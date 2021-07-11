Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog! Mijn naam is Jeroen van Barneveld en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen in en rondom de EK-finale.

Nog ruim een uur tot de start van de EK-finale tussen Italië en Engeland. Wie gaat er volgens jou Europees kampioen worden?
een paar seconden geleden
Opstelling! Ook de elf namen van Italië zijn bekend. Bondscoach Roberto Mancini heeft niets veranderd aan zijn winnende formatie, wat betekent dat Federico Chiesa opnieuw de rechtsbuiten is en het hart van de verdediging gevormd wordt door veteranen Giorgio Chiellini en Leonardo Bonucci. Het belooft een subliem gevecht te worden tussen de twee verdedigers en de Engelse spits Harry Kane.

Opstelling Italië: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.
2 minuten geleden
Opstelling! De basiself van Engeland druppelt binnen. Zoals al eerder gemeld door Britse media neemt routinier Kieran Trippier de plaats in van de negentienjarige Bukayo Saka. Bondscoach Gareth Southgate schakelt over naar een behoudende 5-3-2-formatie, met Harry Kane en Raheem Sterling als spitsen.

Opstelling Engeland: Pickford; Trippier, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Mount, Rice; Sterling, Kane.
7 minuten geleden
De Engelse spelers zijn na het uitstappen uit de bus direct doorgelopen naar het veld voor de traditionele inspectie. Uiteraard worden ze in het stadion weer eens uitbundig toegejuicht door de al aanwezige fans.
14 minuten geleden
De Engelse selectie is gearriveerd op Wembley en onderweg luid bejubeld door de duizenden fans in de Londense straten. Bij het uitstappen ging bondscoach Gareth Southgate vanzelfsprekend voorop, gevolgd door Jordan Henderson. Het is wachten op de opstellingen.
25 minuten geleden
Poorten Wembley weer open na ingrijpen politiepaarden
Volgens verschillende Britse verslaggevers zijn de poorten van Wembley weer opengesteld voor de finale. Politie te paard zou hebben ingegrepen om de situatie onder controle te krijgen, waarna de rust terugkeerde rondom het stadion, waarin vanavond 66.000 fans welkom zijn. Nog een kleine twee uur tot de aftrap van Italië-Engeland.
één uur geleden
De sfeer op en rondom Wembley is nogal gespannen. Verschillende Britse media melden dat de poorten van het stadion zijn gesloten na een bestorming van de Engelse fans. De stewards konden de mensen niet meer in bedwang houden, waarop de organisatie besloot om het stadion tijdelijk op slot te gooien.
één uur geleden
EK-finale in handen van scheidsrechter Kuipers
Ondanks het ontbreken van het Nederlands elftal heeft deze EK-finale ook een Nederlands tintje. Italië-Engeland wordt namelijk geleid door Björn Kuipers uit Oldenzaal. Het is voor het eerst in de geschiedenis dat een Nederlandse scheidsrechter de leiding heeft over een eindstrijd op een groot toernooi.

Kuipers is niet de enige Nederlandse official bij deze finale. Hij wordt langs de lijn geassisteerd door assistent-scheidsrechters door Sander van Roekel en Erwin Zeinstra.
één uur geleden
Precies 54 jaar, elf maanden en elf dagen geleden veroverde Engeland in eigen land de eerste en tot dusver laatste hoofdprijs in de historie. Uit handen van koningin Elizabeth ontving aanvoerder Bobby Moore op Wembley de felbegeerde wereldbeker na de 4-2-zege op West-Duitsland. Voor de overwinning was wel een verlenging nodig, want na negentig minuten stond het nog 2-2. Geoff Hurst was de Engelse held met een hattrick. Hij maakte ook de twee beslissende doelpunten in de verlenging.
één uur geleden
Waar komt het Engelse 'It's coming home' vandaan?
Meer dan ooit klinkt rond deze EK-finale het welbekende 'It's coming home' uit de Engelse muziekinstallaties. Het lied, officieel genaamd 'Three Lions', is gemaakt rondom het EK van 1996 in eigen land, waarop Engeland in de halve finales op dramatische wijze na strafschoppen werd uitgeschakeld door Duitsland. In die beslissende strafschoppenreeks miste Gareth Southgate, nu de bondscoach van Engeland, als enige nemer.

Met 'It's coming home' wordt verwezen naar het feit dat de beker terugkeert naar Engeland, de bakermat van de voetbalsport. Engeland werd in 1966 alleen een keer wereldkampioen. Het lied is hier te beluisteren.
één uur geleden
Hoewel het Engelse wit-rood de straten in Londen kleurt, zijn er ook wat plukjes Italianen te vinden rondom Wembley. We hebben nu al medelijden met deze Italiaanse fans. Het leven zal hen zuur worden gemaakt op weg naar het stadion.
2 uur geleden
Duizenden hossende mensen lopen kriskras door elkaar rondom Wembley voor de EK-finale. Het lijkt alsof het coronavirus even niet bestaat in het land dat zo zwaar getroffen is door COVID-19.
2 uur geleden
De eerste fans zitten al in het stadion voor de finale tussen Italië en Engeland. Op Wembley zijn ook duizend fans uit Italië welkom, terwijl ze aanvankelijk niet naar Engeland mochten reizen vanwege de coronamaatregelen. De Britse autoriteiten hebben een oogje dichtknepen voor de finale. En dus mogen deze Italianen zich verheugen op de eindstrijd.
2 uur geleden
Britse media: Trippier speelt voor Saka
De Britse media hebben al beslag weten te leggen op de opstelling van Engeland voor deze finale tegen Italië. Bondscoach Gareth Southgate zou in vergelijking met de halve finale tegen Denemarken maar één wijziging hebben doorgevoerd: rechtshalf Bukayo Saka zou worden vervangen door routinier Kieran Trippier. Het is nog wachten op de officiële bevestiging.

Opstelling Engeland volgens Britse media: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Trippier, Mount, Sterling; Kane.
2 uur geleden
Oud-international Rio Ferdinand arriveert op Wembley, waar hij straks als analyticus voor de Britse zender BBC de finale tussen Italië en Engeland gaat duiden. Zijn komst blijft niet onopgemerkt in de mensenmassa in Londen. Hij wordt uitbundig bejubeld en krijgt zelfs een bierdouche. Het is een van de vele voorbeelden van de EK-gekte in Engeland.
2 uur geleden
Zoals gezegd snakt Engeland naar de eerste hoofdprijs sinds de wereldtitel van 1966, die toen ook in eigen land werd veroverd, en dat is te zien aan de uitzinnige taferelen rondom Wembley. Het steekt de Engelsen al decennia dat ze sindsdien nooit een trofee hebben veroverd, terwijl Engeland de bakermat van de voetbalsport is. De 'Three Lions' bleven continu steken in de halve finales (op de EK's van 1968 en 1996 en de WK's van 1990 en 2018).
3 uur geleden
De EK-gekte in Londen en omstreken neemt bizarre vormen aan. Gaat Engeland voor het eerst in 55 jaar een grote prijs winnen? Over vier uur rolt de op Wembley in de finale tegen Italië. De Italianen willen maar wat graag het Engelse feestje verstieren, dus spektakel gegarandeerd in het iconisch stadion.
