pas wel tot stand in de verlenging, waarin Harry Kane de winnende maakte.

De weg van Engeland naar de finale:
Groepsfase: Kroatië (1-0)
Groepsfase: Schotland (0-0)
Groepsfase: Tsjechië (1-0)
Achtste finale: Duitsland (2-0)
Kwartfinale: Oekraïne (4-0)
Halve finale: Denemarken (2-1, na verlenging)
Nu de opstelling bekend zijn, is het tijd om te zien welke route de teams hebben afgelegd op weg naar de finale. Laten we beginnen met Italië. De ploeg van bondscoach Roberto Mancini maakte in de groepswedstrijden in het eigen Rome indruk, maar in de achtste finales ontsnapte 'La Squadra Azzurra' aan een vroegtijdige uitschakeling tegen Oostenrijk. Na een 0-0 in reguliere speeltijd won Italië met 2-1 in de verlenging, waarna in het vervolg België en Spanje (na strafschoppen) werden verslagen.

De weg van Italië naar de finale
Groepsfase: Turkije (3-0)
Groepsfase: Zwitserland (3-0)
Groepsfase: Wales (1-0)
Achtste finale: Oostenrijk (2-1, na verlenging)
Kwartfinale: België (2-1)
Halve finale: Spanje (1-1, winst na strafschoppen)
Ook het Nederlandse scheidsrechterskorps onder leiding van Björn Kuipers is gearriveerd in het stadion. Het belooft een gedenkwaardige avond te worden voor de arbiter uit Oldenzaal en diens assistenten.
Opstelling! Ook de elf namen van Italië zijn bekend. Bondscoach Roberto Mancini heeft niets veranderd aan zijn winnende formatie, wat betekent dat Federico Chiesa opnieuw de rechtsbuiten is en het hart van de verdediging gevormd wordt door veteranen Giorgio Chiellini en Leonardo Bonucci. Het belooft een subliem gevecht te worden tussen de twee verdedigers en de Engelse spits Harry Kane.

Opstelling Italië: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.
Opstelling! De basiself van Engeland druppelt binnen. Zoals al eerder gemeld door Britse media neemt routinier Kieran Trippier de plaats in van de negentienjarige Bukayo Saka. Bondscoach Gareth Southgate schakelt over naar een behoudende 5-3-2-formatie, met Harry Kane en Raheem Sterling als spitsen.

Opstelling Engeland: Pickford; Trippier, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Mount, Rice; Sterling, Kane.
De Engelse spelers zijn na het uitstappen uit de bus direct doorgelopen naar het veld voor de traditionele inspectie. Uiteraard worden ze in het stadion weer eens uitbundig toegejuicht door de al aanwezige fans.
De Engelse selectie is gearriveerd op Wembley en onderweg luid bejubeld door de duizenden fans in de Londense straten. Bij het uitstappen ging bondscoach Gareth Southgate vanzelfsprekend voorop, gevolgd door Jordan Henderson. Het is wachten op de opstellingen.
Poorten Wembley weer open na ingrijpen politiepaarden
Volgens verschillende Britse verslaggevers zijn de poorten van Wembley weer opengesteld voor de finale. Politie te paard zou hebben ingegrepen om de situatie onder controle te krijgen, waarna de rust terugkeerde rondom het stadion, waarin vanavond 66.000 fans welkom zijn. Nog een kleine twee uur tot de aftrap van Italië-Engeland.
De sfeer op en rondom Wembley is nogal gespannen. Verschillende Britse media melden dat de poorten van het stadion zijn gesloten na een bestorming van de Engelse fans. De stewards konden de mensen niet meer in bedwang houden, waarop de organisatie besloot om het stadion tijdelijk op slot te gooien.
EK-finale in handen van scheidsrechter Kuipers
Ondanks het ontbreken van het Nederlands elftal heeft deze EK-finale ook een Nederlands tintje. Italië-Engeland wordt namelijk geleid door Björn Kuipers uit Oldenzaal. Het is voor het eerst in de geschiedenis dat een Nederlandse scheidsrechter de leiding heeft over een eindstrijd op een groot toernooi.

