Na twee minuten is het al raak en Wembley barst uit zijn voegen! Harry Kane vindt met een splijtende steekpass de opstomende rechtsachter Kieran Trippier, die een puike voorzet loslaat op Luke Shaw. De linksachter neemt 'm direct op de pantoffel en de bal valt via de binnenkant van de paal kiezelhard binnen. Wat een droomstart voor Engeland. De Engelsen op de tribune zijn door het dolle heen.
WOW!! An unbelievable reception for the #ENG players as they get ready to leave for Wembley #Euro2020
🚨🙄 | NEW: People trying to get into Wembley without tickets
One of the outer security fences at Wembley breached underneath the main steps, mad dash to get in before being closed again by stewards. @TheAthleticUK #Euro2020Final #ENG #ITA
“I send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves.” A message from Her Majesty The Queen to Gareth Southgate & @England ahead of the #EURO2020 Final.
