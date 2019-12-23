Op het WK darts komt maandagavond één Nederlander in actie. Jeffrey de Zwaan neemt het in de derde ronde op tegen de Engelsman Dave Chisnall. Volg de partij in ons liveblog.

Goedenavond en welkom in ons liveblog over het WK darts! Mijn naam is Rob Hirschmann en ik houd je vanavond op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen in de wedstrijden. Houdt Jeffrey de Zwaan de Nederlandse eer hoog?

  • Derde ronde
  • Uitslag:
  • De Zwaan-Chisnall 4-3
WK darts · 5 minuten geleden
Anderson komt met de schrik vrij en bereikt vierde ronde
Gary Anderson is nét op tijd bij de les tegen de sterk spelende Ryan Searle. De Schot draait een 3-1-achterstand om en wint de spannende partij met 4-3. De tweevoudig wereldkampioen gaat dus naar de vierde ronde.
WK darts · 9 minuten geleden
Wéér een zevende set vandaag! Gary Anderson maakt er namelijk 3-3 van.
WK darts · 15 minuten geleden
Gary Anderson staat met zijn rug tegen de muur, maar hij wint de vijfde set. De Schot zal Searle minimaal één keer moeten breken om een zevende set af te dwingen, want de Engelsman begint aan de zesde set.
WK darts · 25 minuten geleden
Ryan Searle heeft nog maar één set nodig om tweevoudig wereldkampioen Gary Anderson uit te schakelen. Het staat 3-1 voor de Engelsman.
WK darts · 31 minuten geleden
WK darts · 43 minuten geleden
WK darts · één uur geleden
Gary Anderson pakt de eerste set met 3-2. De Schot komt goed weg, want Searle kreeg darts om de set te pakken.
WK darts · één uur geleden
WK darts · één uur geleden
WK darts · één uur geleden
Inmiddels is tweevoudig wereldkampioen Gary Anderson begonnen aan zijn derde rondepartij tegen Ryan Searle.
WK darts · één uur geleden
De Zwaan speelt in de vierde ronde tegen de winnaar van Peter Wright-Seigo Asada.
WK darts · één uur geleden
De Zwaan: 'Chisnall pushte me'
Jeffrey de Zwaan is vanzelfsprekend blij met zijn fraaie zege op Chisnall, zo laat hij merken voor de camera's van RTL 7. "Allereerst moet ik zeggen dat Chisnall me echt tot een hoog niveau pushte. Ik voelde me echt onwijs lekker. Mijn spel was goed, mijn dubbels waren goed. Ik ben heel blij met deze overwinning."
WK darts · één uur geleden
WK darts · één uur geleden
IJzersterke De Zwaan voor het eerst naar vierde ronde WK
Jeffrey de Zwaan staat voor het eerst in de vierde ronde van het WK! De Leidschendammer boekt een fraaie 4-3-zege op David Chisnall. De Nederlander gooit een gemiddelde van maar liefst 106,09.
WK darts · één uur geleden
3-0 Afgelopen! De Zwaan wint en bereikt voor het eerst de vierde ronde op het WK!
WK darts · één uur geleden
2-0 Leg de Zwaan! Beide mannen staan na negen darts op een finish, maar de Zwaan gooit de tiende dart in een dubbel.
WK darts · één uur geleden
1-0 Leg De Zwaan! Een knappe 76-finish van de Nederlander, die daarmee een tikje uitdeelt.
WK darts · één uur geleden
1-3 Set Chisnall! Ook de zesde set gaat 'tegen de darts in'. We gaan dus naar een zevende en beslissende set!
WK darts · één uur geleden
1-2 Break Chisnall! Een fantastische 161-finish door 'Chizzy', die De Zwaan daar pijn doet!
WK darts · één uur geleden
1-1 Leg Chisnall! Beide mannen zorgen voor vuurwerk in deze leg, maar het is de Engelsman die 'm wint.
WK darts · één uur geleden
1-0 Leg De Zwaan! De Nederlander houdt zijn leg met een mooie 66-finish.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
3-1 Set De Zwaan! Met een uitstekende leg haalt De Zwaan de set binnen! Hij heeft er nog maar één nodig om de wedstrijd te winnen.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
2-1 Break De Zwaan! Met 'bullseye' pakt De Zwaan de break! Pakt hij ook de vijfde set?
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
1-1 Leg De Zwaan! De Nederlander komt daar goed weg, omdat 'Chizzy' slordig is met zijn kans om hem te breken.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
0-1 Leg Chisnall! Met een 112-finish houdt hij zijn leg, terwijl De Zwaan een kans had om hem te breken.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
De mannen zijn weer terug op het podium en zijn begonnen aan de vijfde set.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
De gemiddelden tot nu toe:

De Zwaan: 101.53
Chisnall: 99.65
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
0-3 Set Chisnall! Een set om snel te vergeten voor De Zwaan, die het even kwijt is. Chisnall komt juist beter in de wedstrijd. De mannen houden weer even pauze.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
0-2 Leg Chisnall! De Engelsman raakt de D18 en krijgt dus de kans om gelijk te komen in sets.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
0-1 Break Chisnall! De mannen hebben er moeite mee als ze de set mogen beginnen, zo blijkt. Chisnall heeft nu het voordeel in de tweede set.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
3-0 Set De Zwaan! 'Chizzy' mist kansen, en daar profiteert de Nederlander optimaal van. Het staat dus 2-1 voor de Leidschendammer.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
2-0 Leg de Zwaan! De Nederlander bevestigt de break!
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
1-0 Break De Zwaan! Met een mooie 81-finish pakt De Zwaan het voordeel in de set.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
De derde set is onderweg.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
2-3 Set Chisnall! De Zwaan levert een zwakke leg af en is zijn voordeel kwijt! Het staat dus 1-1 in sets.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
2-2 Leg Chisnall! Het gaat niet van harte bij de Engelsman nu, maar met D7 haalt hij de vierde leg van de set binnen.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
2-1 Leg De Zwaan! Met D4 haalt hij de leg binnen.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
1-1 Break de Zwaan! De set gaat weer 'met de darts mee', want De Zwaan profiteert van een zwakke leg van Chisnall.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
0-1 Break Chisnall! De Engelsman komt goed uit de kleedkamer en breekt De Zwaan meteen.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
We zijn begonnen aan de tweede set. De Zwaan begint aan de eerste leg.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
3-1 Set De Zwaan! Een heerlijke start voor 'The Black Cobra'! Hij haalt de eerste set binnen met D10.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
2-1 Break De Zwaan! De Nederlander slaat toe in de leg van Chisnall en kan nu de eerste set binnenhalen.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
1-1 Leg De Zwaan! De Leidschendammer levert een puike leg af en trekt de stand gelijk.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
0-1 Leg Chisnall! De nummer tien van de plaatsingslijst houdt zijn leg via D14.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
We zijn begonnen! Chisnall is begonnen aan de eerste leg.
WK darts · 2 uur geleden
De spelers komen het podium op en gaan zo beginnen aan de wedstrijd.