Kuipers is niet de enige Nederlandse official bij deze finale. Hij wordt langs de lijn geassisteerd door assistent-scheidsrechters door Sander van Roekel en Erwin Zeinstra.
Precies 54 jaar, elf maanden en elf dagen geleden veroverde Engeland in eigen land de eerste en tot dusver laatste hoofdprijs in de historie. Uit handen van koningin Elizabeth ontving aanvoerder Bobby Moore op Wembley de felbegeerde wereldbeker na de 4-2-zege op West-Duitsland. Voor de overwinning was wel een verlenging nodig, want na negentig minuten stond het nog 2-2. Geoff Hurst was de Engelse held met een hattrick. Hij maakte ook de twee beslissende doelpunten in de verlenging.
Waar komt het Engelse 'It's coming home' vandaan?
Meer dan ooit klinkt rond deze EK-finale het welbekende 'It's coming home' uit de Engelse muziekinstallaties. Het lied, officieel genaamd 'Three Lions', is gemaakt rondom het EK van 1996 in eigen land, waarop Engeland in de halve finales op dramatische wijze na strafschoppen werd uitgeschakeld door Duitsland. In die beslissende strafschoppenreeks miste Gareth Southgate, nu de bondscoach van Engeland, als enige nemer.

Met 'It's coming home' wordt verwezen naar het feit dat de beker terugkeert naar Engeland, de bakermat van de voetbalsport. Engeland werd in 1966 alleen een keer wereldkampioen. Het lied is hier te beluisteren.
Hoewel het Engelse wit-rood de straten in Londen kleurt, zijn er ook wat plukjes Italianen te vinden rondom Wembley. We hebben nu al medelijden met deze Italiaanse fans. Het leven zal hen zuur worden gemaakt op weg naar het stadion.
Duizenden hossende mensen lopen kriskras door elkaar rondom Wembley voor de EK-finale. Het lijkt alsof het coronavirus even niet bestaat in het land dat zo zwaar getroffen is door COVID-19.
De eerste fans zitten al in het stadion voor de finale tussen Italië en Engeland. Op Wembley zijn ook duizend fans uit Italië welkom, terwijl ze aanvankelijk niet naar Engeland mochten reizen vanwege de coronamaatregelen. De Britse autoriteiten hebben een oogje dichtknepen voor de finale. En dus mogen deze Italianen zich verheugen op de eindstrijd.
Britse media: Trippier speelt voor Saka
De Britse media hebben al beslag weten te leggen op de opstelling van Engeland voor deze finale tegen Italië. Bondscoach Gareth Southgate zou in vergelijking met de halve finale tegen Denemarken maar één wijziging hebben doorgevoerd: rechtshalf Bukayo Saka zou worden vervangen door routinier Kieran Trippier. Het is nog wachten op de officiële bevestiging.

Opstelling Engeland volgens Britse media: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Trippier, Mount, Sterling; Kane.
Oud-international Rio Ferdinand arriveert op Wembley, waar hij straks als analyticus voor de Britse zender BBC de finale tussen Italië en Engeland gaat duiden. Zijn komst blijft niet onopgemerkt in de mensenmassa in Londen. Hij wordt uitbundig bejubeld en krijgt zelfs een bierdouche. Het is een van de vele voorbeelden van de EK-gekte in Engeland.
Zoals gezegd snakt Engeland naar de eerste hoofdprijs sinds de wereldtitel van 1966, die toen ook in eigen land werd veroverd, en dat is te zien aan de uitzinnige taferelen rondom Wembley. Het steekt de Engelsen al decennia dat ze sindsdien nooit een trofee hebben veroverd, terwijl Engeland de bakermat van de voetbalsport is. De 'Three Lions' bleven continu steken in de halve finales (op de EK's van 1968 en 1996 en de WK's van 1990 en 2018).
De EK-gekte in Londen en omstreken neemt bizarre vormen aan. Gaat Engeland voor het eerst in 55 jaar een grote prijs winnen? Over vier uur rolt de op Wembley in de finale tegen Italië. De Italianen willen maar wat graag het Engelse feestje verstieren, dus spektakel gegarandeerd in het iconisch stadion.
