12' Kieran Trippier is het konijn uit de hoge hoed van bondscoach Gareth Southgate waar Engeland dringend behoefte aan had. De onverwoestbare rechtsachter, die in de halve finale tegen Denemarken nog bankzitter was, maakt de ene na de andere rush op de rechterflank en is zo een extra wapen in het aanvalsspel van Engeland, dat voorheen nog zo stroperig oogde. Italië krijgt maar geen vat op hem.