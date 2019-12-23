Op het WK darts komt maandagavond één Nederlander in actie. Jeffrey de Zwaan neemt het in de derde ronde op tegen de Engelsman Dave Chisnall. Volg de partij in ons liveblog.
- Derde ronde
- Uitslag:
- De Zwaan-Chisnall 4-3
IT'S THE SET FOR SEARLE! Ryan Searle is playing well here and has Anderson on the ropes here! #WHDarts
RECORD BREAKING BIG FISH 🎣 The SEVENTH 170 of this tournament so far and that's the most we've ever seen in a PDC World Championship!
“I could be the next Raymond van Barneveld” Hear from Jeffrey de Zwaan after he posted the highest average of the tournament so far...
Enjoyed that game between @ChizzyChisnall and Jeffery de Zwan high quality affair well played both.
DE ZWAAN WINS A THRILLER! What a match that was! Jeffrey de Zwaan achieves the highest average of the tournament so far with 106.09 in a 4-3 victory over Dave Chisnall!
De Zwaan: 101.53
Chisnall: 99.65
DE ZWAAN LEADS! Jeffrey de Zwaan reclaims his one set lead as he takes the third set...
CHIZZY LEVELS! Chisnall averages 104.48 in that set as he levels the match at 1-1! Much better from the 11th seed!
DE ZWAAN LEADS! Jeffrey de Zwaan takes the opening set against the tenth seed Dave Chisnall!
